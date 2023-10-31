The NFL Week 9 schedule sees 28 teams taking to the field with the games spread over Thursday, Sunday and Monday. See below the full NFL Week 9 schedule, game times, betting trends and the latest moneyline odds.
Hopefully you can use a few of these key NFL head-to-head stats to find some nice betting angles into the games.
NFL Week 9 Schedule: Head-To-Head Stats, Match Times, Moneyline Odds & Betting Trends
See below all the NFL Week 9 schedule for 2023/24, plus the key head-to-head records (based on all regular season and postseason games) and the latest moneyline betting odds.
20:15 Tennessee Titans @ Pittsburgh Steelers Thurs 2nd Nov
Played: 80 times
Steelers Wins: 48
Titans Wins: 32
Tied: 0
Last Met: Dec 19, 2021: Titans 13 @ Steelers 19
Key Stat: Pittsburgh have won their last four against Tennessee
09:30 Miami Dolphins @ Kansas City Chiefs Sun 5th Nov
Played: 31 times
Chiefs Wins: 15
Dolphins Wins: 16
Tied: 0
Last Met: Dec 13, 2020: Chiefs 33 @ Dolphins 27
Key Stat: Chiefs have won their last three against Miami
13:00 Seattle Seahawks @ Baltimore Ravens Sun 5th Nov
Played: 6 times
Ravens Wins: 3
Seahawks Wins: 3
Tied: 0
Last Met: Oct 20, 2019: Ravens 30 @ Seahawks 16
Key Stat: The Ravens lost last time the Seahawks visited Baltimore
13:00 Arizona Cardinals @ Cleveland Browns Sun 5th Nov
Played: 52 times
Browns Wins: 33
Cardinals Wins: 16
Tied: 3
Last Met: Oct 17, 2021: Cardinals 37 @ Browns 14
Key Stat: Arizona have won their last five h2h’s against Cleveland
13:00 Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Houston Texans Sun 5th Nov
Played: 5 times
Texans Wins: 4
Buccaneers Wins: 1
Tied: 0
Last Met: Dec 21, 2021: Texans 23 @ Buccaneers 20
Key Stat: Arizona have won their last five h2h’s against Cleveland
13:00 Chicago Bears @ New Orleans Saints Sun 5th Nov
Played: 33 times
Saints Wins: 18
Bears Wins: 15
Tied: 0
Last Met: Jan 10, 2021: Bears 9 @ Saints 21
Key Stat: New Orleans have won their last seven h2h’s against Chicago
13:00 Washington Commanders @ New England Patriots Sun 5th Nov
Played: 11 times
Patriots Wins: 5
Commanders Wins: 6
Tied: 0
Last Met: Oct 6, 2019: Patriots 33 @ Commanders 7
Key Stat: New England have won their last four h2h’s against Washington
13:00 Minnesota Vikings @ Atlanta Falcons Sun 5th Nov
Played: 32 times
Falcons Wins: 12
Vikings Wins: 20
Tied: 0
Last Met: Oct 18, 2020: Falcons 40 @ Vikings 23
Key Stat: Minnesota has won four of their last five h2h’s against Atlanta
13:00 LA Rams @ Green Bay Packers Sun 5th Nov
Played: 98 times
Packers Wins: 49
Rams Wins: 47
Tied: 2
Last Met: Dec 19, 2022: LA Rams 12 @ Packers 24
Key Stat: Green Bay have won 8 of their last 9 against the Rams
16:05 Indianapolis Colts @ Carolina Panthers Sun 5th Nov
Played: 7 times
Colts Wins: 2
Panthers Wins: 5
Tied: 0
Last Met: Dec 22, 2019: Panthers 6 @ Colts 48
Key Stat: Two of the seven h2h’s have gone to overtime
16:05 New York Giants @ Las Vegas Raiders Sun 5th Nov
Played: 14 times
Raiders Wins: 8
Giants Wins: 6
Tied: 0
Last Met: Nov 7, 2021: Raiders 16 @ Giants 23
Key Stat: The Raiders have won just one match in their last five against New York
16:05 Dallas Cowboys @ Philadelphia Eagles Sun 5th Nov
Played: 128 times
Cowboys Wins: 73
Eagles Wins: 55
Tied: 0
Last Met: Dec 24, 2022: Eagles 34 @ Cowboys 40
Key Stat: Dallas have won four of the last five against Philadelphia
20:20 Buffalo Bills @ Cincinnati Bengals Sun 5th Nov
Played: 33 times
Bills Wins: 17
Bengals Wins: 16
Tied: 0
Last Met: Jan 22, 2023: Bengals 27 @ Bills 10
Key Stat: Cincinnati have won five of the last seven in this fixture
20:15 LA Chargers @ New York Jets Mon 6th Nov
Played: 38 times
Chargers Wins: 23
Jets Wins: 14
Tied: 1
Last Met: Nov 22, 2020: Jets 28 @ Chargers 34
Key Stat: The Jets have lost their last four against the Chargers