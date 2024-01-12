The NFL post-season gets underway this weekend with the Wild Card playoff round and ahead of the action – we have our NFL Week 19 picks and predictions for all six games.

NFL Wild Card Round Picks And Predictions

Cleveland Browns @ Houston Texans – Saturday 13th January, 4:30pm ET

Youth vs experience, who will prevail? Cleveland vs Houston on Saturday is set to be a cracker, with rookie sensation C.J Stroud looking to cause an upset against league veteran Joe Flacco.

Most NFL bookmakers have the Texans as two point underdogs for Saturday’s game, but we are backing them to cause an upset at home to advance to the Divisional Round next week.

Stroud has been simply remarkable this year, breaking record after record in his rookie season, so it really would be no surprise to see him come out on top against a tricky Browns team.

Pick: Houston Texans @ +115

Moneyline: Cleveland Browns: -135 | Houston Texans: +115

Point Spread: Browns (-2.0) -110 | Texans (+2.0) -110

Total Points: Over 44.5 –110 | Under 44.5 -110

Miami Dolphins @ Kansas City Chiefs – Saturday 13th January, 8:15pm ET

This one is set to be a cracker, as the Chiefs welcome Miami to Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday with two AFC giants facing off in the Wild Card round.

We are backing the Chiefs to win and cover their 4.5 point spread this weekend, as the reigning Super Bowl champs would be extremely surprised to get knocked out in the first round of the post season.

The Chiefs won three of their last four games of the season and they can continue their wining streak into the off-season, with their second win over the Dolphins this season.

Pick: Chiefs To Cover (-4.5) @ -110

Moneyline: Miami Dolphins: +190 | Kansas City Chiefs: -230

Point Spread: Dolphins (+4.5) -110 | Chiefs (-4.5) -110

Total Points: Over 43.5 –110 | Under 43.5 -110

Pittsburgh Steelers @ Buffalo Bills – Sunday 14th January, 1:00pm ET

Buffalo are ten point favourites coming into their Wild Card playoff game this Sunday – and we think the Steelers will really struggle to cause any sort of upset.

Josh Allen and the Bills won all five of their last games of the season, including an important victory against Miami in the final game of the year to secure the AFC East.

Mason Rudolph is the starting quarterback this weekend for the Steelers in place of this year’s disappointing Kenny Pickett and despite taking Pittsburgh on a magical run to the playoffs, the Bills offensive line might prove be too strong on Sunday.

Pick: Bills To Cover @ -110

Moneyline: Pittsburgh Steelers: +390 | Buffalo Bills: -525

Point Spread: Steelers (+10.0) -110 | Bills (-10.0) -110

Total Points: Over 35.5 –110 | Under 35.5 -110

Green Bay Packers @ Dallas Cowboys – Saturday 14th January, 4:30pm ET

Dallas are currently fourth favourites to lift the Vince Lombardi at the beginning of next month, but they face a tricky looking Packers team in the Wild Card round this weekend.

Jordan Love and the Packers flew into the playoffs after an impressive last few weeks of the season, but they were only rewarded with a difficult match in Dallas this weekend.

Although the Packers have looked seriously good lately they may be caught out of their depth against the Cowboys, which is why we are backing the hosts to cover their fairly high ten point spread.

Pick: Cowboys To Cover @ -110

Moneyline: Green Bay Packers: +275 | Dallas Cowboys: -350

Point Spread: Packers (+7.0) -110 | Cowboys (-7.0) -110

Total Points: Over 50.5 –110 | Under 50.5 -110

Los Angeles Rams @ Detroit Lions – Saturday 14th January, 8:15pm ET

Everyone will have their eyes on the Rams-Lions game come Sunday evening, as many are predicting an extremely close game at Ford Field.

The Rams scraped into the Wild Card round with a win on the final day of the season, but they’ll certainly be no walkover for NFC North champions Detroit this weekend.

Matthew Stafford holds a 4-3 record in the post season and with the likes of Kyren Williams, Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp continuing to impress in offence it could be a tough day at the office for Detroit’s defence.

We are still backing the Lions to come out on top against the Rams, with Jared Goff looking to continue Detroit’s sensational season into the Divisional Round.

Pick: Lions To Cover @ -110

Moneyline: Los Angeles Rams: +140 | Detroit Lions: -165

Point Spread: Rams (+3.0) -110 | Lions (-3.0) -110

Total Points: Over 52.0 –110 | Under 52.0 -110

Philadelphia Eagles @ Tampa By Buccaneers – Monday 15th January, 8:15pm ET

Coming into the season Philadelphia certainly wouldn’t have expected to be in the Wild Card round against Tampa Bay, but they enter the match as just three point favourites this weekend.

We are still backing the Eagles to win this one on Monday night, but Tampa Bay were impressive during the latter weeks of the season and they could be a tough matchup at home.

Jalen Hurts and Philadelphia just missed out on the Super Bowl last year and out for revenge this season we think that they should definitely make it to the Divisional game.

Pick: Eagles To Cover @ -110

Moneyline: Philadelphia Eagles: +240 | Tampa Bay Buccaneers: -300

Point Spread: Eagles (-3.0) -110 | Buccaneers (+3.0) -110

Total Points: Over 43.5 –110 | Under 43.5 -110