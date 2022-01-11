Nigeria vs Egypt predictions: AFCON 2022 betting tips, odds and free bet

A heavyweight clash in Group D will see Nigeria lock horns with Egypt who are eyeing further dominance in the competition.
Match Info
Date; Tuesday, 11th January
Kick-off: 13:00 GMT, Estadio Roumde Adija
Sign up to bet365 to claim their great welcome offer and watch Nigeria vs Egypt live
Nigeria vs Egypt prediction
The Pharoahs are the most successful team in the African Cup of Nations history, winning it seven times. Nigerians have won it three times and after finishing third in the competition in 2019, the Super Eagles would like to go one step further this time around.
This is their 19th appearance in the competition and Gernot Rohr would be hoping to see his men do well against Mohamed Salah and co.
Carlos Queiroz’s men are playing in the competition for the 23rd time and boast a squad that in theory should be considered favorites. However, they have fallen short in recent years. Three years ago, they crashed out of the round of 16 at hands of South Africa.
Nigeria vs Egypt prediction: Nigeria 2-1 Egypt+2 @ 2/1 with bet365
Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.
Back our Nigeria vs Egypt prediction with bet365’s new customer offer
Nigeria vs Egypt betting tips
The African giants may have Salah in their ranks, but the Super Eagles seem to have a better overall squad.
They’re favorites to win at 2/1
We expect the Super Eagles to win with a +2 handicap.
Nigeria vs Egypt betting tip: Nigeria+2 @ 2/1 with bet365
Back the bet365 welcome offer and get Bet Credits for Nigeria vs Egypt
Nigeria vs Egypt odds
Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.
Nigeria vs Egypt match odds
Nigeria @ 2/1 with bet365
Draw @ 19/10 with bet365
Egypt @ 17/10 with bet365
Nigeria vs Egypt total goals odds
Over 2.5 goals @ 2/1 with bet365
Under 2.5 goals @ 4/9 with bet365
+2 @ 2/1 with bet365
Nigeria vs Egypt free bet
bet365 are offering new customers £50 in Bet Credits when you sign up and bet £10 on their sportsbook.
Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.
This incredible offer is simple to claim and also allows you to watch selected FA Cup matches throughout the rest of the competition.
How to claim the bet365 sign-up offer:
- Click here to go to the bet365 offer
- Sign up through the link by entering your details, including name, age and date of birth
- Deposit between £5-10 on the bet365 sportsbook and you will get five times that value in free bets
- Once your bet settles, you will be able to use your Bet Credits by selecting the option in your bet slip