Nigeria vs Egypt predictions: AFCON 2022 betting tips, odds and free bet

A heavyweight clash in Group D will see Nigeria lock horns with Egypt who are eyeing further dominance in the competition.
Match Info
Date; Tuesday, 11th January
Kick-off: 13:00 GMT, Estadio Roumde Adija
Sign up to Livescore Bet to claim their great welcome offer and watch Nigeria vs Egypt live
Nigeria vs Egypt prediction
The Pharoahs are the most successful team in the African Cup of Nations history, winning it seven times. Nigerians have won it three times and after finishing third in the competition in 2019, the Super Eagles would like to go one step further this time around.
This is their 19th appearance in the competition and Gernot Rohr would be hoping to see his men do well against Mohamed Salah and co.
Carlos Queiroz’s men are playing in the competition for the 23rd time and boast a squad that in theory should be considered favorites. However, they have fallen short in recent years. Three years ago, they crashed out of the round of 16 at hands of South Africa.
Nigeria vs Egypt prediction: Nigeria 2-1 Egypt+2 @ 2/1 with Livescore Bet
Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.
Back our Nigeria vs Egypt prediction with Livescore Bet’s new customer offer
Nigeria vs Egypt betting tips
The African giants may have Salah in their ranks, but the Super Eagles seem to have a better overall squad.
They’re favorites to win at 2/1 and we expect the Super Eagles to win with a +2 handicap.
Nigeria vs Egypt betting tip: Nigeria+2 @ 2/1 with Livescore Bet
Back the Livescore Bet welcome offer and get Bet Credits for Nigeria vs Egypt
Nigeria vs Egypt odds
Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.
Nigeria vs Egypt match odds
Nigeria @ 2/1 with Livescore Bet
Draw @ 19/10 with Livescore Bet
Egypt @ 17/10 with Livescore Bet
Nigeria vs Egypt total goals odds
Over 2.5 goals @ 2/1 with Livescore Bet
Under 2.5 goals @ 4/9 with Livescore Bet
Nigeria vs Egypt free bet
Livescore Bet are offering new customers £20 in free bets when you sign up and bet £10 on their sportsbook.
New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from crediting (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned.Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+.
This incredible offer is simple to claim and also allows you to watch AFCON matches throughout the rest of the competition.
How to claim the Livescore Bet sign-up offer:
- Click here to go to the Livescore Bet offer
- Sign up through the link by entering your details, including name, age and date of birth
- Deposit £10 on the bet365 sportsbook
- Once your bet settles, you will be receive your two £10 free bet tokens