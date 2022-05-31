Northern Ireland vs Greece Betting Tips: Nations League Predictions and Odds

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Northern Ireland’s 2022/23 Nations League campaign will get underway on Thursday evening as Ian Baraclough’s side welcome Greece to Windsor Park in Belfast.

Northern Ireland vs Greece Betting Tips

Our Tip – Draw @ 2/1 on Fitzdares

Our tip for this one is a draw at Windsor Park between Northern Ireland and Greece.

The pair last met during the qualifying stages of Euro 2016 and Northern Ireland won both fixtures, in 2-0 and 3-1 wins respectively. This was during the prime Steven Davis and Kyle Lafferty era, and no matter the competition it seemed like Northern Ireland’s heart and spirit would be enough to beat anyone.

However, things have gone downhill ever since for the green and white army. They failed to qualify for Euro 2020 and the 2022 World Cup which came as no surprise, but fans were expecting more from their side under Baraclough.

Thursday night should present an evenly matched affair between Northern Ireland and Greece, and we’re tipping the pair to share the points as the new Nations League campaign gets underway.

Northern Ireland vs Greece Predictions

Our Prediction – 1-1 draw @ 5/1 on Fitzdares

Our prediction for this one is a 1-1 draw.

Northern Ireland and Greece are right next door to each other in the FIFA world rankings, at 54 and 55 respectively. There couldn’t be a more even matchup if you wanted.

Both sides are strong defensively, with Liverpool’s Konstantinos Tsimikas for Greece and Leicester City’s Jonny Evans for Northern Ireland alongside Leeds United’s Stuart Dallas.

The pair are lacking in quality across the final third however, and this is why we think a 1-1 draw is the most likely outcome for one of the opening Nations League fixtures in the 22/23 campaign.

Northern Ireland vs Greece Odds

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker Northern Ireland 43/20 Draw 2/1 Greece 7/5

