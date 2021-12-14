Football Betting Tips – Norwich City v Aston Villa preview & prediction

Register an account at Betfred and bet £10 to get a £30 Free Bet.
Match Info
Kick-Off: 19:45 GMT, Carrow Road.
Norwich City v Aston Villa preview
Norwich City v Aston Villa team news
Norwich City possible starting line-up: Krul; Aarons, Gibson, Kabak, Williams; McLean, Gilmour, Lees Melou; Sargent, Pukki, Cantwell
Aston Villa possible starting line-up: Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Mings, Targett; McGinn, Sanson, Luiz; Buendia, Ings, Watkins
Norwich City v Aston Villa form guide
Norwich City v Aston Villa betting odds
Here are the latest betting odds for Norwich City v Aston Villa from Betfred:
Match-winner:
• Norwich City – 23/10
• Draw – 9/4
• Aston Villa – 13/10
Total goals:
• Over 2.5 – 13/10
• Under – 7/10
Norwich City v Aston Villa prediction
Prediction: Aston Villa to win at 13/10 with Betfred
