NFL: Who Would Have Been Named Super Bowl MVP If 49ers Had Won?

The San Francisco 49ers will enter another NFL off-season filled with disappointment after their heartbreaking loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl on Sunday evening. They were on the cusp yet again, jumping out to a double-digit lead for the second time in recent Super Bowls, and it looked as though they might finally pull the weight off of their shoulders and win the big game.

Who Would Have Been Super Bowl MVP Had 49ers Won?

Unfortunately, their opponent was the man who entered the conversation of greatest ever with his performance in Las Vegas on Sunday. Patrick Mahomes led the Chiefs to a second-half comeback in Super Bowl 2024, forcing overtime and eventually winning on a touchdown pass with less than 10 second left in the extra period to win the game and take home the Lombardi Trophy for the third time in five years.

The quarterback was named the game’s MVP, taking home the hardware for the third time in his six-year NFL career.

But what if the ball had taken a couple of different bounces and the 49ers had come out on top? Which of their players performed well enough to be considered for the MVP award had they won the game?

While the team had some solid individual performances, there weren’t many MVP-worthy statistical outputs from any player. Christian McCaffrey certainly had the biggest impact with 160 total yards from scrimmage (80 rushing, 80 receiving) and caught one of the two touchdown passes for San Francisco. Quarterback Brock Purdy didn’t throw any interceptions in his first Super Bowl appearance, and finished with 255 yards and a touchdown.

Jauan Jennings Had A Game Worthy Of MVP Consideration

But on both of the scoring plays by McCaffrey and Purdy, Jauan Jennings was involved.

He had just four catches for 42 yards in the game, but the grabs were timely ones that helped keep drives alive for the 49ers. One of the catches was the touchdown pass from Purdy early in the 4th quarter to give San Francisco a 16-13 lead, and his toss to McCaffrey on the trick play in the second quarter credited him with a passing touchdown as well.

Jennings became the second player in Super Bowl history to throw and catch a touchdown in the same game, joining Nick Foles in that honor.

With his contract expiring this coming off-season, Jennings is set to become a free agent. It is likely that he will use his performance in the big game as a leverage play for his next deal.

