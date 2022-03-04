Norwich vs Brentford top five betting offers and free bets for Premier League match

Both Norwich City and Brentford will be looking to stop long-losing streaks when they meet at Carrow Road on Saturday afternoon in the Premier League. The Canaries are coming off a 2-1 FA Cup defeat to Liverpool, while Thomas Frank’s team fell 2-0 to Newcastle United just a few days ago.

Best Norwich vs Brentford free bets and betting offers

Looking for a Norwich vs Brentford free bet? Check out the top five betting offers for the Premier League game and claim them below.

Bet Storm – Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets Mr Rex – Bet £15 Get £10 Free Bet Tebwin – Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bet QuinnBet – Free Bet Up To £25 + 10 Free Spins Fansbet – Bet £10 Get £10 + 10 Free Spins

Norwich vs Brentford odds

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker Brentford 6/4 Draw 21/10 Norwich 19/10

How to claim a Norwich vs Brentford free bet

Claiming the Norwich vs Brentford free bet at bet365 is simple. Just follow the simple steps below and bet on the action at Carrow Road for free.

Click this link to go to bet365 Sign up for a new betting account, filling in your basic details: name, age, address, etc. Deposit £10 into your account Place a £10 qualifying bet on any sports market Once your qualifying bet settles, bet365 will deposit £50 in free bet credits into your account

How to use your Norwich vs Brentford free bets

Claiming and using your free bets at bet365 is simple. All you need to do is register an account, make a small deposit, and place a £10 qualifying wager on any sports market.

So long as you’ve bet £10 on a sports outcome, win or lose, the moment the bet settles, you will be awarded £50 in bet credits which you are then free to use on the Premier League clash between Norwich vs Brentford.

You can also use the free bets on any of the great markets available at bet365. The site has markets open for hundreds of sporting events every day, including football, Six Nations rugby, and horse racing such as Cheltenham, etc.

Norwich vs Brentford betting tips and prediction

These two could be considered among the competition’s poorest teams. Norwich is now 20th in a 20-team table, with only four wins to their name so far this season. They also have one of the weakest defenses in the competition, and with only 12 games left in the tournament, they need a six-point advantage to avoid relegation.

Brentford, on the other hand, is a team that was recently promoted from the Championship. They are currently on a long winless streak and are allowing a lot of goals.

They are only three points clear of the relegation zone, and they have conceded a lot of goals in previous head-to-head encounters.

On the penultimate matchday, Norwich was defeated 2-0 by Southampton on the road. They are on a three-game losing run and have gone winless in their last four games.

Furthermore, they had conceded four or more goals in two of their previous four home games.

Brentford, on the other hand, lost 0-2 to Newcastle at home last week. They’ve also gone ten games without a win, with eight of those being losses. It’s also worth noting that six of these defeats occurred in quick succession.

In addition, they had given up two or more goals in 11 of their previous 12 road trips. Based on these insights and previous h2h scorecards, expect a goal-fest at Carrow Road this weekend.

Norwich vs Brentford betting tips: Brentford to win @ 6/4 with bet365