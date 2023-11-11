UFC

North Carolina Sports Betting Update – Bet On UFC 295 On NC Sportsbooks Today

Joe Lyons
The North Carolina sports betting update states that online gambling has still not passed through law. However, by using the fully licenced offshore sportsbook – BetOnline, who have over 25 years experience and are trusted by millions, North Carolina MMA fans can still bet on this week’s UFC 295. Let’s explain why and how easy this is to do.

Bet On UFC 295 In North Carolina Today

You can bet on UFC 295 in North Carolina by joining BetOnline – it’s quick, safe and secure, just follow these simple steps.

1. Join BetOnline

Join BetOnline by clicking the link above and then opening an account via their ‘Green Join’ button. Just fill out some simple personal details like your name, address and date of birth and your account will be set up swiftly.

2. Make a Deposit (First Deposit Qualifies For 50% Bonus, up to $1000)

Fund your new BetOnline account with the many deposit methods supported at BetOnline (see below) – you can do this via their cashier or banking area after joining.

BetOnline also have a 50% first deposit bonus of up to $1000 – so, if you deposit $2000, this will land you their maximum betting offer. Or, even a $100 first outlay will get you a $50 free bet.

BetOnline accepts the following payment methods – including fiat and crypto, as well as Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Tether, Litecoin, Bitcoins, BitcoinCash, Avalanche, Binance Coin, Cardano, Dogecoin, Polycon, Ripple, Shiba Inu, Solana, Stellar, Tether, Tron, USD Coin, Money Order, Person to Person, Debit and Credit cards and Wire Transfer.

3. Place Your UFC 295 Bets

Find the ‘Martial Arts’ tab in the left navigation bar, select ‘MMA’, then pick ‘UFC 295’ which will list all the UFC 295 fights.

Pick your bet – including options like the outright moneyline (who will win), method of victory, over/under rounds, goes the distance, individual round betting and method of victory + round betting.

Click on the odds and this will bring up a betslip where you can add in a stake and any winnings will be showcased here if the bet should win.

Then, just place your bet when happy.

North Carolina Sports Betting Update For UFC 295

The US state of North Carolina still has betting restrictions in place – meaning residents in the region can have difficulty placing sports bets.

North Carolina is not the only US state in the same situation, with other big areas like Texas and California also still waiting for gambling laws to be passed.

However, with top US sportsbooks like BetOnline, who have been in operation for over 25 years, North Carolina bettors can still bet on their favorite sports – including this weekend’s UFC 295 at Madison Square Garden.

Why? This is because BetOnline are based offshore and don’t have to follow any set state gambling laws that some regions might have in place.

In short, being situated offshore means customers with these sportsbooks can bet ANYWHERE in the world.

Plus, don’t forget you can also get a $1000 free bet with BetOnline with their 50% first deposit bonus offer.

All UFC Betting Markets Covered at BetOnline

At BetOnline, they also have all the big UFC 295 fights priced up – including the main event between Jiri Prochazka vs Alex Pereira for the UFC Light-Heavyweight Title.

Each fight will also have many associated markets attached to it – so you can find the wager you are looking for, from round betting, method of victory and much more.

Here are a few betting examples in the main event between Jiri Prochazka vs Alex Pereira.

Moneyline UFC Betting:

  • Jiri Prochazka to Win @ +105
  • Alex Pereira to Win @ -125
  • Draw @ +6600

A $300 bet here on Jiri Prochazka at +105 would profit $315 if he wins.

Method of Victory UFC Betting:

  • Jiri Prochazka to Win via KO/TKO @ +200
  • Jiri Prochazka to Win via Submission @ +900
  • Jiri Prochazka to Win via Decision @ +800
  • Alex Pereira to Win via KO/TKO @ +110
  • Alex Pereira to Win via Submission @ +2500
  • Alex Pereira to Win via Decision @ +800

A $300 bet on Alex Pereira to Win via KO/TKO at +110 would return a profit of $330.

Over/Under Rounds UFC Betting:

  • Over 1.5 Rounds @ -145
  • Under 1.5 Rounds @ +115

A $300 bet here on Under 1.5 Rounds at +115 would profit $345.

Note: Odds are subject to change and are correct at time of publishing

Joe Lyons

Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites. Joe has also been published by Nottingham Forest, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of sports including soccer, basketball, darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting. Joe has a keen eye for the sports betting industry in the USA which covers the NBA and NFL, tracking and analysing the market as it changes throughout the season.
Joe Lyons

