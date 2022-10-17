We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

It’s NFL week 7 this coming weekend with 14 more games to look forward to. We give you the match head-to-head records, which can give you another betting angle into each fixture, a key match stat and also the latest Money Line betting.

NFL Week 7 Fixtures, Money Line Betting and Head-to-Head Stats

See below all of the NFL week 7 fixtures and their head-to-head records (based on all regular season and postseason games)

New Orleans Saints @ Arizona Cardinals Thurs Oct 20, 8:15pm

Played: 31

New Orleans Saints Wins: 16

Arizona Cardinals Wins: 15

Tied: 0

Last Met: Oct 27, 2019: Cardinals 9 @ Saints 31

Key Stat: Cardinals have won 3 of their last 4 home games vs Saints

Bet Money Line Play New Orleans Saints Even Arizona Cardinals -120

Green Bay Packers @ Washington Commanders Sun Oct 23, 1pm

Played: 39

Green Bay Packers Wins: 22

Washington Commanders Wins: 16

Tied: 1

Last Met: Oct 24, 2022: Washington 10 @ Green Bay 24

Key Stat: Packers have won 4 of their last 6 vs Washington

Bet Money Line Play Green Bay Packers -230 Washington Commanders +190

Atlanta Falcons @ Cincinnati Bengals Sun Oct 23, 1pm

Played: 14

Atlanta Falcons Wins: 5

Cincinnati Bengals Wins: 9

Tied: 0

Last Met: Sept 30, 2018, Bengals 37 @ Falcons 36

Key Stat: Cincinnati have won 3 of their last 4 home games vs Falcons

Bet Money Line Play Atlanta Falcons +220 Cincinnati Bengals -270

Cleveland Browns @ Baltimore Ravens Sun Oct 23, 1pm

Played: 46

Cleveland Browns Wins: 12

Baltimore Ravens Wins: 34

Tied: 0

Last Met: Dec 12, 2021: Ravens 22 @ Browns 24

Key Stat: Baltimore have won 4 of their last 5 vs Browns

Bet Money Line Play Cleveland Browns +215 Baltimore Ravens -260

Detroit Lions @ Dallas Cowboys Sun Oct 23, 1pm

Played: 29

Detroit Lions Wins: 12

Dallas Cowboys Wins: 17

Tied: 0

Last Met: Nov 17, 2019: Cowboys 35 @ Lions 27

Key Stat: Dallas have won their last 4 vs Detroit

Bet Money Line Play Detroit Lions TBC Dallas Cowboys TBC

Indianapolis Colts @ Tennessee Titans Sun Oct 23, 1pm

Played: 56

Indianapolis Colts Wins: 35

Tennessee Titans Wins: 21

Tied: 0

Last Met: Oct 2, 2022: Titans 24 @ Colts 17

Key Stat: Tennessee have won their last 4 vs Indianapolis

Bet Money Line Play Indianapolis Colts +115 Tennessee Titans -135

Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Carolina Panthers Sun Oct 23, 1pm

Played: 43

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Wins: 19

Carolina Panthers Wins: 24

Tied: 0

Last met: Jan 9, 2022: Panthers 17 @ Buccaneers 41

Key Stat: Tampa have won their last 4 vs Panthers

Bet Money Line Play Tampa Bay Buccaneers -500 Carolina Panthers +360

New York Giants @ Jacksonville Jaguars Sun Oct 23, 1pm

Played: 7

New York Giants Wins: 3

Jacksonville Jaguars Wins: 4

Tied: 0

Last Met: Sept 9, 2018: Jacksonville 20 @ Giants 15

Key Stat: Jaguars have won 3 of their last 4 vs Giants

Bet Money Line Play New York Giants +120 Jacksonville Jaguars -140

New York Jets @ Denver Broncos Sun Oct 23, 4:05pm

Played: 39

New York Jets Wins: 16

Denver Broncos Wins: 22

Tied: 1

Last Met: Sept 26, 2021: Jets 0 @ Broncos 26

Key Stat: Denver have won 5 of their last 6 vs Jets

Bet Money Line Play New York Jets +150 Denver Broncos -175

Houston Texans @ Las Vegas Raiders Sun Oct 23, 4:05pm

Played: 12

Houston Texans Wins: 8

Las Vegas Raiders Wins: 4

Tied: 0

Last Met: Oct 27, 2019: Raiders 24 @ Texans 27

Key Stat: Houston have won 3 of their last 4 vs Raiders

Bet Money Line Play Houston Texans +255 Las Vegas Raiders -310

Seattle Seahawks @ Los Angeles Chargers Sun Oct 23, 4:25pm

Played: 51

Seattle Seahawks Wins: 26

Los Angeles Chargers Wins: 25

Tied: 0

Last Met: Nov 4, 2018: Chargers 25 @ Seahawks 17

Key Stat: Chargers have won 3 of their last 4 vs Seattle

Bet Money Line Play Seattle Seahawks TBC Los Angeles Chargers TBC

Kansas City Chiefs @ San Francisco 49ers Sun Oct 23, 4:25pm

Played: 14

Kansas City Chiefs Wins: 7

San Francisco 49ers Wins: 7

Tied: 0

Last Met: Feb 2, 2020: 49ers 20 @ Chiefs 31

Key Stat: Kansas have won 4 of their last 5 vs San Francisco

Bet Money Line Play Kansas City Chiefs -160 San Francisco 49ers +135

Pittsburgh Steelers @ Miami Dolphins Mon Oct 24, 8:20pm

Played: 28

Pittsburgh Steelers Wins: 15

Miami Dolphins Wins: 13

Tied: 0

Last Met: Oct 28, 2019: Dolphins 14 @ Steelers 27

Key Stat: Steelers have won 3 of their last 4 away games at Dolphins

Bet Money Line Play Pittsburgh Steelers +220 Miami Dolphins -270

Chicago Bears @ New England Patriots Mon Oct 25, 8:15pm

Played: 14

Chicago Bears Wins: 4

New England Patriots Wins: 10

Tied: 0

Last Met: Oct 21, 2018: Patriots 38 @ Bears 31

Key Stat: New England have won their last 5 vs Chicago

Bet Money Line Play Chicago Bears +280 New England Patriots -360

Note: Odds are subject to change

