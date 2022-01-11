Nigeria will be looking to kick off their African Cup of Nations campaign on a positive note when they take on Egypt.

Nigeria vs Egypt live stream

Nigeria vs Egypt preview

The Super Eagles have done fairly well in the competition but with the squad they have now, they should be aiming for a final appearance. They haven’t won the competition in a long time so perhaps this could be their year.

The Egyptians might boast the stellar power of Salah but Agustine Eguavoen’s men have a lot of depth in midfield that could do the trick.

When does Nigeria vs Egypt kick off?

Nigeria vs Egypt kicks off at 16:00 GMT at Estadio Roumde Adjia.

Nigeria vs Egypt team news

Nigeria team news

Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi are set to start alongside Ahmed Musa and Alex Iwobi. Victor Osimhen misses out due to COVID.

Nigeria possible starting lineup:

Okoye; Sanusi, Troost-Ekong, Omeruo, Aina; Onyeka, Ndidi, Aribo; Chukwueze, Iwobi, Iheanacho

Egypt team news

Mohamed Abogabal and Ibrahim Adel are in isolation and Marwan Daoud replaces Mohamed Hamdi.

Egypt possible starting lineup:

El-Shennawy; Daoud, Hegazi, Fatouh, Ashraf; Fathi, El-Sulya, Elneny; Mohamed, Sherif, Salah

