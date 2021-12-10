Football Betting Tips – Norwich City v Manchester United preview & prediction

Register an account at Betfred and bet £10 to get a £30 Free Bet.
Match Info
Kick-Off: 17:30 GMT, Carrow Road.
Norwich City v Manchester United preview
Norwich City v Manchester United team news
Norwich City possible starting line-up: Krul; Hanley, Gibson, Kabak; Aarons, McLean, Gilmour, Lees Melou, Giannoulis; Sargent, Pukki
Manchester United possible starting line-up: De Gea; Dalot, Lindelof, Maguire, Telles; Fred, McTominay; Fernandes, Sancho; Ronaldo, Rashford
Norwich City v Manchester United form guide
Norwich City v Manchester United betting odds
Here are the latest betting odds for Norwich City v Manchester United from Betfred:
Match-winner:
• Norwich City – 13/2
• Draw – 18/5
• Manchester United – 4/9
Total goals:
• Over 2.5 – 13/10
• Under – 7/10
Norwich City v Manchester United prediction
Prediction: Manchester United to win at 4/9 with Betfred
