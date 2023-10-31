The chapter has closed on a breathtaking NFL Week 8 and we’re already looking ahead to the Week 9 fixtures on the calendar.

NFL Week 9 Odds: Moneyline, Spread, Over/Under

The NFL season progresses to Week 9 following an incredible ninth week of action and we have some exciting matchups on the slate to look forward to.

Thursday Night Football begins proceedings as the Tennessee Titans take on the Pittsburgh Steelers, where rookie quarterback Will Levis will get his second consecutive start after a dream debut against the Atlanta Falcons last week.

We have a number of intriguing clashes including the Miami Dolphins and Kansas City Chiefs going head-to-head in Frankfurt, Germany on Sunday morning. Later that day we also have the Seattle Seahawks vs Baltimore Ravens and New England Patriots vs Washington Commanders.

Two of the NFC’s best in the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys take to the field before the Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills feature on Sunday Night Football in Ohio.

The curtain closes on Week 9 with the New York Jets and LA Chargers battling it out on Monday Night Football at MetLife.

Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under Tennessee Titans +130 +3.0 (-110) Over 36.0 (-110) Pittsburgh Steelers Pittsburgh Steelers -150 -3.0 (-110) Under 36.0 (-110) Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under Miami Dolphins Miami Dolphins +120 +2.5 (-110) Over 50.5 (-110) Kansas City Chiefs Kansas City Chiefs -140 -2.5 (-110) Under 50.5 (-110) Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under Arizona Cardinals Arizona Cardinals +280 +8.0 (-110) Over 37.5 (-110) Cleveland Browns Cleveland Browns -360 -8.0 (-110) Under 37.5 (-110) Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under Chicago Bears Chicago Bears +275 +7.5 (-110) Over 41.0 (-110) New Orleans Saints New Orleans Saints -350 -7.5 (-110) Under 41.0 (-110) Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under LA Rams LA Rams +145 +3.0 (-110) Over 39.5 (-110) Green Bay Packers Green Bay Packers -165 -3.0 (-110) Under 39.5 (-110) Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under Minnesota Vikings +180 +4.5 (-110) Over 37.5 (-110) Atlanta Falcons Atlanta Falcons -220 -4.5 (-110) Under 37.5 (-110) Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under Seattle Seahawks Seattle Seahawks +215 +5.5 (-110) Over 43.0 (-110) Baltimore Ravens Baltimore Ravens -260 -5.5 (-110) Under 43.0 (-110) Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under Tampa Bay Buccaneers Tampa Bay Buccaneers +130 +2.5 (-110) Over 40.0 (-110) Houston Texans Houston Texans -150 -2.5 (-110) Under 40.0 (-110) Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under Washington Commanders Washington Commanders +145 +3.0 (-110) Over 40.0 (-110) New England Patriots New England Patriots -165 -3.0 (-110) Under 40.0 (-110) Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under Indianapolis Colts Indianapolis Colts -150 -2.5 (-110) Over 44.0 (-110) Carolina Panthers Carolina Panthers +130 +2.5 (-110) Under 44.0 (-110) Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under Dallas Cowboys Dallas Cowboys +140 +3.0 (-110) Over 46.0 (-110) Philadelphia Eagles Philadelphia Eagles -160 -3.0 (-110) Under 46.0 (-110) Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under New York Giants +130 +2.5 (-110) Over 38.0 (-110) Las Vegas Raiders -150 -2.5 (-110) Under 38.0 (-110) Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under Buffalo Bills Buffalo Bills +130 +3.0 (-110) Over 48.5 (-110) Cincinnati Bengals Cincinnati Bengals -150 -3.0 (-110) Under 48.5 (-110) Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under LA Chargers -155 -3.0 (-110) Over 41.5 (-110) New York Jets New York Jets +135 +3.0 (-110) Under 41.5 (-110)