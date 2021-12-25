Countries
×
https://sportslens.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/10/uk-fg.svg United Kingdom https://sportslens.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/10/011-united-states.svg United States https://sportslens.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/flag-germany.svg Deutschland
Home News norwich city v arsenal preview prediction and betting tips

Football Betting Tips – Norwich City v Arsenal preview & prediction

updated

52 mins ago

on

fbl eng fa cup southampton arsenal e1611662480477
Arsenal will be hoping to pick up an important away win when they take on Norwich City in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.
 

Register an account at Betfred and bet £10 to get a £30 Free Bet.

Match Info

Kick-Off: 15:00 GMT, Carrow Road. 

Norwich City v Arsenal preview

The Gunners have managed to break into the top four after a series of impressive performances in recent weeks and they will be hoping to stay there by picking up all three points here.
 
Norwich are at the bottom of the Premier League table with just two wins from 17 league matches and they will be massive underdogs heading into this contest.

Norwich City v Arsenal team news

Norwich City possible starting lineup: Krul; Aarons, Kabak, Gibson, Williams; Gilmour, Sorensen, McLean; Dowell, Pukki, Cantwell

Arsenal possible starting lineup: Ramsdale; Soares, White, Gabriel, Tierney; Xhaka, Partey; Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli; Lacazette

Norwich City v Arsenal form guide

Arsenal have managed to win their last three Premier League matches in a row and they will be confident of picking up all three points against the bottom-placed side in the division.
 
Norwich have picked up just two wins in 17 league matches and they are coming into this contest on the back of five winless matches in the Premier League.
 
The home side are without a win in 25 of their last 27 Premier League matches and they have failed to score in their last three home outings.

Norwich City v Arsenal betting odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Norwich City v Arsenal from Betfred:

Match-winner:

• Norwich City 7/1
• Draw – 19/5
• Arsenal – 2/5

Total goals:

• Over 2.5 – 13/10
• Under – 7/10

Norwich City v Arsenal prediction

It is evident that Norwich are one of the worst teams in the division right now and Arsenal will be expected to pick up a comfortable away win.
 
The Gunners are full of confidence after their recent performances and they should be able to pick up all three points here.
 

Prediction: Arsenal to win at 2/5 with Betfred

Bet on Arsenal to beat Norwich at 2/5 with Betfred

Norwich City v Arsenal Free Bet at Betfred

image 2021 10 19T11 05 27 625Z

Betfred is currently running a Bet £10 Get £30 promotional offer, meaning all newcomers to the bookmakers are eligible to receive up £30 in free bets.

To get £30 in free bets at Betfred, follow these simple steps:

  1. Go to the Betfred website by clicking any link on this page
  2. Using promotional code SPORTS60, sign up and make a small deposit
  3. Bet £10 on any sports event
  4. Once your qualifying bet has settled, Betfred will deposit £30 in free bets into your account

Click here to get £30 in free sports bets at Betfred

© 2006-2021. All Rights Reserved | Sportslens