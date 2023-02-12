American Football

North Carolina Sports Betting Update: How To Legally Bet On The Super Bowl In NC

Author image
Charlie Rhodes
2 min read
Linkedin
North Carolina sports betting
North Carolina sports betting

North Carolina sports betting is on the wrong side of state law, but residents can still wager on Sunday’s Super Bowl and we are on hand to show you how.

How To Bet Legally On The Super Bowl In North Carolina

Sports betting is yet to be passed into law in North Carolina, but offshore betting represents a safe and legal alternative for football fans to bet on the Super Bowl.

BetOnline are among the most reputable of these having been operational for over 20 years, and you can sign up and take advantage of their welcome offer below.

  1. Sign up to BetOnline
  2. Deposit up to $2,000
  3. Receive a 50% deposit match up to $1000

$1,000 Super Bowl Bonus + 3 Free Bets Accepts players from all US States. 18+. T&C apply.

Accepts players from all US States. 18+. T&C apply.

Claim Offer

Is Super Bowl Betting Legal In North Carolina?

As mentioned, there are no regulated brands in North Carolina until such the state law is changed, but bettors across America in restricted regions have long turned to offshore sites to wager on their favourite sports.

With BetOnline, NFL fans will find everything they are looking for, whether it picking a straight winner or the color of the Gatorade shower.

Super Bowl Betting For North Carolina Residents

The Super Bowl is one of the defining days on the sporting calendar, and bettors in North Carolina will be able to access a diverse range of markets ahead of the Eagles vs Chiefs including points spreads, MVP winner and first touchdown scorer.

Offshore sportsbooks also come equipped with a unique set of redeemable qualities:

  • Email and password is all that is needed
  • Anyone 18+ in any state can wager
  • Crypto is an accepted payment methods
  • More comprehensive prop markets and better odds

$1,000 Super Bowl Bonus + 3 Free Bets Accepts players from all US States. 18+. T&C apply.

Accepts players from all US States. 18+. T&C apply.

Claim Offer

 

Content You May Like

Author image
Linkedin

Charlie Rhodes

Charlie is an accomplished journalist specialising in football, but with extensive interest across every and all sports, and their intersection with the betting industry. Bearing a keen eye for detail, and considerable experience encompassing news, long-form content and betting, he has previously been published on leading brands such as 90min.com and FootyAccumulators as well as worked alongside former Goldman Sachs executives on a peer-to-peer fintech trading start-up.
View All Posts By Charlie Rhodes
Author Image

Charlie Rhodes

Linkedin
Charlie is an accomplished journalist specialising in football, but with extensive interest across every and all sports, and their intersection with the betting industry. Bearing a keen eye for detail, and considerable experience encompassing news, long-form content and betting, he has previously been published on leading brands such as 90min.com and FootyAccumulators as well as worked alongside former Goldman Sachs executives on a peer-to-peer fintech trading start-up.
View All Posts By Charlie Rhodes

Popular From American Football

Latest news

View all
Philadelphia Eagles Sportsbook Promo Codes — 1000 in Free Bets
American Football

LATEST Philadelphia Eagles Sportsbook Promo Codes — $1,000 in Free Bets

Author image Gia Nguyen  •  14min
Dallas Goedert
American Football
Philadelphia Eagles TE Dallas Goedert Backed To Receive Over 48.5 Yards In Player Prop Odds
Author image Olly Taliku  •  23min

Ahead of the Super Bowl this weekend, we have gathered all of Dallas Goedert’s best prop bets before the Eagles matchup with the Chiefs this Sunday.  BetOnline have released their…

Super Bowl 2023 Promo Code Offer — 1000 in Free Bets
American Football
Super Bowl 2023 Promo Code Offer — $1,000 in Free Bets
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  33min

Super Bowl 2023 will be live from State Farm Stadium in Arizona on Sunday and the top online sportsbooks are offering free bets and bonus cash for the big game….

Gatorade Color Prop Bet
American Football
Super Bowl Gatorade Color Prop Bet Update: Market Shifts in Favour of Yellow/Green After Lane Johnson Comments
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  50min
Massachusetts Sports Betting
American Football
Massachusetts Sports Betting Update: How To Bet On Super Bowl Today In MA
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  3h
Florida Sports Betting
American Football
Florida Sports Betting Update: Super Bowl Betting Available To FL Residents
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  4h
Texas sports betting
American Football
Texas Sports Betting Update: TX Residents CAN Bet On The Super Bowl
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  4h
Arrow to top