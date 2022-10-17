It’s NFL week 7 this coming weekend with 14 more games to look forward to. We give you the match head-to-head records, which can give you another betting angle into each fixture, a key match stat and also the latest Money Line betting.
Best NFL Free Bets For Week 7
Looking for some action on American Football? Check out the best NFL betting sites.
NFL Week 7 Fixtures, Money Line Betting and Head-to-Head Stats
See below all of the NFL week 7 fixtures and their head-to-head records (based on all regular season and postseason games)
New Orleans Saints @ Arizona Cardinals Thurs Oct 20, 8:15pm
Played: 31
New Orleans Saints Wins: 16
Arizona Cardinals Wins: 15
Tied: 0
Last Met: Oct 27, 2019: Cardinals 9 @ Saints 31
Key Stat: Cardinals have won 3 of their last 4 home games vs Saints
Green Bay Packers @ Washington Commanders Sun Oct 23, 1pm
Played: 39
Green Bay Packers Wins: 22
Washington Commanders Wins: 16
Tied: 1
Last Met: Oct 24, 2022: Washington 10 @ Green Bay 24
Key Stat: Packers have won 4 of their last 6 vs Washington
Atlanta Falcons @ Cincinnati Bengals Sun Oct 23, 1pm
Played: 14
Atlanta Falcons Wins: 5
Cincinnati Bengals Wins: 9
Tied: 0
Last Met: Sept 30, 2018, Bengals 37 @ Falcons 36
Key Stat: Cincinnati have won 3 of their last 4 home games vs Falcons
Cleveland Browns @ Baltimore Ravens Sun Oct 23, 1pm
Played: 46
Cleveland Browns Wins: 12
Baltimore Ravens Wins: 34
Tied: 0
Last Met: Dec 12, 2021: Ravens 22 @ Browns 24
Key Stat: Baltimore have won 4 of their last 5 vs Browns
Detroit Lions @ Dallas Cowboys Sun Oct 23, 1pm
Played: 29
Detroit Lions Wins: 12
Dallas Cowboys Wins: 17
Tied: 0
Last Met: Nov 17, 2019: Cowboys 35 @ Lions 27
Key Stat: Dallas have won their last 4 vs Detroit
Indianapolis Colts @ Tennessee Titans Sun Oct 23, 1pm
Played: 56
Indianapolis Colts Wins: 35
Tennessee Titans Wins: 21
Tied: 0
Last Met: Oct 2, 2022: Titans 24 @ Colts 17
Key Stat: Tennessee have won their last 4 vs Indianapolis
Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Carolina Panthers Sun Oct 23, 1pm
Played: 43
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Wins: 19
Carolina Panthers Wins: 24
Tied: 0
Last met: Jan 9, 2022: Panthers 17 @ Buccaneers 41
Key Stat: Tampa have won their last 4 vs Panthers
New York Giants @ Jacksonville Jaguars Sun Oct 23, 1pm
Played: 7
New York Giants Wins: 3
Jacksonville Jaguars Wins: 4
Tied: 0
Last Met: Sept 9, 2018: Jacksonville 20 @ Giants 15
Key Stat: Jaguars have won 3 of their last 4 vs Giants
New York Jets @ Denver Broncos Sun Oct 23, 4:05pm
Played: 39
New York Jets Wins: 16
Denver Broncos Wins: 22
Tied: 1
Last Met: Sept 26, 2021: Jets 0 @ Broncos 26
Key Stat: Denver have won 5 of their last 6 vs Jets
Houston Texans @ Las Vegas Raiders Sun Oct 23, 4:05pm
Played: 12
Houston Texans Wins: 8
Las Vegas Raiders Wins: 4
Tied: 0
Last Met: Oct 27, 2019: Raiders 24 @ Texans 27
Key Stat: Houston have won 3 of their last 4 vs Raiders
Seattle Seahawks @ Los Angeles Chargers Sun Oct 23, 4:25pm
Played: 51
Seattle Seahawks Wins: 26
Los Angeles Chargers Wins: 25
Tied: 0
Last Met: Nov 4, 2018: Chargers 25 @ Seahawks 17
Key Stat: Chargers have won 3 of their last 4 vs Seattle
Kansas City Chiefs @ San Francisco 49ers Sun Oct 23, 4:25pm
Played: 14
Kansas City Chiefs Wins: 7
San Francisco 49ers Wins: 7
Tied: 0
Last Met: Feb 2, 2020: 49ers 20 @ Chiefs 31
Key Stat: Kansas have won 4 of their last 5 vs San Francisco
Pittsburgh Steelers @ Miami Dolphins Mon Oct 24, 8:20pm
Played: 28
Pittsburgh Steelers Wins: 15
Miami Dolphins Wins: 13
Tied: 0
Last Met: Oct 28, 2019: Dolphins 14 @ Steelers 27
Key Stat: Steelers have won 3 of their last 4 away games at Dolphins
Chicago Bears @ New England Patriots Mon Oct 25, 8:15pm
Played: 14
Chicago Bears Wins: 4
New England Patriots Wins: 10
Tied: 0
Last Met: Oct 21, 2018: Patriots 38 @ Bears 31
Key Stat: New England have won their last 5 vs Chicago
Note: Odds are subject to change
$5,625 in NFL Free Bets If You Join All Four Leading Sportsbooks With Promo Code: INSIDERS
See below the best four Sportsbooks to place your week 7 NFL bets with using our promo code INSIDERS with each one. If you take advantage of all their welcome bonus offers, you’ll have a cool $5,625 to use on any of the NFL week 6 matches.
|Welcome Bonus
|Promo Code
|Minimum Odds
|Expiration Date
|Sign-Up
|BetOnline
|$1,000: 50% deposit match up to
|INSIDERS
|-200
|30 days
|Bovada
|$750: 100% deposit match up to
|INSIDERS
|-200
|None
|BetUS
|$3,125: 125% deposit match up to
|INSIDERS
|-280
|14 days
|Everygame
| $750: 100% deposit match up to
|INSIDERS
|-200
|None
Content You May Like
- Best NFL Betting Sites – Discover our list of the best sites to bet on NFL games.
- NFL Live Betting – Our top NFL experts are sharing their daily picks.
- Best Online Sportsbooks – We tested and reviewed the best US betting sites.
- Best Offshore Betting Sites – Compare top rated offshore betting sites for your next bets.
- Sportsbook Promo Codes – List of the latest sportsbook promo codes for your NFL bets.
- Best Sports Betting Apps – Guide of top rated betting apps available in the US.
- Best Bitcoin Sportsbooks – We compared the best sites when it comes to Bitcoin betting .