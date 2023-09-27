The NFL week 4 schedule sees all 32 teams taking to the field again the games spread over Thursday, Sunday and Monday as always. See below the full NFL week 4 schedule, match times, betting trends and the latest moneyline odds.



Hopefully you can use a few of these key NFL head-to-head stats to find some nice betting angles into the games – just like last week’s New England win over the Jets after highlighting their 14 game win streak against the side.

NFL Week 4 Schedule: Head-To-Head Stats, Match Times, Moneyline Odds & Betting Trends

See below all the NFL week 4 schedule for 2023/24, plus the key head-to-head records (based on all regular season and postseason games) and the latest moneyline betting odds.

20:15 Detroit Lions @ Green Bay Packers Thurs 28 Sep

Played: 187 times

Lions Wins: 75

Packers Wins: 105

Tied: 7

Last Met: Jan 8, 2023: Lions 20 @ Packers 16

Key Stat: The Lions have won 3 of their last 4 against the Packers

Bet Money Line Play Detroit Lions -125 Green Bay Packers +105

09:30 Atlanta Falcons @ Jacksonville Jaguars Sun 1 Oct

Played: 8 times

Falcons Wins: 5

Jaguars Wins: 3

Tied: 0

Last Met: Nov 28, 2021: Falcons 21 @ Jaguars 14

Key Stat: Falcons have won 6 of their last 7 against the Jags

Bet Money Line Play Atlanta Falcons +140 Jacksonville Jaguars -160

13:00 Baltimore Ravens @ Cleveland Browns Sun 1 Oct

Played: 48 times

Ravens Wins: 35

Browns Wins: 13

Tied: 0

Last Met: Dec 17, 2022: Ravens 3 @ Browns 13

Key Stat: Cleveland have won their last two home matches against Baltimore

Bet Money Line Play Baltimore Ravens +125 Cleveland Browns -145

13:00 Denver Broncos @ Chicago Bears Sun 1 Oct

Played: 16 times

Broncos Wins: 8

Bears Wins: 8

Tied: 0

Last Met: Sept 15, 2019: Bears 16 @ Broncos 14

Key Stat: This week’s points spread was not covered in the last three matches between these sides

Bet Money Line Play Denver Broncos -165 Chicago Bears +145

13:00 Miami Dolphins @ Buffalo Bills Sun 1 Oct

Played: 119

Dolphins Wins: 62

Bills Wins: 56

Tied: 1

Last Met: Jan 15, 2023: Dolphins 31 @ Bills 34

Key Stat: Miami have win just one of their last ten against the Bills

Bet Money Line Play Miami Dolphins +125 Buffalo Bills -145

13:00 Pittsburgh Steelers @ Houston Texans Sun 1 Oct

Played: 7 times

Steelers Wins: 5

Texans Wins: 2

Tied: 0

Last Met: Sept 27, 2020: Texans 21 @ Steelers 28

Key Stat: Steelers have won 5 of their last 6 against the Texans

Bet Money Line Play Pittsburgh Steelers -160 Houston Texans +140

13:00 Cincinnati Bengals @ Tennessee Titans Sun 1 Oct

Played: 78 times

Bengals Wins: 37

Titans Wins: 40

Tied: 1

Last Met: Nov 27, 2022: Bengals 20 @ Titans 16

Key Stat: Cincinnati have won four of their last five games at Nissan Stadium

Bet Money Line Play Cincinatti Bengals

-135 Tennessee Titans

+115

13:00 LA Rams @ Indianapolis Colts Sun 1 Oct

Played: 46 times

Rams Wins: 21

Colts Wins: 23

Tied: 2

Last Met: Sept 19, 2021, Rams 27 @ Colts 24

Key Stat: The Rams have won their last three games against the Colts dating back to 2013

Bet Money Line Play LA Rams -105 Indianapolis Colts -115

13:00 Minnesota Vikings @ Carolina Panthers Sun 1 Oct

Played: 16 times

Vikings Wins: 10

Panthers Wins: 6

Tied: 0

Last Met: Oct 17, 2021: Vikings 34 @ Panthers 28

Key Stat: Both teams have kicked off their season with three losses in a row

Bet Money Line Play Minnesota Vikings -185 Carolina Panthers +165

13:00 Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ New Orleans Saints Sun 1 Oct

Played: 63 times

Buccaneers Wins: 24

Saints Wins: 39

Tied: 0

Last Met: Dec 5, 2022: Saints 16 @ Buccaneers 17

Key Stat: Tampa Bay are looking for their third win in a row against the Saints

Bet Money Line Play Tampa Bay Buccaneers +135 New Orleans Saints -155

13:00 Washington Commanders @ Philadelphia Eagles Sun 1 Oct

Played: 176 times

Commanders Wins: 89

Eagles Wins: 82

Tied: 5

Last Met: Nov 14, 2022: Commanders 32 @ Eagles 21

Key Stat: Philadelphia has lost two of their last three home matches against Washington

Bet Money Line Play Washington Commanders +350 Philadelphia Eagles -450

16:05 Las Vegas Raiders @ Los Angeles Chargers Sun 1 Oct

Played: 127 times

Raiders Wins: 68

Chargers Wins: 57

Tied: 2

Last Met: Dec 4, 2022: Chargers 22 @ Raiders 27

Key Stat: The Chargers have won their last four home games against Las Vegas

Bet Money Line Play Las Vegas Raiders +215 Los Angeles Chargers -260

16:25 New England Patriots @ Dallas Cowboys Sun 1 Oct

Played: 14 times

Patriots Wins: 6

Cowboys Wins: 8

Tied: 0

Last Met: Oct 17, 2021: Cowboys 25 @ Patriots 29

Key Stat: The Patriots have won six of their last seven against Dallas – with their one loss coming last time these sides met

Bet Money Line Play New England Patriots +240 Dallas Cowboys

-300

16:25 San Fransisco 49ers @ Arizona Cardinals Sun 1 Oct

Played: 63 times

49ers Wins: 34 wins

Carrdinals Wins: 29 wins

Tied: 0

Last Met: 8 Jan, 2023: Cardinals 13 @ 49ers 38

Key Stat: 49ers have won five of the last eight meetings between these teams

Bet Money Line Play San Fransisco 49ers -850 Arizona Cardinals +575

20:20 Kansas City Chiefs @ New York Jets Sun 1 Oct

Played: 40 times

Chiefs Wins: 20

Jets Wins: 19

Tied: 1

Last Met: Nov 1, 2020: Jets 9 @ Chiefs 35

Key Stat: The Jets have won their last four home matches against Kansas City

Bet Money Line Play Kansas City Chiefs -450 New York Jets +350

21:15 Seattle Seahawks @ New York Giants Mon 2 Oct

Played: 20 times

Seahawks Wins: 10

Giants Wins: 10

Tied: 0

Last Met: Oct 30, 2022: Giants 13 @ Seahawks 27

Key Stat: Seattle have won five of their last six against New York

Bet Money Line Play Seattle Seahawks +105 New York Giants -125

Note: Odds are subject to change

