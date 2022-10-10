Countries
NFL Week 6: Fixtures, Money Line Betting and Head-To-Head Stats

NFL Week 6: Fixtures, Money Line Betting and Head-To-Head Stats

Updated

2 hours ago

on

It’s NFL week 6 this coming weekend with 14 fixtures. We give you the match head-to-head records, which can give you another betting angle into each game, a key match stat and also the latest Money Line betting.

NFL Week 6 Fixtures, Money Line Betting and Head-to-Head Stats

See below all of the NFL week 6 fixtures and their head-to-head records (based on all regular season and postseason games)

Washington Commanders @ Chicago Bears Thurs Oct 14, 8:15pm

Played: 51
Washington Commanders Wins: 26
Chicago Bears Wins: 24
Tied: 1
Last Met: Sept 23 2019, Chicago Bears 31 @ Washington Redskins 15
Key Stat: Washington have won 7 of their last 8 vs Bears

Bet Money Line Play

Washington Commanders

 -105 Bovada Logo

Chicago Bears

 -115 Bovada Logo

Cincinnati Bengals @ New Orleans Saints Sun Oct 16, 1pm

Played: 14
Cincinnati Bengals Wins: 7
New Orleans Wins: 7
Tied: 0
Last Met: Nov 11 2018, New Orleans Saints 51 @ Cincinnati Bengals 14
Key Stat: Bengals have won their last 2 away games at the Saints

Bet Money Line Play

Cincinnati Bengals

 -120 Bovada Logo

New Orleans Saints

 Even Bovada Logo

Baltimore Ravens @ New York Giants Sun Oct 16, 1pm

Played: 7
Baltimore Ravens Wins: 5
New York Giants Wins: 2
Tied: 0
Last Met: Dec 27 2020, New York Giants 13 @ Baltimore Ravens 27
Key Stat: Giants have won their last 2 home games against Ravens

Bet Money Line Play

Baltimore Ravens

 TBC Bovada Logo

New York Giants

 TBC Bovada Logo

Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Pittsburgh Steelers Sun Oct 16, 1pm

Played:11
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Wins: 2
Pittsburgh Steelers Wins: 9
Tied: 0
Last Met: Sept 24 2018, Pittsburgh Steelers 30 @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers 27
Key Stat: Steelers have won 5 of their last 6 vs Buccaneers

Bet Money Line Play

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

 -400 Bovada Logo

Pittsburgh Steelers

 +300 Bovada Logo

New York Jets @ Green Bay Packers Sun Oct 16, 1pm

Played: 13
New York Jets Wins: 8
Green Bay Packers Wins: 5
Tied: 0
Last Met: Dec 23 2018, Green Bay Packers 44 @ New York Jets 38
Key Stat: Green Bay have won their last 3 games vs Jets

Bet Money Line Play

New York Jets

 +265 Bovada Logo

Green Bay Packers

 -330 Bovada Logo

Minnesota Vikings @ Miami Dolphins Sun Oct 16, 1pm

Played: 13
Minnesoat Vikings Wins: 5
Miami Dolphins Wins: 8
Tied: 0
Last Met: Dec 16 2018, Miami Dolphins 17 @ Minnesota Vikings 41
Key Stat: Dolphins have won their last 4 home games vs Vikings

Bet Money Line Play

Minnesota Vikings

 -160 Bovada Logo

Miami Dolphins

 +135 Bovada Logo

Jacksonville Jaguars @ Indianapolis Colts Sun Oct 16, 1pm

Played: 43
Jacksonville Jaguars Wins: 17
Indianapolis Colts Wins: 26
Tied: 0
Last met: Sept 18 2022, Indianapolis Colts 0 @ Jacksonville Jaguars 24
Key Stat: Colts have won their last 4 home games vs Jaguars

Bet Money Line Play

Jacksonville Jaguars

 +105 Bovada Logo

Indianapolis Colts

 -125 Bovada Logo

San Francisco 49ers @ Atlanta Falcons Sun Oct 16, 1pm

Played: 81
San Francisco 49ers Wins: 48
Atlanta Falcons Wins: 32
Tied: 1
Last Met: Dec 19 2021, Atlanta Falcons 13 @ San Francisco 49ers 31
Key Stat: Falcons have won 3 of their last 4 homes games vs 49ers

Bet Money Line Play

San Francisco 49ers

 -270 Bovada Logo

Atlanta Falcons

 +220 Bovada Logo

New England Patriots @ Cleveland Browns Sun Oct 16, 1pm

Played: 26
New England Patriots Wins: 13
Cleveland Browns Wins: 13
Tied: 0
Last Met: Nov 14 2021, Cleveland Browns 7 @ New England Patriots 45
Key Stat: New England have won their last 4 vs Cleveland

Bet Money Line Play

New England Patriots

 +135 Bovada Logo

Cleveland Browns

 -160 Bovada Logo

Arizona Cardinals @ Seattle Seahawks Sun Oct 16, 4:05pm

Played: 46
Arizona Cardinals Wins: 22
Seattle Seahawks Wins: 23
Tied: 1
Last Met: Jan 9 2022, Seattle Seahawks 38 @ Arizona Cardinals 30
Key Stat: Cardinals have won 2 of their last 3 away games at the Seahawks

Bet Money Line Play

Arizona Cardinals

 -145 Bovada Logo

Seattle Seahawks

 +125 Bovada Logo

Carolina Panthers @ Los Angeles Rams Sun Oct 16, 4:05pm

Played: 22
Caroline Panthers Wins: 13
Los Angeles Rams Wins: 9
Tied: 0
Last Met: Sept 8 2019, LA Rams 30 @ Carolina Panthers 27
Key Stat: Panthers have won 3 of their last 4 away games at the Rams

Bet Money Line Play

Carolina Panthers

 +335 Bovada Logo

Los Angeles Rams

 -450 Bovada Logo

Buffalo Bills @ Kansas City Chiefs Sun Oct 16, 4:25pm

Played: 52
Buffalo Bills Wins: 27
Kansas City Chiefs Wins: 24
Tied: 1
Last Met: Jan 23 2022 (AFC Div Play-off Game), Buffalo Bills 36 @ Kansas City Chiefs 42
Key Stat: Chiefs have won 3 of their last 4 vs Bills

Bet Money Line Play

Buffalo Bills

 -130 Bovada Logo

Kansas City Chiefs

 +110 Bovada Logo

Dallas Cowboys @ Philadelphia Eagles Mon Oct 17, 8:20pm

Played: 126
Dallas Cowboys Wins: 72
Philadelphia Eagles Wins: 54
Tied: 0
Last Met: Jan 8 2022, Dallas Cowboys 51 @ Philadelphia Eagles 26
Key Stat: Dallas have won their last 3 vs Philadelphia

Bet Money Line Play

Dallas Cowboys

 +200 Bovada Logo

Philadelphia Eagles

 -240 Bovada Logo

Denver Broncos @ Los Angeles Chargers Mon Oct 17, 8:15pm

Played: 125
Denver Broncos Wins: 70
Los Angeles Chargers Wins: 54
Tied: 1
Last Met: Jan 2 2022, Denver Broncos 13 @ Los Angeles Chargers 34
Key Stat: Broncos have won 4 of their last 6 vs Chargers

Bet Money Line Play

Denver Broncos

 +215 Bovada Logo

Los Angeles Chargers

 -260 Bovada Logo

Note: Odds are subject to change

