Nigeria vs Egypt predictions: AFCON 2022 betting tips, odds and free bet

A heavyweight clash in Group D will see Nigeria lock horns with Egypt who are eyeing further dominance in the competition.

Match Info

Date; Tuesday, 11th January

Kick-off: 13:00 GMT, Estadio Roumde Adija

Nigeria vs Egypt prediction

The Pharoahs are the most successful team in the African Cup of Nations history, winning it seven times. Nigerians have won it three times and after finishing third in the competition in 2019, the Super Eagles would like to go one step further this time around.

This is their 19th appearance in the competition and Gernot Rohr would be hoping to see his men do well against Mohamed Salah and co.

Carlos Queiroz’s men are playing in the competition for the 23rd time and boast a squad that in theory should be considered favorites. However, they have fallen short in recent years. Three years ago, they crashed out of the round of 16 at hands of South Africa.

Nigeria vs Egypt prediction: Nigeria 2-1 Egypt+2 @ 2/1 with bet365

Nigeria vs Egypt betting tips

The African giants may have Salah in their ranks, but the Super Eagles seem to have a better overall squad.

They’re favorites to win at 2/1

We expect the Super Eagles to win with a +2 handicap.

Nigeria vs Egypt betting tip: Nigeria+2 @ 2/1 with bet365

Nigeria vs Egypt odds

Nigeria vs Egypt match odds

Nigeria @ 2/1 with bet365

Draw @ 19/10 with bet365

Egypt @ 17/10 with bet365

Nigeria vs Egypt total goals odds

Over 2.5 goals @ 2/1 with bet365

Under 2.5 goals @ 4/9 with bet365

+2 @ 2/1 with bet365

Nigeria vs Egypt free bet

