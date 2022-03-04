Norwich vs Brentford live stream: How to watch Premier League for free

Norwich City and Brentford go toe-to-toe at the Carrow Road Stadium on Saturday, both looking for a morale-boosting win.

How to watch Norwich vs Brentford live stream for free

Sign up to bet365 by clicking here Create an account by filling in your details Make a deposit into your account and follow the Norwich vs Brentford live stream

Geo-restrictions apply. All you need is a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours to qualify. T&Cs apply, 18+.

Best live streaming bookmakers & new sign up offers for March

Looking for a Norwich vs Brentford live stream? Check out these betting sites with live streaming and claim their excellent sign up offers

Bet Storm – Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets Mr Rex – Bet £15 Get £10 Free Bet Tebwin – Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bet QuinnBet – Free Bet Up To £25 + 10 Free Spins Fansbet – Bet £10 Get £10 + 10 Free Spins

Norwich vs Brentford preview

Norwich City will be hoping to avoid a repetition of their 2-1 FA Cup loss to Liverpool in their previous match.

Norwich City had 35% possession and 7 shots on goal, two of which were on target, in the encounter. Lukas Rupp (76′) scored the goal for Norwich City. Liverpool, on the other hand, had 17 shots on goal, four of which were on target. Liverpool scored twice through Takumi Minamino (27′ and 39′).

Norwich City’s attacking numbers haven’t been particularly great recently. In their last six games, they have only scored four goals against opponents. Norwich City has also had a total of 12 goals scored against them in those encounters.

Whereas Brentford and its traveling supporters will be hoping for a better result here after losing their last game in Premier League play against Newcastle United.

Brentford had 37% possession and six shots on goal, one of which was on target. Newcastle United had a total of 26 shots on goal, 11 of which were on target. Newcastle United scored by Joelinton (33′) and Joe Willock (44′).

Brentford’s strikers have struggled to score goals in their last six games, scoring only three times. The Bees have also had a total goal aggregate against them of 12 in those matches.

Watch live sport with bet365 Watch live stream Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Offer Terms Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

Norwich vs Brentford team news

Norwich team news

Przemyslaw Placheta, a Norwich attacker who was injured in a heavy fall behind the advertising boards at Anfield, is a doubt, although captain Grant Hanley will return from suspension to replace Christoph Zimmermann.

Max Aarons and Brandon Williams are expected to return after missing the FA Cup defeat with knocks, and it’s unclear whether Ozan Kabak can recover from his shoulder condition in time, while Andrew Omobamidele and Adam Idah are out for the season.

Norwich predicted line-up

Gunn; Aarons, Hanley, Gibson, Williams; McLean, Normann, Gilmour; Sargent, Pukki, Rashica

Brentford team news

Following his early dismissal last weekend, Dasilva will serve the first of a three-game suspension, allowing Frank Onyeka to return to the engine room or Sergi Canos to take over on the right flank.

Brentford predicted lineup

Raya; Ajer, Jansson, Pinnock, Henry; Canos, Norgaard, Onyeka, Janelt; Toney, Mbeumo

Norwich vs Brentford free bets