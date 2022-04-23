Norwich City vs Newcastle United Odds: Prediction, Betting Tips and Live Stream

Norwich City’s fight to stay in the Premier League will continue on Saturday afternoon when they host Newcastle United, who are in fine form. The Canaries are currently in last place, eight points from safety in 17th place, while Newcastle have improved to 11th place, 15 points clear of the relegation zone.

Norwich City vs Newcastle United Odds

Bet Best Odds Bookmakers Norwich 12/5 Newcastle 6/5 Draw 12/5

Norwich City vs Newcastle United Predictions

Norwich conceded early against Manchester United and only came back into the game in the second half. This sluggishness has cost them a lot of games this season. They hold a home advantage against Newcastle, given the Magpies haven’t won at Carrow Road since 1994.

Newcastle has won three games in a row, all of which have come at home and all of which have been decided by one-goal margins. They’ll seek to end a three-game losing streak on the road by riding their present form to another victory.

Norwich has the league’s second-worst defensive record, which might be their undoing against the Magpies. With another one-goal victory, Newcastle may emerge victoriously.

Norwich City vs Newcastle United prediction: Norwich City 1-2 Newcastle United @ 6/5

Norwich City vs Newcastle United Betting Tips

Norwich City will be looking to get back on track after losing 3-2 to Manchester United in their most recent Premier League match.

Norwich City has scored seven times in their last six games, according to Dean Smith. In five games, they’ve given up 11 goals.

Whereas Newcastle United enters this contest on the back of a 1-0 Premier League victory over Crystal Palace in their most recent match.

Newcastle United had 36 percent possession and 13 shots on goal, four of which were on target, in the match. Miguel Almirón (32′) was Newcastle United’s only goal scorer. Crystal Palace had ten shots on goal, two of which were on target.

Newcastle United have scored five goals in their last six matches under Eddie Howe. A total of eight goals have been scored against them throughout those same matchups.

How to Watch Norwich City vs Newcastle United Live Stream

When is Norwich City vs Newcastle United?

Norwich City vs Newcastle United will be played on 23rd April 2022.

What time does Norwich City vs Newcastle United Kick Off?

Norwich City vs Newcastle United will kick off at 19:00.

Norwich City vs Newcastle United Team News and Predicted Line Ups

Norwich City Team News

Adam Idah, Ozan Kabak, Joshua Sargent, and Andrew Omobamidele are all out due to injury, although Brandon Williams is back after being ineligible against Manchester United last weekend.

Norwich City Predicted Line Up

Krul; Byram, Hanley, Gibson, Giannoulis; McLean, Normann; Dowell, Lees-Melou, Rashica; Pukki

Newcastle United Team News

Callum Wilson, Isaac Hayden, Jamal Lewis, and Kieran Trippier are all out with injuries for Newcastle, while Ryan Fraser is battling to be fit by the end of the season.

Newcastle United Predicted Line Up

Dubravka; Krafth, Schar, Burn, Targett; Guimaraes, Shelvey, Joelinton; J Murphy, Wood, Almiron

