Football Betting Tips – Norwich City v Aston Villa preview & prediction

The home side are at the bottom of the Premier League table with just two wins from 16 league matches and they are currently on a winless run.

It will be interesting to see if new manager Dean Smith can help his side turn things around and pick up all three points here.

Meanwhile, Aston Villa are coming into this game on the back of a defeat against Liverpool and Steven Gerrard will demand a strong reaction from his players.

The visitors have improved since the arrival of Gerrard and they will fancy their chances of picking up a win here.