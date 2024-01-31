NFL: Who Are The Oldest Quarterbacks To Win The Super Bowl?

There’s not long to go now until the Kansas City Chiefs meet the San Francisco 49ers at Super Bowl LVIII. The NFL Championship decider is expected to be one of the finest spectacles in recent years.

The league’s finest quarterbacks have all tasted success on the biggest stage. However, it’s not just the younger stars who can boast winning a Super Bowl ring.

Over the years, a number of ‘golden oldies’ have all gone on to win the NFL Championship. Here at SportsLens, it got us thinking…

Who are the oldest quarterbacks to win the Super Bowl? Let’s take a closer look at the top ten oldest winning quarterbacks of all-time.

The Oldest Quarterback To Win The Super Bowl

Unsurprisingly, the oldest quarterback to win the Super Bowl is Tom Brady. The New England Patriots legend is widely regarded as the best quarterback of all-time.

Brady was 43-years-old when he won Super Bowl LV in 2021. At the time, he was playing for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Not only is he the oldest winning QB ever, he holds the record for second and (joint) third positions as well. Both of those victories came when he was playing for the Patriots.

Alongside Brady in third position is Peyton Manning. They are the two oldest quarterbacks to win the Super Bowl. Age is quite literally just a number for these two!

Oldest Quarterbacks To Win The Super Bowl Summary

Tom Brady (43 years, 188 days) – Super Bowl LV (Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Tom Brady (41 years, 184 days) – Super Bowl LIII (New England Patriots)

Peyton Manning ( 39 years, 320 days) – Super Bowl 50 (Denver Broncos)

Earl Morrall (39 years, 241 days) – Super Bowl VII (Miami Dolphins)

Tom Brady (39 years, 186 days) – Super Bowl LI (New England Patriots)

Mark Brunell (39 years, 143 days) – Super Bowl XLIV (New Orleans Saints)

Babe Parilli (38 years, 250 days) – Super Bowl III (New York Jets)

Earl Morrall (38 years, 242 days) – Super Bowl VII (Miami Dolphins)

John Elway (38 years, 217 days) – Super Bowl XXXIII (Denver Broncos)

Johnny Unitas (37 years, 255 days) – Super Bowl V (Baltimore Colts)

The Oldest Super Bowl Quarterbacks

Not only is Tom Brady the oldest quarterback to win a Super Bowl, he is also the oldest to feature in a championship decider.

Again, he completed this accomplishment at Super Bowl LV whilst representing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. On that day, they got the better of the Kansas City Chiefs 31 to 9.

Brady also holds the record for the second oldest quarterback to play in the Super Bowl. He was playing for the New England Patriots at the time.

In third position is Peyton Manning. The legendary QB actually featured in four different Super Bowls. Each time, under a different head coach.

Oldest Super Bowl Quarterbacks Summary

Tom Brady (43 years, 6 months) – Super Bowl LV (Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Tom Brady (41 years, 6 months) – Super Bowl LIII (New England Patriots)

Peyton Manning ( 39 years, 10 months) – Super Bowl 50 (Denver Broncos)

John Elway (38 years, 7 months) – Super Bowl XXXIII (Denver Broncos)

Johnny Unitas (37 years, 8 months) – Super Bowl V (Baltimore Colts)

Kurt Warner ( 37 years, 7 months) – Super Bowl XLIII (Arizona Cardinals)

Rich Gannon (37 years, 1 month) – Super Bowl XXXVII (Oakland Raiders)

Fran Tarkenton (36 years, 11 months) – Super Bowl XI (Minnesota Vikings)

Roger Staubach (36 years, 11 months) – Super Bowl XIII (Dallas Cowboys)

Jim Blunkett (36 years, 1 month) – Super Bowl XVIII (Los Angeles Raiders)