The NFL Week 7 schedule sees 26 teams taking to the field with the games spread over Thursday, Sunday and Monday. See below the full NFL Week 7 schedule, game times, betting trends and the latest moneyline odds.
Hopefully you can use a few of these key NFL head-to-head stats to find some nice betting angles into the games.
Top 3 US Sports Betting Sites For NFL
|1.
|
$750 In Free Bets For NFL
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer Now
|2.
|
100% Welcome Bonus Up To $1000
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer Now
|3.
|
100% Up To $500 Welcome Bonus
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer Now
Looking for some action on American Football? Check out the best NFL betting sites.
NFL Week 7 Schedule: Head-To-Head Stats, Match Times, Moneyline Odds & Betting Trends
See below all the NFL Week 7 schedule for 2023/24, plus the key head-to-head records (based on all regular season and postseason games) and the latest moneyline betting odds.
20:15 Jacksonville Jaguars @ New Orleans Saints Thurs 19 Oct
Played: 7 times
Jaguars Wins: 2
Saints Wins: 5
Tied: 0
Last Met: Oct 13, 2019: Saints 13 @ Jaguars 6
Key Stat: Saints have won each of their last four vs Jaguars
13:00 Detroit Lions @ Baltimore Ravens Sun 22 Oct
Played: 6 times
Lions Wins: 1
Ravens Wins: 5
Tied: 0
Last Met: Sep 26, 2021: Ravens 19 @ Lions 17
Key Stat: Ravens have won each of their last four vs Lions
13:00 Atlanta Falcons @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sun 22 Oct
Played: 59 times
Falcons Wins: 29
Buccaneers Wins: 30
Tied: 0
Last Met: Jan 8, 2023: Buccaneers 17 @ Falcons 30
Key Stat: Buccaneers have won five of their last six vs Falcons
13:00 Cleveland Browns @ Indianapolis Colts Sun 22 Oct
Played: 35 times
Browns Wins: 18
Colts Wins: 17
Tied: 0
Last Met: Oct 11, 2020: Colts 23 @ Browns 32
Key Stat: Colts have won eight of their last ten vs Browns
13:00 Washington Commanders @ New York Giants Sun 22 Oct
Played: 182 times
Commanders Wins: 71
Giants Wins: 106
Tied: 5
Last Met: Dec 18, 2022: Giants 20 @ Commanders 12
Key Stat: Two of their last seven meetings have gone to overtime
13:00 Buffalo Bills @ New England Patriots Sun 22 Oct
Played: 127 times
Bills Wins: 49
Patriots Wins: 77
Tied: 1
Last Met: Jan 8, 2023: Patriots 23 @ Bills 35
Key Stat: Bills have won six of their last seven vs Patriots
13:00 Las Vegas Raiders @ Chicago Bears Sun 22 Oct
Played: 16 times
Raiders Wins: 8
Bears Wins: 8
Tied: 0
Last Met: Oct 10, 2021: Bears 20 @ Raiders 9
Key Stat: Raiders haven’t won on the road vs Bears since 1993
16:05 Pittsburgh Steelers @ Los Angeles Rams Sun 22 Oct
Played: 27 times
Steelers Wins: 10
Rams Wins: 15
Tied: 2
Last Met: Nov 10, 2019: Rams 12 @ Steelers 17
Key Stat: Steelers have won their last four straight vs Rams
16:05 Arizona Cardinals @ Seattle Seahawks Sun 22 Oct
Played: 48 times
Cardinals Wins: 22
Seahawks Wins: 25
Tied: 1
Last Met: Nov 6, 2022: Seahawks 31 @ Cardinals 21
Key Stat: Seahawks have won three straight vs Cardinals
16:25 Los Angeles Chargers @ Kansas City Chiefs Sun 22 Oct
Played: 126 times
Chargers Wins: 58
Chiefs Wins: 67
Tied: 1
Last Met: Nov 20, 2022: Chiefs 30 @ Chargers 27
Key Stat: Chiefs have won three straight vs Chargers
16:25 Green Bay Packers @ Denver Broncos Sun 22 Oct
Played: 15 times
Packers Wins: 7
Broncos Wins: 7
Tied: 1
Last Met: Sep 22, 2019: Broncos 16 @ Packers 27
Key Stat: Packers have won four of their last five vs Broncos dating back to 2003
20:20 Miami Dolphins @ Philadelphia Eagles Sun 22 Oct
Played: 15 times
Dolphins Wins: 9
Eagles Wins: 6
Tied: 0
Last Met: December 1, 2019: Eagles 31 @ Dolphins 37
Key Stat: Dolphins have won two straight vs Eagles
20:15 San Francisco 49ers @ Minnesota Vikings Mon 23 Oct
Played: 49 times
49ers Wins: 25
Vikings Wins: 23
Tied: 1
Last Met: Nov 28, 2021: Vikings 26 @ 49ers 34
Key Stat: 49ers have won two straight vs Vikings and haven’t lost at home since 2007
Note: Odds are subject to change
Content You May Like
- Best NFL Betting Sites – Discover our list of the best sites to bet on NFL games.
- NFL Live Betting – Our top NFL experts are sharing their daily picks.
- Best Online Sportsbooks – We tested and reviewed the best US betting sites.
- Best Offshore Betting Sites – Compare top rated offshore betting sites for your next bets.
- Sportsbook Promo Codes – List of the latest sportsbook promo codes for your NFL bets.
- Best Sports Betting Apps – Guide of top rated betting apps available in the US.
- Best Bitcoin Sportsbooks – We compared the best sites when it comes to Bitcoin betting .