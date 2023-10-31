The NFL Week 9 schedule sees 28 teams taking to the field with the games spread over Thursday, Sunday and Monday. See below the full NFL Week 9 schedule, game times, betting trends and the latest moneyline odds.



Hopefully you can use a few of these key NFL head-to-head stats to find some nice betting angles into the games.

NFL Week 9 Schedule: Head-To-Head Stats, Match Times, Moneyline Odds & Betting Trends

See below all the NFL Week 9 schedule for 2023/24, plus the key head-to-head records (based on all regular season and postseason games) and the latest moneyline betting odds.

20:15 Tennessee Titans @ Pittsburgh Steelers Thurs 2nd Nov

Played: 80 times

Steelers Wins: 48

Titans Wins: 32

Tied: 0

Last Met: Dec 19, 2021: Titans 13 @ Steelers 19

Key Stat: Pittsburgh have won their last four against Tennessee

Bet Money Line Play Pittsburgh Steelers -150 Tennessee Titans +130

09:30 Miami Dolphins @ Kansas City Chiefs Sun 5th Nov

Played: 31 times

Chiefs Wins: 15

Dolphins Wins: 16

Tied: 0

Last Met: Dec 13, 2020: Chiefs 33 @ Dolphins 27

Key Stat: Chiefs have won their last three against Miami

Bet Money Line Play Kansas City Chiefs +120 Miami Dolphins -140

13:00 Seattle Seahawks @ Baltimore Ravens Sun 5th Nov

Played: 6 times

Ravens Wins: 3

Seahawks Wins: 3

Tied: 0

Last Met: Oct 20, 2019: Ravens 30 @ Seahawks 16

Key Stat: The Ravens lost last time the Seahawks visited Baltimore

Bet Money Line Play Baltimore Ravens -260 Seattle Seahawks +215

13:00 Arizona Cardinals @ Cleveland Browns Sun 5th Nov

Played: 52 times

Browns Wins: 33

Cardinals Wins: 16

Tied: 3

Last Met: Oct 17, 2021: Cardinals 37 @ Browns 14

Key Stat: Arizona have won their last five h2h’s against Cleveland

Bet Money Line Play Cleveland Browns -360 Arizona Cardinals +280

13:00 Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Houston Texans Sun 5th Nov

Played: 5 times

Texans Wins: 4

Buccaneers Wins: 1

Tied: 0

Last Met: Dec 21, 2021: Texans 23 @ Buccaneers 20

13:00 Chicago Bears @ New Orleans Saints Sun 5th Nov

Played: 33 times

Saints Wins: 18

Bears Wins: 15

Tied: 0

Last Met: Jan 10, 2021: Bears 9 @ Saints 21

Key Stat: New Orleans have won their last seven h2h’s against Chicago

Bet Money Line Play New Orleans Saints +275 Chicago Bears -350

13:00 Washington Commanders @ New England Patriots Sun 5th Nov

Played: 11 times

Patriots Wins: 5

Commanders Wins: 6

Tied: 0

Last Met: Oct 6, 2019: Patriots 33 @ Commanders 7

Key Stat: New England have won their last four h2h’s against Washington

Bet Money Line Play New England Patriots -165 Washington Commanders +145

13:00 Minnesota Vikings @ Atlanta Falcons Sun 5th Nov

Played: 32 times

Falcons Wins: 12

Vikings Wins: 20

Tied: 0

Last Met: Oct 18, 2020: Falcons 40 @ Vikings 23

Key Stat: Minnesota has won four of their last five h2h’s against Atlanta

Bet Money Line Play Minnesota Vikings +180 Atlanta Falcons -220

13:00 LA Rams @ Green Bay Packers Sun 5th Nov

Played: 98 times

Packers Wins: 49

Rams Wins: 47

Tied: 2

Last Met: Dec 19, 2022: LA Rams 12 @ Packers 24

Key Stat: Green Bay have won 8 of their last 9 against the Rams

Bet Money Line Play Green Bay Packers -165 LA Rams +145

16:05 Indianapolis Colts @ Carolina Panthers Sun 5th Nov

Played: 7 times

Colts Wins: 2

Panthers Wins: 5

Tied: 0

Last Met: Dec 22, 2019: Panthers 6 @ Colts 48

Key Stat: Two of the seven h2h’s have gone to overtime

Bet Money Line Play Indianapolis Colts -150 Carolina Panthers +130

16:05 New York Giants @ Las Vegas Raiders Sun 5th Nov

Played: 14 times

Raiders Wins: 8

Giants Wins: 6

Tied: 0

Last Met: Nov 7, 2021: Raiders 16 @ Giants 23

Key Stat: The Raiders have won just one match in their last five against New York

Bet Money Line Play Las Vegas Raiders -150 New York Giants +130

16:05 Dallas Cowboys @ Philadelphia Eagles Sun 5th Nov

Played: 128 times

Cowboys Wins: 73

Eagles Wins: 55

Tied: 0

Last Met: Dec 24, 2022: Eagles 34 @ Cowboys 40

Key Stat: Dallas have won four of the last five against Philadelphia

Bet Money Line Play Philadelphia Eagles -160 Dallas Cowboys +140

20:20 Buffalo Bills @ Cincinnati Bengals Sun 5th Nov

Played: 33 times

Bills Wins: 17

Bengals Wins: 16

Tied: 0

Last Met: Jan 22, 2023: Bengals 27 @ Bills 10

Key Stat: Cincinnati have won five of the last seven in this fixture

Bet Money Line Play Cincinatti Bengals -150 Buffalo Bills +130

20:15 LA Chargers @ New York Jets Mon 6th Nov

Played: 38 times

Chargers Wins: 23

Jets Wins: 14

Tied: 1

Last Met: Nov 22, 2020: Jets 28 @ Chargers 34

Key Stat: The Jets have lost their last four against the Chargers

Bet Money Line Play New York Jets +135 LA Chargers -155

Note: Odds are subject to change