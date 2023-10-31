NFL

NFL Week 9 Schedule 2023/24: Head-To-Head Stats, Betting Trends & Moneyline Odds

Olly Taliku
Lamar Jackson
Lamar Jackson

The NFL Week 9 schedule sees 28 teams taking to the field with the games spread over Thursday, Sunday and Monday. See below the full NFL Week 9 schedule, game times, betting trends and the latest moneyline odds.

Hopefully you can use a few of these key NFL head-to-head stats to find some nice betting angles into the games.

Looking for some action on American Football? Check out the best NFL betting sites.

NFL Week 9 Schedule: Head-To-Head Stats, Match Times, Moneyline Odds & Betting Trends

See below all the NFL Week 9 schedule for 2023/24, plus the key head-to-head records (based on all regular season and postseason games) and the latest moneyline betting odds.

20:15 Tennessee Titans @ Pittsburgh Steelers Thurs 2nd Nov

Played: 80 times
Steelers Wins: 48
Titans Wins: 32
Tied: 0
Last Met: Dec 19, 2021: Titans 13 @ Steelers 19
Key Stat: Pittsburgh have won their last four against Tennessee

Bet Money Line Play

Pittsburgh Steelers

 -150 betonline ag

Tennessee Titans

 +130 betonline ag

09:30 Miami Dolphins @ Kansas City Chiefs Sun 5th Nov

Played: 31 times
Chiefs Wins: 15
Dolphins Wins: 16
Tied: 0
Last Met: Dec 13, 2020: Chiefs 33 @ Dolphins 27
Key Stat: Chiefs have won their last three against Miami

Bet Money Line Play

Kansas City Chiefs

+120 betonline ag

Miami Dolphins

 -140 betonline ag

13:00 Seattle Seahawks @ Baltimore Ravens Sun 5th Nov

Played: 6 times
Ravens Wins: 3
Seahawks Wins: 3
Tied: 0
Last Met: Oct 20, 2019: Ravens 30 @ Seahawks 16
Key Stat: The Ravens lost last time the Seahawks visited Baltimore

Bet Money Line Play

Baltimore Ravens

 -260 betonline ag

Seattle Seahawks

 +215 betonline ag

13:00 Arizona Cardinals @ Cleveland Browns Sun 5th Nov

Played: 52 times
Browns Wins: 33
Cardinals Wins: 16
Tied: 3
Last Met: Oct 17, 2021: Cardinals 37 @ Browns 14
Key Stat: Arizona have won their last five h2h’s against Cleveland

Bet Money Line Play

Cleveland Browns

 -360 betonline ag

Arizona Cardinals

 +280 betonline ag

13:00 Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Houston Texans Sun 5th Nov

Played: 5 times
Texans Wins: 4
Buccaneers Wins: 1
Tied: 0
Last Met: Dec 21, 2021: Texans 23 @ Buccaneers 20
Key Stat: Houston have won four of their last five h2h's against Tampa Bay

Bet Money Line Play

Cleveland Browns

 -360 betonline ag

Arizona Cardinals

 +280 betonline ag

13:00 Chicago Bears @ New Orleans Saints Sun 5th Nov

Played: 33 times
Saints Wins: 18
Bears Wins: 15
Tied: 0
Last Met: Jan 10, 2021: Bears 9 @ Saints 21
Key Stat: New Orleans have won their last seven h2h’s against Chicago

Bet Money Line Play

New Orleans Saints

 +275 betonline ag

Chicago Bears

 -350 betonline ag

13:00 Washington Commanders @ New England Patriots Sun 5th Nov

Played: 11 times
Patriots Wins: 5
Commanders Wins: 6
Tied: 0
Last Met: Oct 6, 2019: Patriots 33 @ Commanders 7
Key Stat: New England have won their last four h2h’s against Washington

Bet Money Line Play

New England Patriots

 -165 betonline ag

Washington Commanders

 +145 betonline ag

13:00 Minnesota Vikings @ Atlanta Falcons Sun 5th Nov

Played: 32 times
Falcons Wins: 12
Vikings Wins: 20
Tied: 0
Last Met: Oct 18, 2020: Falcons 40 @ Vikings 23
Key Stat: Minnesota has won four of their last five h2h’s against Atlanta

Bet Money Line Play

Minnesota Vikings

 +180 betonline ag

Atlanta Falcons

 -220 betonline ag

13:00 LA Rams @ Green Bay Packers Sun 5th Nov

Played: 98 times
Packers Wins: 49
Rams Wins: 47
Tied: 2
Last Met: Dec 19, 2022: LA Rams 12 @ Packers 24
Key Stat: Green Bay have won 8 of their last 9 against the Rams

Bet Money Line Play

Green Bay Packers

 -165 betonline ag

LA Rams

 +145 betonline ag

16:05 Indianapolis Colts @ Carolina Panthers Sun 5th Nov

Played: 7 times
Colts Wins: 2
Panthers Wins: 5
Tied: 0
Last Met: Dec 22, 2019: Panthers 6 @ Colts 48
Key Stat: Two of the seven h2h’s have gone to overtime

Bet Money Line Play

Indianapolis Colts

 -150 betonline ag

Carolina Panthers

 +130 betonline ag

16:05 New York Giants @ Las Vegas Raiders Sun 5th Nov

Played: 14 times
Raiders Wins: 8
Giants Wins: 6
Tied: 0
Last Met: Nov 7, 2021: Raiders 16 @ Giants 23
Key Stat: The Raiders have won just one match in their last five against New York

Bet Money Line Play

Las Vegas Raiders

 -150 betonline ag

New York Giants

 +130 betonline ag

16:05 Dallas Cowboys @ Philadelphia Eagles Sun 5th Nov

Played: 128 times
Cowboys Wins: 73
Eagles Wins: 55
Tied: 0
Last Met: Dec 24, 2022: Eagles 34 @ Cowboys 40
Key Stat: Dallas have won four of the last five against Philadelphia

Bet Money Line Play

Philadelphia Eagles

 -160 betonline ag

Dallas Cowboys

 +140 betonline ag

20:20 Buffalo Bills @ Cincinnati Bengals Sun 5th Nov

Played: 33 times
Bills Wins: 17
Bengals Wins: 16
Tied: 0
Last Met: Jan 22, 2023: Bengals 27 @ Bills 10
Key Stat: Cincinnati have won five of the last seven in this fixture

Bet Money Line Play

Cincinatti Bengals

 -150 betonline ag

Buffalo Bills

 +130 betonline ag

20:15 LA Chargers @ New York Jets Mon 6th Nov

Played: 38 times
Chargers Wins: 23
Jets Wins: 14
Tied: 1
Last Met: Nov 22, 2020: Jets 28 @ Chargers 34
Key Stat: The Jets have lost their last four against the Chargers

Bet Money Line Play

New York Jets

 +135 betonline ag

LA Chargers

 -155 betonline ag

Note: Odds are subject to change

Arrow to top