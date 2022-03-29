Norway vs Armenia live stream: How to watch International friendlies for free

Norway will be hoping to pick up a home win over Armenia when the two sides meet in an international friendly on Tuesday evening.

Norway vs Armenia live stream

Norway vs Armenia Preview

The home side are unbeaten in five of their last six matches across all competitions and they will fancy their chances of picking up a comfortable win over Armenia in front of their own fans. Meanwhile, the visitors are coming into this contest on the back of a narrow win over Montenegro but they last three matches in a row prior to that. It will be interesting to see if the visitors can step up their performance levels and build on the win over Montenegro this week. Norway are unbeaten in their last two meetings against Armenia and they will be hoping to extend that run with the win here.

When does Norway vs Armenia kick-off?

The international friendly match between Norway vs Armenia kicks off at 18:00 pm BST, on the 29th of March at Ullevaal Stadion.

Norway vs Armenia Team News

Norway team news

No notable injury concerns.

Norway predicted line-up vs Armenia: Ørjan Nyland; Birger Meling, Andreas Hanche-Olsen, Kristoffer Ajer, Marcus Pedersen; Morten Thorsby, Mats Møller Dæhli, Martin Ødegaard; Mohamed Elyounoussi, Alexander Sørloth, Erling Haaland

Armenia team news