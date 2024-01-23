Last Saturday, the 49ers hosted the Packers in the Divisional Round. San Francisco’s 12-5 record was the best in the NFC this season and they had a first-round bye. The Niners did not look like themselves in that game vs. the Packers and they still found a way to win. For the fourth time in the last five seasons, the 49ers will be playing in the NFC Championship game.

In their last game, All-Pro RB Christian McCaffrey had a dominant outing, but there were concerns about his status for Championship Sunday. Head coach Kyle Shanahan addressed the media on Monday and clarified that McCaffrey is not dealing with a quad injury. The 27-year-old was simply trying to stay loose during the game. There should be no concern for his health this Sunday vs. the Lions.

The San Francisco 49ers made it to the NFC Championship game last season but lost in tragic fashion to the Eagles. Injuries stopped the team from reaching their true potential last season. That should not be a problem this Sunday for the Niners. San Francisco will be healthy for the most part heading into this matchup. After worries about Christian McCaffrey’s health, the Niners are in the clear for this Sunday.

There is no question who the most dominant RB in the NFL was in 2023. McCaffrey’s (1,456) rushing yards were the most of any player this season. Additionally, his (2.023) all-purpose yards and (21) touchdowns led the NFL. The All-Pro RB carried that regular season dominance into the playoffs. Against the Packers, he carried the ball 17 times for 98 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns. He also added seven catches for 30 yards vs. Green Bay.

In the 2020 NFL playoffs, the Niners won the NFC Championship and faced off vs. Patrick Mahomes in the Super Bowl. They ended up losing and have been trying to get back to that point. San Francisco was close last season but fell short. Now, the Niners are in a position to make the Super Bowl again. They’ll need a dominant performance from Christian McCaffrey if they plan on doing so.