It’s NFL week 6 this coming weekend with 14 fixtures. We give you the match head-to-head records, which can give you another betting angle into each game, a key match stat and also the latest Money Line betting.

NFL Week 6 Fixtures, Money Line Betting and Head-to-Head Stats

See below all of the NFL week 6 fixtures and their head-to-head records (based on all regular season and postseason games)

Washington Commanders @ Chicago Bears Thurs Oct 14, 8:15pm

Played: 51

Washington Commanders Wins: 26

Chicago Bears Wins: 24

Tied: 1

Last Met: Sept 23 2019, Chicago Bears 31 @ Washington Redskins 15

Key Stat: Washington have won 7 of their last 8 vs Bears

Bet Money Line Play Washington Commanders -105 Chicago Bears -115

Cincinnati Bengals @ New Orleans Saints Sun Oct 16, 1pm

Played: 14

Cincinnati Bengals Wins: 7

New Orleans Wins: 7

Tied: 0

Last Met: Nov 11 2018, New Orleans Saints 51 @ Cincinnati Bengals 14

Key Stat: Bengals have won their last 2 away games at the Saints

Bet Money Line Play Cincinnati Bengals -120 New Orleans Saints Even

Baltimore Ravens @ New York Giants Sun Oct 16, 1pm

Played: 7

Baltimore Ravens Wins: 5

New York Giants Wins: 2

Tied: 0

Last Met: Dec 27 2020, New York Giants 13 @ Baltimore Ravens 27

Key Stat: Giants have won their last 2 home games against Ravens

Bet Money Line Play Baltimore Ravens TBC New York Giants TBC

Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Pittsburgh Steelers Sun Oct 16, 1pm

Played:11

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Wins: 2

Pittsburgh Steelers Wins: 9

Tied: 0

Last Met: Sept 24 2018, Pittsburgh Steelers 30 @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers 27

Key Stat: Steelers have won 5 of their last 6 vs Buccaneers

Bet Money Line Play Tampa Bay Buccaneers -400 Pittsburgh Steelers +300

New York Jets @ Green Bay Packers Sun Oct 16, 1pm

Played: 13

New York Jets Wins: 8

Green Bay Packers Wins: 5

Tied: 0

Last Met: Dec 23 2018, Green Bay Packers 44 @ New York Jets 38

Key Stat: Green Bay have won their last 3 games vs Jets

Bet Money Line Play New York Jets +265 Green Bay Packers -330

Minnesota Vikings @ Miami Dolphins Sun Oct 16, 1pm

Played: 13

Minnesoat Vikings Wins: 5

Miami Dolphins Wins: 8

Tied: 0

Last Met: Dec 16 2018, Miami Dolphins 17 @ Minnesota Vikings 41

Key Stat: Dolphins have won their last 4 home games vs Vikings

Bet Money Line Play Minnesota Vikings -160 Miami Dolphins +135

Jacksonville Jaguars @ Indianapolis Colts Sun Oct 16, 1pm

Played: 43

Jacksonville Jaguars Wins: 17

Indianapolis Colts Wins: 26

Tied: 0

Last met: Sept 18 2022, Indianapolis Colts 0 @ Jacksonville Jaguars 24

Key Stat: Colts have won their last 4 home games vs Jaguars

Bet Money Line Play Jacksonville Jaguars +105 Indianapolis Colts -125

San Francisco 49ers @ Atlanta Falcons Sun Oct 16, 1pm

Played: 81

San Francisco 49ers Wins: 48

Atlanta Falcons Wins: 32

Tied: 1

Last Met: Dec 19 2021, Atlanta Falcons 13 @ San Francisco 49ers 31

Key Stat: Falcons have won 3 of their last 4 homes games vs 49ers

Bet Money Line Play San Francisco 49ers -270 Atlanta Falcons +220

New England Patriots @ Cleveland Browns Sun Oct 16, 1pm

Played: 26

New England Patriots Wins: 13

Cleveland Browns Wins: 13

Tied: 0

Last Met: Nov 14 2021, Cleveland Browns 7 @ New England Patriots 45

Key Stat: New England have won their last 4 vs Cleveland

Bet Money Line Play New England Patriots +135 Cleveland Browns -160

Arizona Cardinals @ Seattle Seahawks Sun Oct 16, 4:05pm

Played: 46

Arizona Cardinals Wins: 22

Seattle Seahawks Wins: 23

Tied: 1

Last Met: Jan 9 2022, Seattle Seahawks 38 @ Arizona Cardinals 30

Key Stat: Cardinals have won 2 of their last 3 away games at the Seahawks

Bet Money Line Play Arizona Cardinals -145 Seattle Seahawks +125

Carolina Panthers @ Los Angeles Rams Sun Oct 16, 4:05pm

Played: 22

Caroline Panthers Wins: 13

Los Angeles Rams Wins: 9

Tied: 0

Last Met: Sept 8 2019, LA Rams 30 @ Carolina Panthers 27

Key Stat: Panthers have won 3 of their last 4 away games at the Rams

Bet Money Line Play Carolina Panthers +335 Los Angeles Rams -450

Buffalo Bills @ Kansas City Chiefs Sun Oct 16, 4:25pm

Played: 52

Buffalo Bills Wins: 27

Kansas City Chiefs Wins: 24

Tied: 1

Last Met: Jan 23 2022 (AFC Div Play-off Game), Buffalo Bills 36 @ Kansas City Chiefs 42

Key Stat: Chiefs have won 3 of their last 4 vs Bills

Bet Money Line Play Buffalo Bills -130 Kansas City Chiefs +110

Dallas Cowboys @ Philadelphia Eagles Mon Oct 17, 8:20pm

Played: 126

Dallas Cowboys Wins: 72

Philadelphia Eagles Wins: 54

Tied: 0

Last Met: Jan 8 2022, Dallas Cowboys 51 @ Philadelphia Eagles 26

Key Stat: Dallas have won their last 3 vs Philadelphia

Bet Money Line Play Dallas Cowboys +200 Philadelphia Eagles -240

Denver Broncos @ Los Angeles Chargers Mon Oct 17, 8:15pm

Played: 125

Denver Broncos Wins: 70

Los Angeles Chargers Wins: 54

Tied: 1

Last Met: Jan 2 2022, Denver Broncos 13 @ Los Angeles Chargers 34

Key Stat: Broncos have won 4 of their last 6 vs Chargers

Bet Money Line Play Denver Broncos +215 Los Angeles Chargers -260

Note: Odds are subject to change

