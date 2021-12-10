Countries
Football Betting Tips – Norwich City v Manchester United preview & prediction

Manchester United will be hoping to continue their revival under manager Ralf Rangnick when they take on Norwich City in the Premier League on Saturday evening.
 

Match Info

Kick-Off: 17:30 GMT, Carrow Road. 

Norwich City v Manchester United preview

The Red Devils are currently 6th in the league table and a win here could take them into the top four provided the other results go their way.
 
Meanwhile, Norwich are at the bottom of the Premier League table and they are coming into this game on the back of a comprehensive defeat against Tottenham Hotspur.

Norwich City v Manchester United team news

Norwich City possible starting line-up: Krul; Hanley, Gibson, Kabak; Aarons, McLean, Gilmour, Lees Melou, Giannoulis; Sargent, Pukki

Manchester United possible starting line-up: De Gea; Dalot, Lindelof, Maguire, Telles; Fred, McTominay; Fernandes, Sancho; Ronaldo, Rashford

Norwich City v Manchester United form guide

Both teams are unbeaten in four of their last six Premier League matches and this should be a fascinating contest.
 
Manchester United have done well away from home in the Premier League and they are unbeaten in 31 of their last 33 league matches away from Old Trafford.
 
On the other hand,  Norwich have failed to win 23 of their last 25 Premier League matches.

Norwich City v Manchester United betting odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Norwich City v Manchester United from Betfred:

Match-winner:

• Norwich City 13/2
• Draw – 18/5
• Manchester United – 4/9

Total goals:

• Over 2.5 – 13/10
• Under – 7/10

Norwich City v Manchester United prediction

Manchester United are undoubtedly the better team here and they should be able to grind out a vital away win this weekend.
 
The team is likely to be motivated under the new manager and they have enough quality and depth to find a way past Norwich’s resistance.
 

Prediction: Manchester United to win at 4/9 with Betfred

