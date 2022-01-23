Nigeria vs Tunisia prediction: AFCON 2022 betting tips, odds and free bet

The Africa Cup of Nations continues with another interesting match between two amazing teams, Nigeria, and Tunisia, at the Roumde Adija Stadium in Roumde, to occupy a place in the quarter-finals.

Match Info:

Kickoff: 00:00

Date: 24th January 2022, Stade Roumde Adjia

Nigeria vs Tunisia Prediction

Nigeria has advanced to the group stage of the competition without losing any of their previous matches. They’ve been a tough team for their opponents. Nigeria has also scored over 1.5 goals in their past two games.

Tunisia has not been the most successful team in their group. Both of their group’s higher-ranked teams have defeated them. They have also been unable to score throughout the matches

As a result, we believe that Nigeria will win the match and will score more goals against Tunisia.

Nigeria vs Tunisia Prediction: Nigeria 2-0 Tunisia @ 1/2 with Bet365.

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Nigeria vs Tunisia Betting Tips

The Super Eagles are one of the most heavily favored teams in the AFCON this season. They qualified for the group stage with a perfect record of wins. Not only this but they also have clean sheets in two of their three group stage encounters.

Tunisia, on the other side, finished third in its group stage matches. The team’s lone victory over Mauritania helped them qualify for the group of eight. The remaining of Tunisia’s matches have ended in a draw. If Tunisia wants to stay in the AFCON, they will have to put up a fantastic match.

Nigeria vs Tunisia Betting Tip: Get over 2.5 goals at 9/5.

Nigeria vs Tunisia Betting Odds

Match Winner

Nigeria: 1/2 with bet365

Draw: 11/4 with bet365

Tunisia: 15/2 with bet365

Total Goals:

Over 2.5: 9/5

Under 2.5: 1/2

Nigeria vs Tunisia Free Bet

