Northern Ireland vs Greece Bet Builder Tips: Back Our 33/1 Nations League Bet

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Northern Ireland welcome Greece to Belfast on Thursday evening as their 2022/23 Nations League campaign kicks off in Belfast, with Ian Baraclough’s side looking to hit the ground running.

Northern Ireland vs Greece Bet Builder Free Bet

Bet365 are offering new customers £50 worth of free bets to use across their sportsbook. If you were to place the entirety of the bonus on our selections, customers would receive returns of £1700!

Click here to sign up to bet365. Place a bet of £10 or more at odds of 1/5 or more. You’ll then receive £50 worth of free bets.

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Offer Terms Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

Already a registered user on bet365? There are a whole host of free bets to choose from – check out our list of the best betting sites.

Northern Ireland vs Greece Bet Builder Tips

Shayne Lavery to Score Anytime @ 10/3 on bet365

Blackpool striker Shayne Lavery has enjoyed a successful season in Lancashire despite a number of injury setbacks, scoring eight goals in 20 Championship starts.

We’re not sure if Lavery will be Ian Baraclough’s frontman of choice, but a strike partnership alongside Bolton Wanderers’ Dion Charles could be the winning formula for Northern Ireland.

We’re tipping the 23-year-old to open his Nations League account on Thursday and find the back of the net in front of the green and white army at Windsor Park.

Our next selection for this bet builder is a draw. With Northern Ireland and Greece being two very evenly matched sides, this is the only plausible result we see on Thursday.

Both are great defensively, but lack depth and quality in the midfield and final third – and this is where we think the game could get stuck for the pair with neither side able to break each other down.

At 2/1, there is a lot of value in this selection and it would be very typical of Northern Ireland to play out a draw in their opening Nations League game.

Giorgos Tzavelas to be Booked @ 7/5 on bet365

Our final selection for this bet builder is for Greece’s Giorgos Tzavelas to make his way into the referee’s book.

The 34-year-old defender for AEK Athens was shown a yellow card six times during his side’s league campaign this season, and he also picked up three yellow cards in seven World Cup qualifying games over the last year.

Northern Ireland’s frontline of Lavery, Charles and potentially Gavin Whyte to come off the bench is explosive pace at its finest – and at 34, Tzavelas doesn’t quite have the legs anymore to keep up with the youngsters.

We’re rounding off our Northern Ireland vs Greece bet builder with a 7/5 selection of Girogos Tzavelas to be booked.

Northern Ireland vs Greece Bet Builder – 33/1 @ bet365

More Football Bet Builder Betting Sites