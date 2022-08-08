Northern Ireland Open Preview: Golf Betting Tips, Predictions and Odds

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

After Callum Shinkwin triumphed at the Cazoo Wales Open last week at Celtic Manor Resort, this week attentions turn back to the DP World Tour for the Northern Ireland Open (also known as the ISPS Handa World Invitational) at Galgorm Castle Golf Club.

Some huge names in the world of golf travel to Antrim looking to claim victory on Northern Irish soil. Look no further, as we have some excellent betting tips and free bets for you!

After the Cazoo Wales Open last week, the DP World Tour is back on the road, so who will be victorious after 72 holes comes Sunday afternoon this week in Northern Ireland? So without further ado, here are our ISPS Handa World Invitational betting tips and as we bid to predict the winner this week from Galgorm Castle Golf Club, Antrim, Northern Ireland.

Northern Ireland Open Preview

After a compelling Cazoo Wales Open last week at Celtic Manor Resort, this week is the turn of the Northern Ireland Open. Some of the world’s best golfers are heading to Northern Ireland this week in a bid to win this stellar event. Golf on the island of Ireland is always a delight, and this week should be no different.

The ISPS Handa World Invitational field will be hopeful of hitting their best form this week, looking to win a sizable share of the €1,500,000 prize pot. The Northern Ireland Open should be an exciting, eventful and entertaining week of golfing action over in Northern Ireland.

Some notable names from the golfing world such as former European Ryder Cup players, Victor Dubuisson, Andy Sullivan and Jamie Donaldson feature in the field this week in Wales. Englishman Jordan Smith and Frenchman Victor Perez also feature and are amongst the favourites to lift the Handa World Invitational come Sunday afternoon.

Last year, Daniel Gavins triumphed as he fended off the likes of David Horsey and Jordan Smith finishing on -13 par after 72 holes. If you think Gavins has what it takes to defend his Northern Ireland Open title and go back-to-back here at Galgorm Castle, you can get him at a price of 80/1 with Bet UK.

Taking a look at the course itself, Galgorm Castle GC is a real masterpiece. The course was designed by golf course architect Simon Gidman in 1995. It is a par 71 and is 7,105 yards in length. Galgorm Castle Golf Club has hosted the Northern Ireland Open since 2013, when it was still a Challenge Tour event.

Without further ado, here is who we think has the best chance of winning and giving us a good each-way run at the 2022 ISPS Handa World Invitational (Northern Ireland Open) this week at Galgorm Castle Golf Club, Northern Ireland.

Northern Ireland Open Betting Tips

Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to chance

Northern Ireland Open Tip 1: John Catlin to win @ 18/1 with Bet UK

Our best bet for the Handa World Invitational this week from Galgorm Castle Golf Club, Northern Ireland, is the American, John Catlin.

Catlin already has three wins under his belt on the DP World tour, including notable ones such as the Irish Open in 2020 and the Austrian Golf Open last year. Catlin is yet to win this year, but has had some decent performances of late.

At the Irish Open at the beginning of July, the 31-year-old finished in a tie for fourth place, finishing on -15 par and only a few shots off the winner. Before this, Catlin finished on -8 par at the Scandinavian Mixed Open in June, and played some fantastic golf.

It is clear to see that the American can compete with anyone in the world of golf on his day, and when on song he is without a doubt one of the best DP World Tour players right now.

With this being another tournament on Irish soil, Catlin will be confident of bringing that form from Mount Juliet last month and turning it into a win this week from a golf course that should suit his eye. If Catlin gets the putter going, he will be one to watch for sure this week at Galgorm Castle.

Certainly one of the leading market contenders at a great price of 18/1 with Bet UK.

Northern Ireland Open Tip 2: David Law to win and each-way @ 28/1 with Bet UK

Our each-way selection this week at the 2022 Northern Ireland Open is Scottish golfing star, David Law.

The Scotsman comes to Northern Ireland this week in some fine form, after relatively successful month of July. Law opened up the month at the Irish Open with a splendid fourth place finish, finishing just five shots behind the winner.

Law then carried this good form to the Scottish Open and then The 150th Open Championship, where he finished in a tie for 47th place in the Scottish Open, before making the cut and finishing on -1 after a final round of 69 at St Andrews.

A fortnight ago at the Hero Open at Fairmont St Andrews, Law was amongst the leading pack heading into Sunday. To his credit, the 31-year-old shot a final round -4, finishing on -19 for the tournament and just three behind the winner.

Law has show this past month that he is more than capable of competing with the best players on the DP World Tour as well as making cuts in major championships. All he needs now is to turn this good form into a win, to make it a hugely successful 2022 season for the former ISPS Handa Vic Open champion on the European Tour.

Comes here in good form and will be happy with where his golf game is at at present. Certainly a great each-way shout at a magnificent price of 28/1 with Bet UK.

Other notable mentions

Although Catlin and Law are our biggest fancies for potential success this week, here are some other notable players who we think have a good chance at a great price:

Jordan Smith @ 10/1, Marcus Kinhult @ 28/1, Oliver Farr @ 45/1, Ben Stow @ 66/1 and Gary Hurley @ 100/1. All prices are with Bet UK.

