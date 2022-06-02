Northern Ireland vs Greece Bet Builder Tips: Back Our 33/1 Nations League Bet

Northern Ireland welcome Greece to Belfast on Thursday evening as their 2022/23 Nations League campaign kicks off in Belfast, with Ian Baraclough’s side looking to hit the ground running.
Top 5 New Football Betting Sites
Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
Northern Ireland vs Greece Bet Builder Free Bet
Bet365 are offering new customers £50 worth of free bets to use across their sportsbook. If you were to place the entirety of the bonus on our selections, customers would receive returns of £1700!
- Click here to sign up to bet365.
- Place a bet of £10 or more at odds of 1/5 or more.
- You’ll then receive £50 worth of free bets.
Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits
Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits
Already a registered user on bet365? There are a whole host of free bets to choose from – check out our list of the best betting sites.
Northern Ireland vs Greece Bet Builder Tips
Shayne Lavery to Score Anytime @ 10/3 on bet365
Blackpool striker Shayne Lavery has enjoyed a successful season in Lancashire despite a number of injury setbacks, scoring eight goals in 20 Championship starts.
We’re not sure if Lavery will be Ian Baraclough’s frontman of choice, but a strike partnership alongside Bolton Wanderers’ Dion Charles could be the winning formula for Northern Ireland.
We’re tipping the 23-year-old to open his Nations League account on Thursday and find the back of the net in front of the green and white army at Windsor Park.
Draw @ 2/1 on bet365
Our next selection for this bet builder is a draw. With Northern Ireland and Greece being two very evenly matched sides, this is the only plausible result we see on Thursday.
Both are great defensively, but lack depth and quality in the midfield and final third – and this is where we think the game could get stuck for the pair with neither side able to break each other down.
At 2/1, there is a lot of value in this selection and it would be very typical of Northern Ireland to play out a draw in their opening Nations League game.
Giorgos Tzavelas to be Booked @ 7/5 on bet365
Our final selection for this bet builder is for Greece’s Giorgos Tzavelas to make his way into the referee’s book.
The 34-year-old defender for AEK Athens was shown a yellow card six times during his side’s league campaign this season, and he also picked up three yellow cards in seven World Cup qualifying games over the last year.
Northern Ireland’s frontline of Lavery, Charles and potentially Gavin Whyte to come off the bench is explosive pace at its finest – and at 34, Tzavelas doesn’t quite have the legs anymore to keep up with the youngsters.
We’re rounding off our Northern Ireland vs Greece bet builder with a 7/5 selection of Girogos Tzavelas to be booked.
Northern Ireland vs Greece Bet Builder – 33/1 @ bet365
More Football Bet Builder Betting Sites
Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
Bet £10 & Get £30 In Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet
Bet £10, Get £20 In Free Bets
Bet £15 Get a £10 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £10 + 10 Free Spins
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
Free Bet Up to £25
Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets
50% Up To £50 Welcome Bonus