Nigeria vs Tunisia prediction: AFCON 2022 betting tips, odds and free bet

The Africa Cup of Nations continues with another interesting match between two amazing teams, Nigeria, and Tunisia, at the Roumde Adija Stadium in Roumde, to occupy a place in the quarter-finals.
Match Info:
Kickoff: 00:00
Date: 24th January 2022, Stade Roumde Adjia
Sign up to bet365 to claim the great welcome offer and watch Nigeria vs Tunisia live.
Nigeria vs Tunisia Prediction
Nigeria has advanced to the group stage of the competition without losing any of their previous matches. They’ve been a tough team for their opponents. Nigeria has also scored over 1.5 goals in their past two games.
Tunisia has not been the most successful team in their group. Both of their group’s higher-ranked teams have defeated them. They have also been unable to score throughout the matches
As a result, we believe that Nigeria will win the match and will score more goals against Tunisia.
Nigeria vs Tunisia Prediction: Nigeria 2-0 Tunisia @ 1/2 with Bet365.
Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.
- Check out the best Nigeria vs Tunisia free bets
- Find out where to watch Nigeria vs Tunisia live stream
Bet with Bet365’s new customer offer and back our prediction.
Nigeria vs Tunisia Betting Tips
The Super Eagles are one of the most heavily favored teams in the AFCON this season. They qualified for the group stage with a perfect record of wins. Not only this but they also have clean sheets in two of their three group stage encounters.
Tunisia, on the other side, finished third in its group stage matches. The team’s lone victory over Mauritania helped them qualify for the group of eight. The remaining of Tunisia’s matches have ended in a draw. If Tunisia wants to stay in the AFCON, they will have to put up a fantastic match.
Nigeria vs Tunisia Betting Tip: Get over 2.5 goals at 9/5.
Bet on over 2.5 goals at 9/5 with Bet365.
Nigeria vs Tunisia Betting Odds
Match Winner
Nigeria: 1/2 with bet365
Draw: 11/4 with bet365
Tunisia: 15/2 with bet365
Total Goals:
Over 2.5: 9/5
Under 2.5: 1/2
Nigeria vs Tunisia Free Bet
Bet365 is offering new customers £50 in Bet Credits when you sign up and bet £10 on their sportsbook.
Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet, and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.
How to claim the bet365 sign-up offer:
- Click here to go to the bet365 offer
- Sign up through the link by entering your details, including name, age, and date of birth
- Deposit between £5-10 on the bet365 sportsbook and you will get five times that value in free bets
- Once your bet settles, you will be able to use your Bet Credits by selecting the option in your bet slip