Football Betting Tips – Norwich City v Arsenal preview & prediction

Match Info
Kick-Off: 15:00 GMT, Carrow Road.
Norwich City v Arsenal preview
Norwich City v Arsenal team news
Norwich City possible starting lineup: Krul; Aarons, Kabak, Gibson, Williams; Gilmour, Sorensen, McLean; Dowell, Pukki, Cantwell
Arsenal possible starting lineup: Ramsdale; Soares, White, Gabriel, Tierney; Xhaka, Partey; Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli; Lacazette
Norwich City v Arsenal form guide
Norwich City v Arsenal betting odds
Here are the latest betting odds for Norwich City v Arsenal from Betfred:
Match-winner:
• Norwich City – 7/1
• Draw – 19/5
• Arsenal – 2/5
Total goals:
• Over 2.5 – 13/10
• Under – 7/10
Norwich City v Arsenal prediction
Prediction: Arsenal to win at 2/5 with Betfred
