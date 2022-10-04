We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

We move into NFL week 5 this weekend we highlight all 16 fixtures and showcase the match head-to-head records which can give you another betting angle into each game, plus all the latest Money Line betting.

NFL Week 5 Fixtures, Money Line Betting and Head-to-Head Stats

See below all of the NFL week 5 fixtures and their head-to-head records (based on all regular season and postseason games)

Indianapolis Colts @ Denver Broncos, Thursday Oct 7, 8:15pm

Played: 28

Indianapolis Colts Wins: 14

Denver Broncos Wins: 14

Tied: 0

Last Met: Oct 27, 2019: Broncos 13 @ Colts 15

Key Stat: It couldn’t be tighter in the series, with 14 wins each from 28 previous games

Bet Money Line Play Indianapolis Colts +155 Denver Broncos -180

New York Giants @ Green Bay Packers Sunday Oct 9, 09:30am (Played in UK, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium)



Played: 62

New York Giants Wins: 26

Green Bay Packers Wins: 34

Tied: 2

Last Met: Dec 1, 2019: Packers 31 @ Giants 13

Key Stat: Green Bay have won the last 3 head-to-heads

Bet Money Line Play New York Giants +290 Green Bay Packers -380

Pittsburgh Steelers @ Buffalo Bills Sunday Oct 9, 1:00pm

Played: 28

Buffalo Bills Wins: 11

Pittsburgh Steelers Wins: 17

Tied: 0

Last Met: Sept 12, 2021: Steelers 23 @ Bills 16

Key Stat: Pittsburgh have won 5 of their last 5 away games at the Bills

Bet Money Line Play Pittsburgh Steelers +575 Buffalo Bills -900

Seattle Seahawks @ New Orleans Saints Sunday Oct 9, 1:00pm

Played: 17

Seattle Seahawks Wins: 8

New Orleans Saints Wins: 9

Tied: 0

Last Met: Oct 25 2021: Saints 13 @ Seahawks

Key Stat: New Orleans have won their last 3 against the Seahawks

Bet Money Line Play Seattle Seahawks +195 New Orleans Saints -235

Miami Dolphins @ New York Jets Sunday Oct 9, 1:00pm

Played: 113

Miami Dolphins Wins: 57

New York Jets Wins: 55

Tied: 1

Last Met: Dec 19 2021: Jets 24 @ Dolphins 31

Key Stat: Dolphins have won 8 of their last 9 vs the Jets

Bet Money Line Play Miami Dolphins -170 New York Jets +145

Atlanta Falcons @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday Oct 9, 1:00pm

Played: 57

Atlanta Falcons Wins: 28

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Wins: 29

Tied: 0

Last Met: Dec 12, 2021: Tampa 30 @ Falcons 17

Key Stat: Tampa have won 5 of their last 6 vs the Falcons

Bet Money Line Play Atlanta Falcons +350 Tampa Bay Buccaneers -480

Tennessee Titans @ Washington Commanders Sunday Oct 9, 1:00pm

Played: 13

Tennessee Titans Wins: 7

Washington Commanders Wins: 6

Tied: 0

Last met: Dec 22 2018: Washington 16 @ Tennessee 525

Key Stat: Titans have won 2 of their last 3 away games at Washington

Bet Money Line Play Tennessee Titans -145 Washington Commanders +125

Los Angeles Chargers @ Cleveland Browns Sunday Oct 9, 1:00pm

Played: 28

Los Angeles Chargers Wins: 18

Cleveland Browns Wins: 9

Tied: 1

Last Met: Oct 10, 2021: Browns 42 @ Chargers 47

Key Stat: Chargers have won the last 3 head-to-heads

Bet Money Line Play Los Angeles Chargers -150 Cleveland Browns +130

Chicago Bears @ Minnesota Vikings Sunday Oct, 1:00pm

Played: 122

Chicago Bears Wins: 57

Minnesota Vikings Wins: 63

Tied: 2

Last Met: Jan 9, 2022: Bears 17 @ Vikings

Key Stat: Viking have won 3 of the their last 4 vs Bears

Bet Money Line Play Chicago Bears +260 Minnesota Vikings -320

Houston Texans @ Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday Oct 9, 1:00pm

Played: 40

Houston Texans Wins: 27

Jacksonville Jaguars Wins: 13

Tied: 0

Last Met: Dec 19, 2021: Texans 30 @ Jaguars 16

Key Stat: Houston have won their last 8 vs Jaguars

Bet Money Line Play Houston Texans +270 Jacksonville Jaguars -340

Detroit Lions @ New England Patriots Sunday Oct 9, 1:00pm

Played: 12

Detroit Lions Wins: 5

New England Patriots Wins: 7

Tied: 0

Last Met: Sept 23, 2018: Patriots 10 @ Lions 26

Key Stat: New England have won 4 of their last 5 vs Detroit

Bet Money Line Play Detroit Lions +135 New England Patriots -160

San Francisco 49ers @ Carolina Panthers Sunday Oct 9, 4:05pm

Played: 22

San Francisco 49ers Wins: 9

Carolina Panthers Wins: 13

Tied: 0

Last Met: Oct 27, 2019, Panthers 13 @ 49ers 51

Key Stat: The Panthers have won 6 of their last 8 vs 49ers

Bet Money Line Play San Francisco 49ers TBC Carolina Panthers TBC

Philadelphia Eagles @ Arizona Cardinals Sunday Oct 9, 4:25pm

Played: 121

Philadelphia Eagles Wins: 56

Arizona Cardinals Wins: 60

Tied: 5

Last Met: Dec 20, 2020: Eagles 26 @ Cardinals 33

Key Stat: Cardinals have won 6 of their last 8 vs Eagles

Bet Money Line Play Philadelphia Eagles +230 Arizona Cardinals +190

Dallas Cowboys @ Los Angeles Rams Sunday Oct 9, 4:25pm

Played: 36

Dallas Cowboys Wins: 18

Los Angeles Rams Wins: 18

Tied:

Last Met: Sept 13, 2020: Cowboys 17 @ Rams 20

Key Stat: Rams have won 3 of their last 4 home games vs Cowboys

Bet Money Line Play Dallas Cowboys TBC Los Angeles Rams TBC

Cincinnati Bengals @ Baltimore Ravens Sunday Oct 9, 8:20pm

Played: 14

Kansas City Chiefs Wins: 6

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Wins: 78

Tied: 0

Last Met: Feb 7, 2021: Chiefs 9 @ Buccaneers 31

Key Stat: Tampa have won 6 of their last 7 vs Kansas

Bet Money Line Play Cincinnati Bengals +145 Baltimore Ravens -170

Las Vegas Raiders @ Kansas City Chiefs Monday Oct 10, 8:15pm

Played: 146

Los Angeles Rams Wins: 68

San Francisco 49ers Wins: 75

Tied: 3

Last Met: Jan 30, 2022: 49ers 17 @ Rams 20

Key Stat: San Francisco have won their last 3 home games against the Rams

Bet Money Line Play Las Vegas Raiders +270 Kansas City Chiefs -340

Note: Odds are subject to change

