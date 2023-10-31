The chapter has closed on a breathtaking NFL Week 8 and we’re already looking ahead to the Week 9 fixtures on the calendar.
NFL Week 9 Odds: Moneyline, Spread, Over/Under
The NFL season progresses to Week 9 following an incredible ninth week of action and we have some exciting matchups on the slate to look forward to.
Thursday Night Football begins proceedings as the Tennessee Titans take on the Pittsburgh Steelers, where rookie quarterback Will Levis will get his second consecutive start after a dream debut against the Atlanta Falcons last week.
We have a number of intriguing clashes including the Miami Dolphins and Kansas City Chiefs going head-to-head in Frankfurt, Germany on Sunday morning. Later that day we also have the Seattle Seahawks vs Baltimore Ravens and New England Patriots vs Washington Commanders.
Two of the NFC’s best in the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys take to the field before the Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills feature on Sunday Night Football in Ohio.
The curtain closes on Week 9 with the New York Jets and LA Chargers battling it out on Monday Night Football at MetLife.
|Team
|Moneyline
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Tennessee Titans
|+130
|+3.0 (-110)
|Over 36.0 (-110)
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|-150
|-3.0 (-110)
|Under 36.0 (-110)
|Team
|Moneyline
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Miami Dolphins
|+120
|+2.5 (-110)
|Over 50.5 (-110)
|Kansas City Chiefs
|-140
|-2.5 (-110)
|Under 50.5 (-110)
|Team
|Moneyline
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Arizona Cardinals
|+280
|+8.0 (-110)
|Over 37.5 (-110)
|Cleveland Browns
|-360
|-8.0 (-110)
|Under 37.5 (-110)
|Team
|Moneyline
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Chicago Bears
|+275
|+7.5 (-110)
|Over 41.0 (-110)
|New Orleans Saints
|-350
|-7.5 (-110)
|Under 41.0 (-110)
|Team
|Moneyline
|Spread
|Over/Under
|LA Rams
|+145
|+3.0 (-110)
|Over 39.5 (-110)
|Green Bay Packers
|-165
|-3.0 (-110)
|Under 39.5 (-110)
|Team
|Moneyline
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Minnesota Vikings
|+180
|+4.5 (-110)
|Over 37.5 (-110)
|Atlanta Falcons
|-220
|-4.5 (-110)
|Under 37.5 (-110)
|Team
|Moneyline
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Seattle Seahawks
|+215
|+5.5 (-110)
|Over 43.0 (-110)
|Baltimore Ravens
|-260
|-5.5 (-110)
|Under 43.0 (-110)
|Team
|Moneyline
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|+130
|+2.5 (-110)
|Over 40.0 (-110)
|Houston Texans
|-150
|-2.5 (-110)
|Under 40.0 (-110)
|Team
|Moneyline
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Washington Commanders
|+145
|+3.0 (-110)
|Over 40.0 (-110)
|New England Patriots
|-165
|-3.0 (-110)
|Under 40.0 (-110)
|Team
|Moneyline
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Indianapolis Colts
|-150
|-2.5 (-110)
|Over 44.0 (-110)
|Carolina Panthers
|+130
|+2.5 (-110)
|Under 44.0 (-110)
|Team
|Moneyline
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Dallas Cowboys
|+140
|+3.0 (-110)
|Over 46.0 (-110)
|Philadelphia Eagles
|-160
|-3.0 (-110)
|Under 46.0 (-110)
|Team
|Moneyline
|Spread
|Over/Under
|New York Giants
|+130
|+2.5 (-110)
|Over 38.0 (-110)
|Las Vegas Raiders
|-150
|-2.5 (-110)
|Under 38.0 (-110)
|Team
|Moneyline
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Buffalo Bills
|+130
|+3.0 (-110)
|Over 48.5 (-110)
|Cincinnati Bengals
|-150
|-3.0 (-110)
|Under 48.5 (-110)
|Team
|Moneyline
|Spread
|Over/Under
|LA Chargers
|-155
|-3.0 (-110)
|Over 41.5 (-110)
|New York Jets
|+135
|+3.0 (-110)
|Under 41.5 (-110)