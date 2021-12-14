Countries
Football Betting Tips – Norwich City v Aston Villa preview & prediction

Steven Gerrard
Norwich City host Aston Villa in the Premier League on Tuesday night and they will be hoping to get back to winning ways.
 

Match Info

Kick-Off: 19:45 GMT, Carrow Road. 

Norwich City v Aston Villa preview

The home side are at the bottom of the Premier League table with just two wins from 16 league matches and they are currently on a winless run.
 
It will be interesting to see if new manager Dean Smith can help his side turn things around and pick up all three points here.
 
Meanwhile, Aston Villa are coming into this game on the back of a defeat against Liverpool and Steven Gerrard will demand a strong reaction from his players.
 
The visitors have improved since the arrival of Gerrard and they will fancy their chances of picking up a win here.

Norwich City v Aston Villa team news

Norwich City possible starting line-up: Krul; Aarons, Gibson, Kabak, Williams; McLean, Gilmour, Lees Melou; Sargent, Pukki, Cantwell

Aston Villa possible starting line-up: Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Mings, Targett; McGinn, Sanson, Luiz; Buendia, Ings, Watkins

Norwich City v Aston Villa form guide

Norwich have failed to win four Premier League matches in a row and they will be lacking in confidence and momentum heading into this game.
 
Meanwhile, Aston Villa have picked up three wins in their last five Premier League matches and the two defeats came against Liverpool and Manchester City.
 
The home side are without a win in 24 of their last 26 league matches and Aston Villa will look to pick up their third win in a row over the canneries.

Norwich City v Aston Villa betting odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Norwich City v Aston Villa from Betfred:

Match-winner:

• Norwich City 23/10
• Draw – 9/4
• Aston Villa – 13/10

Total goals:

• Over 2.5 – 13/10
• Under – 7/10

Norwich City v Aston Villa prediction

Villa have managed to score six goals in their last two matches against Norwich in the Premier League and they should be able to pick up a third straight win over the calories this week.
 
Steven Gerrard has made the visitors difficult to beat and Norwich are likely to struggle to break them down
 

Prediction: Aston Villa to win at 13/10 with Betfred

Bet on Aston Villa to beat Norwich City at 13/10 with Betfred

