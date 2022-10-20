NHL Picks, Lines, And Odds, Including Sharks-Rangers and Hurricanes-Oilers

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

The NHL season is in its second week, and we have 12 games on tonight’s slate. Here at Sportslens we are on hand to offer some expert picks, along with the latest odds among the current NHL betting markets.

San Jose Sharks vs. New York Rangers Picks

📅 Date: October 20th, 2022

🕛 Face-Off: 7pm EST

🏟 Venue: Madison Square Garden, NY

🎲 Moneyline Odds: Sharks +246 | Rangers -240

The Sharks have dropped five straight and have the daunting task of facing the Rangers in Madison Square Garden tonight. Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin has been lights out this season, posting a 3-0-0 record with a 2.68 GAA alongside a 90% save percentage. Sharks goalie Kaapo Kahkonen is expected to make the start tonight, and he’s 0-2-0 with a 4.10 GAA and 81% save percentage.

Look for the Rangers to win this game. Shesterkin doesn’t allow many goals, and NY scores just over four markers per game. 6.5 goals is too many, and you’ll want to play the Under 6.5 tonight.

Sharks vs. Rangers Picks

San Jose Sharks vs New York Rangers Odds

Team Moneyline Bookmaker San Jose Sharks +246 Milwaukee Bucks -240

San Jose Sharks vs New York Rangers Betting Lines

Dallas Stars vs. Toronto Maple Leafs Picks

📅 Date: October 20th, 2022

🕛 Face-Off: 7pm EST

🏟 Venue: Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, Ontario

🎲 Moneyline Odds: Stars +147 | Maple Leafs -163

Dallas has won three straight and meets a Toronto club coming off a 4-2 home loss to Arizona. Dallas expects Jake Oettinger to patrol the cage, and he’s off to a 3-0-0 start with a 1.00 GAA alongside a 91% save percentage. Toronto expects the 1-0-0 Ilya Samsonov to man the cage, and he’s posted a 2.00 GAA along with a 93% save percentage.

Dallas is a good-sized dog here, but they are playing great hockey, and Oettinger has been lights out thus far. The Stars score 4.33 goals per game, and the light-scoring Maple Leafs will be in trouble tonight. Take the Stars on the ML and consider playing the Over 6.5 goals, as these two teams have several big-play offensive skaters.

Stars vs Maple Leafs Picks

Dallas Stars vs Toronto Maple Leafs Odds

Team Moneyline Bookmaker Dallas Stars +146 Toronto Maple Leafs -163

Dallas Stars vs Toronto Maple Leafs Betting Lines

New Jersey Devils vs. New York Islanders Picks

📅 Date: October 20th, 2022

🕛 Face-Off: 7:30 pm EST

🏟 Venue: UBS Arena, NY

🎲 Moneyline Odds: Devils +120 | Islanders -140

The Devils enter this matchup coming off a 4-2 home win over Anaheim and now cross the river for a matchup with an Islanders club riding a two-game winning streak. Mackenzie Blackwood is expected to guard the cage, and he’s 1-1-0 with a 3.06 GAA alongside a 86% save percentage. Ilya Sorokin should make the start tonight, and he’s 1-1-0 with a 1.52 GAA alongside a 94% save percentage.

The Islanders are hot, and I like them to win this game. The home team is 4-1 in the last five meetings, and the Under is 22-10-4 in the last 36 meetings.

Devils vs. Islanders Picks

New Jersey Devils vs. New York Islanders Odds

Team Moneyline Bookmaker New Jersey Devils +120 New York Islanders -140

New Jersey Devils vs. New York Islanders Betting Lines

Vancouver Canucks vs Minnesota Wild Picks

📅 Date: October 20th, 2022

🕛 Face-Off: 8:00 pm EST

🏟 Venue: Xcel Energy Center, MN

🎲 Moneyline Odds: Canucks +154 | Wild -179

Vancouver is on a four-game losing skid when they head to Minnesota for a matchup with the 0-3-0 Wild. Thatcher Demko should be guarding the cage tonight for the Canucks, and he’s 0-3-0 with a 4.38 GAA and 85% save percentage. His counterpart is expected to be Marc-Andre Fleury, who is making his first start of the season.

Fleury is one of the best goaltenders in the league, and he should have an edge over low-scoring Vancouver. Minnesota scores four goals per contest, but Fleury will handle his business, and the game ends under the 6.5 goal total.

Canucks vs Wild Picks

Vancouver Canucks vs Minnesota Wild Odds

Team Moneyline Bookmaker Vancouver Canucks +154 Minnesota Wild -179

Vancouver Canucks vs Minnesota Wild Betting Lines

Carolina Hurricanes vs Edmonton Oilers Picks

📅 Date: October 20th, 2022

🕛 Face-Off: 9:00 pm EST

🏟 Venue: Rogers Place

🎲 Moneyline Odds: Hurricanes +100 | Oilers -120

Carolina is 3-0-0 and plans for goaltender Frederick Anderson to make the start. Anderson is 2-0-0 with a 1.0 GAA alongside a 96% save percentage. Edmonton is 1-2-0, and Jack Campbell is expected to make the start between the pipes. He’s 1-1-0 with a 5.98 GAA and stops 85% of his save attempts.

The Hurricanes are the play tonight. They score goals but keep pucks out of their own net, and Anderson should have a terrific night in goal. The Under is also in play tonight, as both sides do a good job defending their goal.

Hurricanes vs Oilers Picks

Carolina Hurricanes vs Edmonton Oilers Odds

Team Moneyline Bookmaker Carolina Hurricanes +100 Edmonton Oilers -120

Carolina Hurricanes vs Edmonton Oilers Betting Lines