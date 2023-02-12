One of Kansas City’s most deadly offensive weapons will be key to unlocking an organised Eagles defence in this evening’s Super Bowl, but we have found value on BetOnline when looking at his total receptions market.

Travis Kelce Receptions on BetOnline

The on-field link-up between Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes is something to behold, and the Chiefs tight end has been integral in their run to a third Super Bowl in four seasons.

Should they combine for another two touchdowns tonight, they can move level with Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski for the most postseason scores by a passer-catcher duo (15), and we are expecting a huge performance from the pair on Sunday.

Kelce has been picked out by Mahomes with ease so far across their two playoff appearances, and he has 21 receptions to his name. He ranks third in the NFL for the most receptions, and has registered nine or more in a game on four occasions this term.

While that is relatively low, his season-high of 14 against the Jaguars was nothing short of spectacular, and if they are to be successful in their quest for the Lombardi Trophy, Kelce will be need to be firing on all cylinders and tap into the Chiefs’ unmatched air offensive.

Super Bowl 2023 – Game Info

🏈 Teams: Philadelphia Eagles vs Kansas City Chiefs

Philadelphia Eagles vs Kansas City Chiefs 📅 Date: February 12, 2023

February 12, 2023 🕡 Kick-off Time: 6:30 pm EST

6:30 pm EST 📺 TV: NBC / NBC Sports App

NBC / NBC Sports App 🏟 Stadium: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona

State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona 🎲 Odds: Eagles -1.5 | KC +1.5

