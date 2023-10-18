The NFL season is flying by and we are already preparing for week 7 action this weekend, with 13 games taking place between Thursday and Monday.
NFL Week 7 Odds: Moneyline, Spread, Over/Under
Thursday night football sees Trevor Lawrence’s Jacksonville Jaguars go head to head with the Saints, as Jacksonville look to improve to 5-2.
There is no visit to London this week for teams so the NFL schedule returns to normal programming, with 11 games played on Sunday before Monday night football which sees San Fransisco go head to head with Minnesota at U.S. Bank Stadium.
The Lions are looking to win their sixth game of the season this weekend but they come into Sunday’s match against the 5-2 Ravens as three point underdogs.
The highlight of Sunday evenings games is no doubt the Miami Dolphins match against the Philadelphia Eagles, who are looking to bounce back from their first defeat of the season last weekend.
See below for the full NFL week 7 schedule with the moneyline, spread and over/under for each game.
Team
Moneyline
Spread
Over/Under
Jacksonville Jaguars
+100
+1.0 (-110)
Over 39.5 (-110)
New Orleans Saints
-120
-1.0 (-110)
Team
Moneyline
Spread
Over/Under
Atlanta Falcons
+120
+2.5 (-110)
Over 38.0 (-110)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
-140
-2.5 (-110)
Team
Moneyline
Spread
Over/Under
Buffalo Bills
-400
-8.5 (-110)
Over 41.5 (-110)
New England Patriots
+320
+8.5 (-110)
Team
Moneyline
Spread
Over/Under
Cleveland Browns
-130
-2.0 (-110)
Over 39.0 (-110)
Indianapolis Colts
+110
+2.0 (-110)
Team
Moneyline
Spread
Over/Under
Detroit Lions
+145
+3.0 (-110)
Over 42.0 (-110)
Baltimore Ravens
-165
-3.0 (-110)
Team
Moneyline
Spread
Over/Under
Las Vegas Raiders
-160
-3.0 (-115)
Over 37.5 (-110)
Chicago Bears
+140
+3.0 (-105)
Team
Moneyline
Spread
Over/Under
Washington Commanders
-130
-2.0 (-110)
Over 39.5 (-110)
New York Giants
+110
+2.0 (-110)
Team
Moneyline
Spread
Over/Under
Arizona Cardinals
+300
+8.0 (-110)
Over 44.5 (-110)
Seattle Seahawks
-380
-8.0 (-110)
Team
Moneyline
Spread
Over/Under
Pittsburgh Steelers
+145
+3.0 (-110)
Over 44.0 (-110)
Los Angeles Rams
-165
-3.0 (-110)
Team
Moneyline
Spread
Over/Under
Green Bay Packers
-120
-1.0 (-110)
Over 45.0 (-110)
Denver Broncos
+100
+1.0 (-110)
Team
Moneyline
Spread
Over/Under
Loss Angeles Chargers
+205
-5.5 (-110)
Over 48.0 (-110)
Kansas City Chiefs
-245
-5.5 (-110)
Team
Moneyline
Spread
Over/Under
Miami Dolphins
+110
+2.0 (-110)
Over 52.0 (-110)
Philadelphia Eagles
-130
-2.0 (-110)
Team
Moneyline
Spread
Over/Under
San Fransisco 49ers
-305
-7.0 (-110)
Over 44.0 (-110)
Minnesota Vikings
+245
+7.0 (-110)
