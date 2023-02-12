North Carolina sports betting is on the wrong side of state law, but residents can still wager on Sunday’s Super Bowl and we are on hand to show you how.

How To Bet Legally On The Super Bowl In North Carolina

Sports betting is yet to be passed into law in North Carolina, but offshore betting represents a safe and legal alternative for football fans to bet on the Super Bowl.

BetOnline are among the most reputable of these having been operational for over 20 years, and you can sign up and take advantage of their welcome offer below.

Sign up to BetOnline Deposit up to $2,000 Receive a 50% deposit match up to $1000

1. $1,000 Super Bowl Bonus + 3 Free Bets Accepts players from all US States. 18+. T&C apply. Accepts players from all US States. 18+. T&C apply. Claim Offer

Is Super Bowl Betting Legal In North Carolina?

As mentioned, there are no regulated brands in North Carolina until such the state law is changed, but bettors across America in restricted regions have long turned to offshore sites to wager on their favourite sports.

With BetOnline, NFL fans will find everything they are looking for, whether it picking a straight winner or the color of the Gatorade shower.

Super Bowl Betting For North Carolina Residents

The Super Bowl is one of the defining days on the sporting calendar, and bettors in North Carolina will be able to access a diverse range of markets ahead of the Eagles vs Chiefs including points spreads, MVP winner and first touchdown scorer.

Offshore sportsbooks also come equipped with a unique set of redeemable qualities:

Email and password is all that is needed

Anyone 18+ in any state can wager

Crypto is an accepted payment methods

More comprehensive prop markets and better odds

