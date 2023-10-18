The NFL Week 7 schedule sees 26 teams taking to the field with the games spread over Thursday, Sunday and Monday. See below the full NFL Week 7 schedule, game times, betting trends and the latest moneyline odds.



Hopefully you can use a few of these key NFL head-to-head stats to find some nice betting angles into the games.

NFL Week 7 Schedule: Head-To-Head Stats, Match Times, Moneyline Odds & Betting Trends

See below all the NFL Week 7 schedule for 2023/24, plus the key head-to-head records (based on all regular season and postseason games) and the latest moneyline betting odds.

20:15 Jacksonville Jaguars @ New Orleans Saints Thurs 19 Oct

Played: 7 times

Jaguars Wins: 2

Saints Wins: 5

Tied: 0

Last Met: Oct 13, 2019: Saints 13 @ Jaguars 6

Key Stat: Saints have won each of their last four vs Jaguars

Bet Money Line Play Jacksonville Jaguars +100 New Orleans Saints -120

13:00 Detroit Lions @ Baltimore Ravens Sun 22 Oct

Played: 6 times

Lions Wins: 1

Ravens Wins: 5

Tied: 0

Last Met: Sep 26, 2021: Ravens 19 @ Lions 17

Key Stat: Ravens have won each of their last four vs Lions

Bet Money Line Play Detroit Lions +145 Baltimore Ravens -165

13:00 Atlanta Falcons @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sun 22 Oct

Played: 59 times

Falcons Wins: 29

Buccaneers Wins: 30

Tied: 0

Last Met: Jan 8, 2023: Buccaneers 17 @ Falcons 30

Key Stat: Buccaneers have won five of their last six vs Falcons

Bet Money Line Play Atlanta Falcons +120 Tampa Bay Buccaneers -140

13:00 Cleveland Browns @ Indianapolis Colts Sun 22 Oct

Played: 35 times

Browns Wins: 18

Colts Wins: 17

Tied: 0

Last Met: Oct 11, 2020: Colts 23 @ Browns 32

Key Stat: Colts have won eight of their last ten vs Browns

Bet Money Line Play Cleveland Browns -125 Indianapolis Colts +105

13:00 Washington Commanders @ New York Giants Sun 22 Oct

Played: 182 times

Commanders Wins: 71

Giants Wins: 106

Tied: 5

Last Met: Dec 18, 2022: Giants 20 @ Commanders 12

Key Stat: Two of their last seven meetings have gone to overtime

Bet Money Line Play Washington Commanders -130 New York Giants +110

13:00 Buffalo Bills @ New England Patriots Sun 22 Oct

Played: 127 times

Bills Wins: 49

Patriots Wins: 77

Tied: 1

Last Met: Jan 8, 2023: Patriots 23 @ Bills 35

Key Stat: Bills have won six of their last seven vs Patriots

Bet Money Line Play Buffalo Bills -400 New England Patriots +320

13:00 Las Vegas Raiders @ Chicago Bears Sun 22 Oct

Played: 16 times

Raiders Wins: 8

Bears Wins: 8

Tied: 0

Last Met: Oct 10, 2021: Bears 20 @ Raiders 9

Key Stat: Raiders haven’t won on the road vs Bears since 1993

Bet Money Line Play Las Vegas Raiders

-160 Chicago Bears

+140

16:05 Pittsburgh Steelers @ Los Angeles Rams Sun 22 Oct

Played: 27 times

Steelers Wins: 10

Rams Wins: 15

Tied: 2

Last Met: Nov 10, 2019: Rams 12 @ Steelers 17

Key Stat: Steelers have won their last four straight vs Rams

Bet Money Line Play Pittsburgh Steelers +145 LA Rams -165

16:05 Arizona Cardinals @ Seattle Seahawks Sun 22 Oct

Played: 48 times

Cardinals Wins: 22

Seahawks Wins: 25

Tied: 1

Last Met: Nov 6, 2022: Seahawks 31 @ Cardinals 21

Key Stat: Seahawks have won three straight vs Cardinals

Bet Money Line Play Arizona Cardinals +300 Seattle Seahawks -380

16:25 Los Angeles Chargers @ Kansas City Chiefs Sun 22 Oct

Played: 126 times

Chargers Wins: 58

Chiefs Wins: 67

Tied: 1

Last Met: Nov 20, 2022: Chiefs 30 @ Chargers 27

Key Stat: Chiefs have won three straight vs Chargers

Bet Money Line Play Los Angeles Chargers +200 Kansas City Chiefs -240

16:25 Green Bay Packers @ Denver Broncos Sun 22 Oct

Played: 15 times

Packers Wins: 7

Broncos Wins: 7

Tied: 1

Last Met: Sep 22, 2019: Broncos 16 @ Packers 27

Key Stat: Packers have won four of their last five vs Broncos dating back to 2003

Bet Money Line Play Green Bay Packers -120 Denver Broncos +100

20:20 Miami Dolphins @ Philadelphia Eagles Sun 22 Oct

Played: 15 times

Dolphins Wins: 9

Eagles Wins: 6

Tied: 0

Last Met: December 1, 2019: Eagles 31 @ Dolphins 37

Key Stat: Dolphins have won two straight vs Eagles

Bet Money Line Play Miami Dolphins +110 Philadelphia Eagles -130

20:15 San Francisco 49ers @ Minnesota Vikings Mon 23 Oct

Played: 49 times

49ers Wins: 25

Vikings Wins: 23

Tied: 1

Last Met: Nov 28, 2021: Vikings 26 @ 49ers 34

Key Stat: 49ers have won two straight vs Vikings and haven’t lost at home since 2007

Bet Money Line Play San Francisco 49ers -305 Minnesota Vikings

+245

