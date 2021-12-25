Football Betting Tips – Norwich City v Arsenal preview & prediction

Arsenal have managed to win their last three Premier League matches in a row and they will be confident of picking up all three points against the bottom-placed side in the division.

Norwich have picked up just two wins in 17 league matches and they are coming into this contest on the back of five winless matches in the Premier League.

The home side are without a win in 25 of their last 27 Premier League matches and they have failed to score in their last three home outings.