NFL

NFL Week 7 Schedule 2023/24: Head-To-Head Stats, Betting Trends & Moneyline Odds

Author image
Joe Lyons
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
5 min read
USATSI 21633543 168397130 lowres
USATSI 21633543 168397130 lowres

The NFL Week 7 schedule sees 26 teams taking to the field with the games spread over Thursday, Sunday and Monday. See below the full NFL Week 7 schedule, game times, betting trends and the latest moneyline odds.

Hopefully you can use a few of these key NFL head-to-head stats to find some nice betting angles into the games.

Top 3 US Sports Betting Sites For NFL

$750 In Free Bets For NFL 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer Now
100% Welcome Bonus Up To $1000 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer Now
100% Up To $500 Welcome Bonus 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer Now

 

Looking for some action on American Football? Check out the best NFL betting sites.

NFL Week 7 Schedule: Head-To-Head Stats, Match Times, Moneyline Odds & Betting Trends

See below all the NFL Week 7 schedule for 2023/24, plus the key head-to-head records (based on all regular season and postseason games) and the latest moneyline betting odds.

20:15 Jacksonville Jaguars @ New Orleans Saints Thurs 19 Oct

Played: 7 times
Jaguars Wins: 2
Saints Wins: 5
Tied: 0
Last Met: Oct 13, 2019: Saints 13 @ Jaguars 6
Key Stat: Saints have won each of their last four vs Jaguars

Bet Money Line Play

Jacksonville Jaguars

 +100 betonline ag

New Orleans Saints

 -120 betonline ag

13:00 Detroit Lions @ Baltimore Ravens Sun 22 Oct

Played: 6 times
Lions Wins: 1
Ravens Wins: 5
Tied: 0
Last Met: Sep 26, 2021: Ravens 19 @ Lions 17
Key Stat: Ravens have won each of their last four vs Lions

Bet Money Line Play

Detroit Lions

 +145 betonline ag

Baltimore Ravens

 -165 betonline ag

13:00 Atlanta Falcons @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sun 22 Oct

Played: 59 times
Falcons Wins: 29
Buccaneers Wins: 30
Tied: 0
Last Met: Jan 8, 2023: Buccaneers 17 @ Falcons 30
Key Stat: Buccaneers have won five of their last six vs Falcons

Bet Money Line Play

Atlanta Falcons

 +120 betonline ag

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

 -140 betonline ag

13:00 Cleveland Browns @ Indianapolis Colts Sun 22 Oct

Played: 35 times
Browns Wins: 18
Colts Wins: 17
Tied: 0
Last Met: Oct 11, 2020: Colts 23 @ Browns 32
Key Stat: Colts have won eight of their last ten vs Browns

Bet Money Line Play

Cleveland Browns

 -125 betonline ag

Indianapolis Colts

 +105 betonline ag

13:00 Washington Commanders @ New York Giants Sun 22 Oct

Played: 182 times
Commanders Wins: 71
Giants Wins: 106
Tied: 5
Last Met: Dec 18, 2022: Giants 20 @ Commanders 12
Key Stat: Two of their last seven meetings have gone to overtime

Bet Money Line Play

Washington Commanders

 -130 betonline ag

New York Giants

 +110 betonline ag

13:00 Buffalo Bills @ New England Patriots Sun 22 Oct

Played: 127 times
Bills Wins: 49
Patriots Wins: 77
Tied: 1
Last Met: Jan 8, 2023: Patriots 23 @ Bills 35
Key Stat: Bills have won six of their last seven vs Patriots

Bet Money Line Play

Buffalo Bills

 -400 betonline ag

New England Patriots

 +320 betonline ag

13:00 Las Vegas Raiders @ Chicago Bears Sun 22 Oct 

Played: 16 times
Raiders Wins: 8
Bears Wins: 8
Tied: 0
Last Met: Oct 10, 2021: Bears 20 @ Raiders 9
Key Stat: Raiders haven’t won on the road vs Bears since 1993

Bet Money Line Play

Las Vegas Raiders

 -160 betonline ag

Chicago Bears

 +140 betonline ag

16:05 Pittsburgh Steelers @ Los Angeles Rams Sun 22 Oct

Played: 27 times
Steelers Wins: 10
Rams Wins: 15
Tied: 2
Last Met: Nov 10, 2019: Rams 12 @ Steelers 17
Key Stat: Steelers have won their last four straight vs Rams

Bet Money Line Play

Pittsburgh Steelers

 +145 betonline ag

LA Rams

 -165 betonline ag

16:05 Arizona Cardinals @ Seattle Seahawks Sun 22 Oct

Played: 48 times
Cardinals Wins: 22
Seahawks Wins: 25
Tied: 1
Last Met: Nov 6, 2022: Seahawks 31 @ Cardinals 21
Key Stat: Seahawks have won three straight vs Cardinals

Bet Money Line Play

Arizona Cardinals

 +300 betonline ag

Seattle Seahawks

 -380 betonline ag

16:25 Los Angeles Chargers @ Kansas City Chiefs Sun 22 Oct

Played: 126 times
Chargers Wins: 58
Chiefs Wins: 67
Tied: 1
Last Met: Nov 20, 2022: Chiefs 30 @ Chargers 27
Key Stat: Chiefs have won three straight vs Chargers

Bet Money Line Play

Los Angeles Chargers

 +200 betonline ag

Kansas City Chiefs

 -240 betonline ag

16:25 Green Bay Packers @ Denver Broncos Sun 22 Oct

Played: 15 times
Packers Wins: 7
Broncos Wins: 7
Tied: 1
Last Met: Sep 22, 2019: Broncos 16 @ Packers 27
Key Stat: Packers have won four of their last five vs Broncos dating back to 2003

Bet Money Line Play

Green Bay Packers

 -120 betonline ag

Denver Broncos

 +100 betonline ag

20:20 Miami Dolphins @ Philadelphia Eagles Sun 22 Oct

Played: 15 times
Dolphins Wins: 9
Eagles Wins: 6
Tied: 0
Last Met: December 1, 2019: Eagles 31 @ Dolphins 37
Key Stat: Dolphins have won two straight vs Eagles

Bet Money Line Play

Miami Dolphins

 +110 betonline ag

Philadelphia Eagles

 -130 betonline ag

20:15 San Francisco 49ers @ Minnesota Vikings Mon 23 Oct

Played: 49 times
49ers Wins: 25
Vikings Wins: 23
Tied: 1
Last Met: Nov 28, 2021: Vikings 26 @ 49ers 34
Key Stat: 49ers have won two straight vs Vikings and haven’t lost at home since 2007

Bet Money Line Play

San Francisco 49ers

 -305 betonline ag

Minnesota Vikings

 +245 betonline ag

Note: Odds are subject to change

Content You May Like

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Joe Lyons

Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites. Joe has also been published by Nottingham Forest, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of sports including soccer, basketball, darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting. Joe has a keen eye for the sports betting industry in the USA which covers the NBA and NFL, tracking and analysing the market as it changes throughout the season.
View All Posts By Joe Lyons
Author Image

Joe Lyons

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites. Joe has also been published by Nottingham Forest, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of sports including soccer, basketball, darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting. Joe has a keen eye for the sports betting industry in the USA which covers the NBA and NFL, tracking and analysing the market as it changes throughout the season.
View All Posts By Joe Lyons

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
USATSI 21633543 168397130 lowres
NFL

LATEST NFL Week 7 Schedule 2023/24: Head-To-Head Stats, Betting Trends & Moneyline Odds

Author image Joe Lyons  •  45min
Travis Etienne
NFL
New Orelans Saints vs Jacksonville Jaguars Odds, Picks, Line: Week 7 NFL Predictions
Author image Olly Taliku  •  53min

Jacksonville Jaguars kick off NFL week 7 action this week, with the 4-2 side taking on New Orleans Saints on the road. Ahead of the match, we have all the…

Jared Goff Lions pic 2
NFL
NFL Power Rankings Week 7: The Detroit Lions enter our Top 3 for the first time in the 2023 season
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  3h

As each week passes in the 2023 NFL season, we get a better understanding of who the real contenders are. Before all the Week 6 matchups, two teams were still…

USATSI 21672556 168397130 lowres
NFL
NFL Thursday Night Football Public Betting: 62% pick New Orleans Saints spread
Author image Joe Lyons  •  3h
USATSI 21656646 168397130 lowres
NFL
NFL Betting Picks, Predictions And Best Bets For Week 7
Author image Joe Lyons  •  4h
rsz 221230124112 tua tagovailoa 221113 file
NFL
NFL Week 7 Schedule: Dates, Times And TV Channels
Author image Olly Taliku  •  4h
Lamar Jackson
NFL
NFL Week 7 Odds: Moneyline, Spread, Over/Under For ALL 13 Games
Author image Olly Taliku  •  4h
Arrow to top