We move into NFL week 5 this weekend we highlight all 16 fixtures and showcase the match head-to-head records which can give you another betting angle into each game, plus all the latest Money Line betting.
NFL Week 5 Fixtures, Money Line Betting and Head-to-Head Stats
See below all of the NFL week 5 fixtures and their head-to-head records (based on all regular season and postseason games)
Indianapolis Colts @ Denver Broncos, Thursday Oct 7, 8:15pm
Played: 28
Indianapolis Colts Wins: 14
Denver Broncos Wins: 14
Tied: 0
Last Met: Oct 27, 2019: Broncos 13 @ Colts 15
Key Stat: It couldn’t be tighter in the series, with 14 wins each from 28 previous games
New York Giants @ Green Bay Packers Sunday Oct 9, 09:30am (Played in UK, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium)
Played: 62
New York Giants Wins: 26
Green Bay Packers Wins: 34
Tied: 2
Last Met: Dec 1, 2019: Packers 31 @ Giants 13
Key Stat: Green Bay have won the last 3 head-to-heads
Pittsburgh Steelers @ Buffalo Bills Sunday Oct 9, 1:00pm
Played: 28
Buffalo Bills Wins: 11
Pittsburgh Steelers Wins: 17
Tied: 0
Last Met: Sept 12, 2021: Steelers 23 @ Bills 16
Key Stat: Pittsburgh have won 5 of their last 5 away games at the Bills
Seattle Seahawks @ New Orleans Saints Sunday Oct 9, 1:00pm
Played: 17
Seattle Seahawks Wins: 8
New Orleans Saints Wins: 9
Tied: 0
Last Met: Oct 25 2021: Saints 13 @ Seahawks
Key Stat: New Orleans have won their last 3 against the Seahawks
Miami Dolphins @ New York Jets Sunday Oct 9, 1:00pm
Played: 113
Miami Dolphins Wins: 57
New York Jets Wins: 55
Tied: 1
Last Met: Dec 19 2021: Jets 24 @ Dolphins 31
Key Stat: Dolphins have won 8 of their last 9 vs the Jets
Atlanta Falcons @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday Oct 9, 1:00pm
Played: 57
Atlanta Falcons Wins: 28
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Wins: 29
Tied: 0
Last Met: Dec 12, 2021: Tampa 30 @ Falcons 17
Key Stat: Tampa have won 5 of their last 6 vs the Falcons
Tennessee Titans @ Washington Commanders Sunday Oct 9, 1:00pm
Played: 13
Tennessee Titans Wins: 7
Washington Commanders Wins: 6
Tied: 0
Last met: Dec 22 2018: Washington 16 @ Tennessee 525
Key Stat: Titans have won 2 of their last 3 away games at Washington
Los Angeles Chargers @ Cleveland Browns Sunday Oct 9, 1:00pm
Played: 28
Los Angeles Chargers Wins: 18
Cleveland Browns Wins: 9
Tied: 1
Last Met: Oct 10, 2021: Browns 42 @ Chargers 47
Key Stat: Chargers have won the last 3 head-to-heads
Chicago Bears @ Minnesota Vikings Sunday Oct, 1:00pm
Played: 122
Chicago Bears Wins: 57
Minnesota Vikings Wins: 63
Tied: 2
Last Met: Jan 9, 2022: Bears 17 @ Vikings
Key Stat: Viking have won 3 of the their last 4 vs Bears
Houston Texans @ Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday Oct 9, 1:00pm
Played: 40
Houston Texans Wins: 27
Jacksonville Jaguars Wins: 13
Tied: 0
Last Met: Dec 19, 2021: Texans 30 @ Jaguars 16
Key Stat: Houston have won their last 8 vs Jaguars
Detroit Lions @ New England Patriots Sunday Oct 9, 1:00pm
Played: 12
Detroit Lions Wins: 5
New England Patriots Wins: 7
Tied: 0
Last Met: Sept 23, 2018: Patriots 10 @ Lions 26
Key Stat: New England have won 4 of their last 5 vs Detroit
San Francisco 49ers @ Carolina Panthers Sunday Oct 9, 4:05pm
Played: 22
San Francisco 49ers Wins: 9
Carolina Panthers Wins: 13
Tied: 0
Last Met: Oct 27, 2019, Panthers 13 @ 49ers 51
Key Stat: The Panthers have won 6 of their last 8 vs 49ers
Philadelphia Eagles @ Arizona Cardinals Sunday Oct 9, 4:25pm
Played: 121
Philadelphia Eagles Wins: 56
Arizona Cardinals Wins: 60
Tied: 5
Last Met: Dec 20, 2020: Eagles 26 @ Cardinals 33
Key Stat: Cardinals have won 6 of their last 8 vs Eagles
Dallas Cowboys @ Los Angeles Rams Sunday Oct 9, 4:25pm
Played: 36
Dallas Cowboys Wins: 18
Los Angeles Rams Wins: 18
Tied:
Last Met: Sept 13, 2020: Cowboys 17 @ Rams 20
Key Stat: Rams have won 3 of their last 4 home games vs Cowboys
Cincinnati Bengals @ Baltimore Ravens Sunday Oct 9, 8:20pm
Played: 14
Kansas City Chiefs Wins: 6
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Wins: 78
Tied: 0
Last Met: Feb 7, 2021: Chiefs 9 @ Buccaneers 31
Key Stat: Tampa have won 6 of their last 7 vs Kansas
Las Vegas Raiders @ Kansas City Chiefs Monday Oct 10, 8:15pm
Played: 146
Los Angeles Rams Wins: 68
San Francisco 49ers Wins: 75
Tied: 3
Last Met: Jan 30, 2022: 49ers 17 @ Rams 20
Key Stat: San Francisco have won their last 3 home games against the Rams
Note: Odds are subject to change
