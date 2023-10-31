NFL

NFL Week 9 Odds: Moneyline, Spread, Over/Under For ALL 14 Games

Author image
Joe Lyons
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
3 min read
USATSI 21770066 168397130 lowres
USATSI 21770066 168397130 lowres

The chapter has closed on a breathtaking NFL Week 8 and we’re already looking ahead to the Week 9 fixtures on the calendar.

NFL Week 9 Odds: Moneyline, Spread, Over/Under

The NFL season progresses to Week 9 following an incredible ninth week of action and we have some exciting matchups on the slate to look forward to.

Thursday Night Football begins proceedings as the Tennessee Titans take on the Pittsburgh Steelers, where rookie quarterback Will Levis will get his second consecutive start after a dream debut against the Atlanta Falcons last week.

We have a number of intriguing clashes including the Miami Dolphins and Kansas City Chiefs going head-to-head in Frankfurt, Germany on Sunday morning. Later that day we also have the Seattle Seahawks vs Baltimore Ravens and New England Patriots vs Washington Commanders.

Two of the NFC’s best in the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys take to the field before the Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills feature on Sunday Night Football in Ohio.

The curtain closes on Week 9 with the New York Jets and LA Chargers battling it out on Monday Night Football at MetLife.

Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under
NFL Week 9 Odds: Moneyline, Spread, Over/Under For ALL 14 Games Tennessee Titans +130 +3.0 (-110) Over 36.0 (-110)
NFL Week 9 Odds: Moneyline, Spread, Over/Under For ALL 14 Games Pittsburgh Steelers -150 -3.0 (-110) Under 36.0 (-110)
Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under
NFL Week 9 Odds: Moneyline, Spread, Over/Under For ALL 14 Games Miami Dolphins +120 +2.5 (-110) Over 50.5 (-110)
NFL Week 9 Odds: Moneyline, Spread, Over/Under For ALL 14 Games Kansas City Chiefs -140 -2.5 (-110) Under 50.5 (-110)
Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under
NFL Week 9 Odds: Moneyline, Spread, Over/Under For ALL 14 Games Arizona Cardinals +280 +8.0 (-110) Over 37.5 (-110)
NFL Week 9 Odds: Moneyline, Spread, Over/Under For ALL 14 Games Cleveland Browns -360 -8.0 (-110) Under 37.5 (-110)
Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under
NFL Week 9 Odds: Moneyline, Spread, Over/Under For ALL 14 Games Chicago Bears +275 +7.5 (-110) Over 41.0 (-110)
NFL Week 9 Odds: Moneyline, Spread, Over/Under For ALL 14 Games New Orleans Saints -350 -7.5 (-110) Under 41.0 (-110)
Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under
NFL Week 9 Odds: Moneyline, Spread, Over/Under For ALL 14 Games LA Rams +145 +3.0 (-110) Over 39.5 (-110)
NFL Week 9 Odds: Moneyline, Spread, Over/Under For ALL 14 Games Green Bay Packers -165 -3.0 (-110) Under 39.5 (-110)
Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under
NFL Week 9 Odds: Moneyline, Spread, Over/Under For ALL 14 Games Minnesota Vikings +180 +4.5 (-110) Over 37.5 (-110)
NFL Week 9 Odds: Moneyline, Spread, Over/Under For ALL 14 Games Atlanta Falcons -220 -4.5 (-110) Under 37.5 (-110)
Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under
NFL Week 9 Odds: Moneyline, Spread, Over/Under For ALL 14 Games Seattle Seahawks +215 +5.5 (-110) Over 43.0 (-110)
NFL Week 9 Odds: Moneyline, Spread, Over/Under For ALL 14 Games Baltimore Ravens -260 -5.5 (-110) Under 43.0 (-110)
Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under
NFL Week 9 Odds: Moneyline, Spread, Over/Under For ALL 14 Games Tampa Bay Buccaneers +130 +2.5 (-110) Over 40.0 (-110)
NFL Week 9 Odds: Moneyline, Spread, Over/Under For ALL 14 Games Houston Texans -150 -2.5 (-110) Under 40.0 (-110)
Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under
NFL Week 9 Odds: Moneyline, Spread, Over/Under For ALL 14 Games Washington Commanders +145 +3.0 (-110) Over 40.0 (-110)
NFL Week 9 Odds: Moneyline, Spread, Over/Under For ALL 14 Games New England Patriots -165 -3.0 (-110) Under 40.0 (-110)
Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under
NFL Week 9 Odds: Moneyline, Spread, Over/Under For ALL 14 Games Indianapolis Colts -150 -2.5 (-110) Over 44.0 (-110)
NFL Week 9 Odds: Moneyline, Spread, Over/Under For ALL 14 Games Carolina Panthers +130 +2.5 (-110) Under 44.0 (-110)
Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under
NFL Week 9 Odds: Moneyline, Spread, Over/Under For ALL 14 Games Dallas Cowboys +140 +3.0 (-110) Over 46.0 (-110)
NFL Week 9 Odds: Moneyline, Spread, Over/Under For ALL 14 Games Philadelphia Eagles -160 -3.0 (-110) Under 46.0 (-110)
Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under
NFL Week 9 Odds: Moneyline, Spread, Over/Under For ALL 14 Games New York Giants +130 +2.5 (-110) Over 38.0 (-110)
NFL Week 9 Odds: Moneyline, Spread, Over/Under For ALL 14 Games Las Vegas Raiders -150 -2.5 (-110) Under 38.0 (-110)
Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under
NFL Week 9 Odds: Moneyline, Spread, Over/Under For ALL 14 Games Buffalo Bills +130 +3.0 (-110) Over 48.5 (-110)
NFL Week 9 Odds: Moneyline, Spread, Over/Under For ALL 14 Games Cincinnati Bengals -150 -3.0 (-110) Under 48.5 (-110)
Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under
NFL Week 9 Odds: Moneyline, Spread, Over/Under For ALL 14 Games LA Chargers -155 -3.0 (-110) Over 41.5 (-110)
NFL Week 9 Odds: Moneyline, Spread, Over/Under For ALL 14 Games New York Jets +135 +3.0 (-110) Under 41.5 (-110)
Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Joe Lyons

Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites. Joe has also been published by Nottingham Forest, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of sports including soccer, basketball, darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting. Joe has a keen eye for the sports betting industry in the USA which covers the NBA and NFL, tracking and analysing the market as it changes throughout the season.
View All Posts By Joe Lyons
Author Image

Joe Lyons

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites. Joe has also been published by Nottingham Forest, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of sports including soccer, basketball, darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting. Joe has a keen eye for the sports betting industry in the USA which covers the NBA and NFL, tracking and analysing the market as it changes throughout the season.
View All Posts By Joe Lyons

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
USATSI 21770066 168397130 lowres
NFL

LATEST NFL Week 9 Odds: Moneyline, Spread, Over/Under For ALL 14 Games

Author image Joe Lyons  •  32min
USATSI 21770896 168397130 lowres
NFL
NFL Week 9 Schedule: Dates, Times And TV Channels
Author image Joe Lyons  •  1h

28 teams are in action for NFL Week 9 and we have all the information you need including dates, times and TV channels for each fixture. NFL Schedule For Week…

Joe burrow
NFL
NFL Betting Picks, Predictions And Best Bets For Week 9
Author image Olly Taliku  •  1h

Ahead of Week 9 of the 2023 NFL regular season, we have put together our favorite betting picks, predictions and best bets for what should prove to be another thrilling…

Josh Reynolds Lions pic
NFL
NFL Odds: Three Prop Bets For Monday’s Raiders Vs. Lions Game Via BetOnline
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  20h
Minkah Fitzpatrick Steelers pic
NFL
Steelers Injury Report: Safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (hamstring) will miss TNF vs. the Titans in Week 9
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  21h
rsz tyreekhill 101523 s8cdgv5 t715
NFL
Tyreek Hill On Week 9 Match Up With Chiefs: “It’s Just Another Game”
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  22h
rsz ca timesbrightspotcdn1
NFL
NFL Rumors: Should The Rams Be Open To Trading Aaron Donald?
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  22h
Arrow to top