NFL

Niners’ Kyle Shanahan said Christian McCaffrey does not have a quad injury heading into the NFC Championship

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
3 min read
Christian McCaffrey 49ers pic
Christian McCaffrey 49ers pic

Last Saturday, the 49ers hosted the Packers in the Divisional Round. San Francisco’s 12-5 record was the best in the NFC this season and they had a first-round bye. The Niners did not look like themselves in that game vs. the Packers and they still found a way to win. For the fourth time in the last five seasons, the 49ers will be playing in the NFC Championship game. 

In their last game, All-Pro RB Christian McCaffrey had a dominant outing, but there were concerns about his status for Championship Sunday. Head coach Kyle Shanahan addressed the media on Monday and clarified that McCaffrey is not dealing with a quad injury. The 27-year-old was simply trying to stay loose during the game. There should be no concern for his health this Sunday vs. the Lions.

Christain McCaffrey is healthy and has no injury status as of now for this Sunday


The San Francisco 49ers made it to the NFC Championship game last season but lost in tragic fashion to the Eagles. Injuries stopped the team from reaching their true potential last season. That should not be a problem this Sunday for the Niners. San Francisco will be healthy for the most part heading into this matchup. After worries about Christian McCaffrey’s health, the Niners are in the clear for this Sunday.

There is no question who the most dominant RB in the NFL was in 2023. McCaffrey’s (1,456) rushing yards were the most of any player this season. Additionally, his (2.023) all-purpose yards and (21) touchdowns led the NFL. The All-Pro RB carried that regular season dominance into the playoffs. Against the Packers, he carried the ball 17 times for 98 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns. He also added seven catches for 30 yards vs. Green Bay.


In the 2020 NFL playoffs, the Niners won the NFC Championship and faced off vs. Patrick Mahomes in the Super Bowl. They ended up losing and have been trying to get back to that point. San Francisco was close last season but fell short. Now, the Niners are in a position to make the Super Bowl again. They’ll need a dominant performance from Christian McCaffrey if they plan on doing so.

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
rsz josh allen chiefs
NFL

LATEST NFL: Bills vs Chiefs Gets 50 Million Viewers, Most Watched Divisional Game Ever

Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jan 23 2024
USATSI 22337643 168397130 lowres
NFL
Gus Edwards Player Prop Best Bets vs Chiefs – AFC Championship Betting
Author image Joe Lyons  •  Jan 23 2024

Gus Edwards played a solid game for the Baltimore Ravens in the Divisional round and ahead of the AFC Championship game, we have selected our favorite player prop picks for…

USATSI 22346894 168397130 lowres
NFL
Travis Kelce Player Prop Best Bets vs Ravens – AFC Championship Betting
Author image Joe Lyons  •  Jan 23 2024

Travis Kelce loves playing at this time of year and it normally brings out his best. Ahead of the AFC Championship, we have selected our favorite player prop picks for…

Brian Johnson Eagles pic
NFL
The Eagles have informed OC Brian Johnson that he will not be with the team in 2024
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jan 23 2024
Patrick Mahomes AFC Championship Record
NFL
Patrick Mahomes AFC Championship Record: Titles, Passing Stats and More
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  Jan 23 2024
USATSI 22346976 168397130 lowres
NFL
Patrick Mahomes Player Prop Best Bets vs Ravens – AFC Championship Betting
Author image Joe Lyons  •  Jan 23 2024
Frank Ragnow Lions pic
NFL
Lions Injury Report: Frank Ragnow (knee/ankle) is expected to play in the NFC Championship
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jan 23 2024
Arrow to top