Nigeria vs Sudan live stream: AFCON 2022 preview, what time is kick off and team news

AFCON Group D resumes on Saturday with a pivotal contest between Nigeria & Sudan at The Stade Omnisport Roumde Adjia.

Nigeria won their opening game against Mohamed Salah’s Egypt. But, after faltering to a goalless draw vs Guinea Bissau last time out, opponent Sudan will know that anything less than a win v the Super Eagles is likely to put their knockout-stage dreams on ice.

For information on how to live stream the match, a full preview, and all the latest Nigeria vs Sudan team news, read on:

Nigeria vs Sudan live stream

Nigeria vs Sudan preview

After beating eight-time Africa Cup of Nations champions Egypt on matchday-1, Nigeria put the difficult build up to the AFCON proper behind them, and are now one of the betting favorites to go all the way in the tournament.

Leicester City striker Kelechi Ihenacho scored the only goal of the game, turning and striking the ball on the half-volley into the top corner of the Egyptian netting.

Now, Gernot Rohr’s side will be looking to repay the betting optimism in his side by defeating lowly-ranked Sudan on Saturday.

Sudan, meanwhile, battled to hold on to a 0-0 draw in their Group D opener against Guinea-Bissau. Hubert Velud’s side was fortunate to escape with the point too, in all fairness, after being outplayed for large portions of the match and surviving a penalty scare.

Goalkeeper, Eshrein brought down Amebi in the box. Pele stepped up to convert the spot-kick but hit it tamely to the keeper’s right, where it was saved, before the rebound was cannoned into the crossbar, enabling Eshrein to make amends for his error.

Based on what we saw in the first slate of group games, there should only be one winner in this game and that’s the Super Eagles…

But, then again, it is the AFCON, so who knows if the referee will blow his whistle for full time at 55 minutes with the score locked at 0-0?

When does Nigeria vs Sudan kick off?

Nigeria vs Sudan kicks off at 16:00 BST ON Saturday, January 15, 2022, at The Stade Omnisport Roumde Adjia, Yaounde

Nigeria vs Sudan team news

Nigeria team news

Captain Ahmed Musa is expected to feature at some point vs Sudan but possibly only from the bench after Ihenacho and co. impressed upfront vs Egypt last time out.

Nigeria possible starting lineup:

Okoye; Sanusi, Troost-Ekong, Omeruo, Aina; Onyeka, Ndidi, Aribo; Chukwueze, Iwobi, Iheanacho

Sudan team news

After emerging from the group opener with no new injuries to report, Sudan are expected to name an unchanged starting Xl to that which started in the 0-0 draw with Guinea-Bissau.

Sudan possible starting lineup:

Eshrein; Nemer, Karshoum, Hassan, Mohamedein; Al Rasheed, Khedr, Mahjoub; Hamed, Abdelrahman, Nooh

