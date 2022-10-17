Countries
NFL Week 7: Fixtures, Money Line Betting and Head-To-Head Stats

NFL Week 7: Fixtures, Money Line Betting and Head-To-Head Stats

Updated

19 seconds ago

on

5 min read

It’s NFL week 7 this coming weekend with 14 more games to look forward to. We give you the match head-to-head records, which can give you another betting angle into each fixture, a key match stat and also the latest Money Line betting.

Best NFL Free Bets For Week 7

Looking for some action on American Football? Check out the best NFL betting sites.

NFL Week 7 Fixtures, Money Line Betting and Head-to-Head Stats

See below all of the NFL week 7 fixtures and their head-to-head records (based on all regular season and postseason games)

New Orleans Saints @ Arizona Cardinals Thurs Oct 20, 8:15pm

Played: 31
New Orleans Saints Wins: 16
Arizona Cardinals Wins: 15
Tied: 0
Last Met: Oct 27, 2019: Cardinals 9 @ Saints 31
Key Stat: Cardinals have won 3 of their last 4 home games vs Saints

Bet Money Line Play

New Orleans Saints

 Even Bovada Logo

Arizona Cardinals

-120 Bovada Logo

Green Bay Packers @ Washington Commanders Sun Oct 23, 1pm

Played: 39
Green Bay Packers Wins: 22
Washington Commanders Wins: 16
Tied: 1
Last Met: Oct 24, 2022: Washington 10 @ Green Bay 24
Key Stat: Packers have won 4 of their last 6 vs Washington

Bet Money Line Play

Green Bay Packers

 -230 Bovada Logo

Washington Commanders

 +190 Bovada Logo

Atlanta Falcons @ Cincinnati Bengals Sun Oct 23, 1pm

Played: 14
Atlanta Falcons Wins: 5
Cincinnati Bengals Wins: 9
Tied: 0
Last Met: Sept 30, 2018, Bengals 37 @ Falcons 36
Key Stat: Cincinnati have won 3 of their last 4 home games vs Falcons

Bet Money Line Play

Atlanta Falcons

+220 Bovada Logo

Cincinnati Bengals

 -270 Bovada Logo

Cleveland Browns @ Baltimore Ravens Sun Oct 23, 1pm

Played: 46
Cleveland Browns Wins: 12
Baltimore Ravens Wins: 34
Tied: 0
Last Met: Dec 12, 2021: Ravens 22 @ Browns 24
Key Stat: Baltimore have won 4 of their last 5 vs Browns

Bet Money Line Play

Cleveland Browns

 +215 Bovada Logo

Baltimore Ravens

 -260 Bovada Logo

Detroit Lions @ Dallas Cowboys Sun Oct 23, 1pm

Played: 29
Detroit Lions Wins: 12
Dallas Cowboys Wins: 17
Tied: 0
Last Met: Nov 17, 2019: Cowboys 35 @ Lions 27
Key Stat: Dallas have won their last 4 vs Detroit

Bet Money Line Play

Detroit Lions

 TBC Bovada Logo

Dallas Cowboys

 TBC Bovada Logo

Indianapolis Colts @ Tennessee Titans Sun Oct 23, 1pm

Played: 56
Indianapolis Colts Wins: 35
Tennessee Titans Wins: 21
Tied: 0
Last Met: Oct 2, 2022: Titans 24 @ Colts 17
Key Stat: Tennessee have won their last 4 vs Indianapolis

Bet Money Line Play

Indianapolis Colts

 +115 Bovada Logo

Tennessee Titans

 -135 Bovada Logo

Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Carolina Panthers Sun Oct 23, 1pm

Played: 43
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Wins: 19
Carolina Panthers Wins: 24
Tied: 0
Last met: Jan 9, 2022: Panthers 17 @ Buccaneers 41
Key Stat: Tampa have won their last 4 vs Panthers

Bet Money Line Play

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

 -500 Bovada Logo

Carolina Panthers

 +360 Bovada Logo

New York Giants @ Jacksonville Jaguars Sun Oct 23, 1pm

Played: 7
New York Giants Wins: 3
Jacksonville Jaguars Wins: 4
Tied: 0
Last Met: Sept 9, 2018: Jacksonville 20 @ Giants 15
Key Stat: Jaguars have won 3 of their last 4 vs Giants

Bet Money Line Play

New York Giants

 +120 Bovada Logo

Jacksonville Jaguars

 -140 Bovada Logo

New York Jets @ Denver Broncos Sun Oct 23, 4:05pm

Played: 39
New York Jets Wins: 16
Denver Broncos Wins: 22
Tied: 1
Last Met: Sept 26, 2021: Jets 0 @ Broncos 26
Key Stat: Denver have won 5 of their last 6 vs Jets

Bet Money Line Play

New York Jets

 +150 Bovada Logo

Denver Broncos

 -175 Bovada Logo

Houston Texans @ Las Vegas Raiders Sun Oct 23, 4:05pm

Played: 12
Houston Texans Wins: 8
Las Vegas Raiders Wins: 4
Tied: 0
Last Met: Oct 27, 2019: Raiders 24 @ Texans 27
Key Stat: Houston have won 3 of their last 4 vs Raiders

Bet Money Line Play

Houston Texans

 +255 Bovada Logo

Las Vegas Raiders

 -310 Bovada Logo

Seattle Seahawks @ Los Angeles Chargers Sun Oct 23, 4:25pm

Played: 51
Seattle Seahawks Wins: 26
Los Angeles Chargers Wins: 25
Tied: 0
Last Met: Nov 4, 2018: Chargers 25 @ Seahawks 17
Key Stat: Chargers have won 3 of their last 4 vs Seattle

Bet Money Line Play

Seattle Seahawks

 TBC Bovada Logo

Los Angeles Chargers

 TBC Bovada Logo

Kansas City Chiefs @ San Francisco 49ers Sun Oct 23, 4:25pm

Played: 14
Kansas City Chiefs Wins: 7
San Francisco 49ers Wins: 7
Tied: 0
Last Met: Feb 2, 2020: 49ers 20 @ Chiefs 31
Key Stat: Kansas have won 4 of their last 5 vs San Francisco

Bet Money Line Play

Kansas City Chiefs

 -160 Bovada Logo

San Francisco 49ers

+135 Bovada Logo

Pittsburgh Steelers @ Miami Dolphins Mon Oct 24, 8:20pm

Played: 28
Pittsburgh Steelers Wins: 15
Miami Dolphins Wins: 13
Tied: 0
Last Met: Oct 28, 2019: Dolphins 14 @ Steelers 27
Key Stat: Steelers have won 3 of their last 4 away games at Dolphins

Bet Money Line Play

Pittsburgh Steelers

 +220 Bovada Logo

Miami Dolphins

 -270 Bovada Logo

Chicago Bears @ New England Patriots Mon Oct 25, 8:15pm

Played: 14
Chicago Bears Wins: 4
New England Patriots Wins: 10
Tied: 0
Last Met: Oct 21, 2018: Patriots 38 @ Bears 31
Key Stat: New England have won their last 5 vs Chicago

Bet Money Line Play

Chicago Bears

 +280 Bovada Logo

New England Patriots

 -360 Bovada Logo

Note: Odds are subject to change

