The NFL week 4 schedule sees all 32 teams taking to the field again the games spread over Thursday, Sunday and Monday as always. See below the full NFL week 4 schedule, match times, betting trends and the latest moneyline odds.

Hopefully you can use a few of these key NFL head-to-head stats to find some nice betting angles into the games – just like last week’s New England win over the Jets after highlighting their 14 game win streak against the side.

NFL Week 4 Schedule: Head-To-Head Stats, Match Times, Moneyline Odds & Betting Trends

See below all the NFL week 4 schedule for 2023/24, plus the key head-to-head records (based on all regular season and postseason games) and the latest moneyline betting odds.

20:15 Detroit Lions @ Green Bay Packers Thurs 28 Sep

Played: 187 times
Lions Wins: 75
Packers Wins: 105
Tied: 7
Last Met: Jan 8, 2023: Lions 20 @ Packers 16
Key Stat: The Lions have won 3 of their last 4 against the Packers

Bet Money Line Play

Detroit Lions

 -125 betonline ag

Green Bay Packers

 +105 betonline ag

09:30 Atlanta Falcons @ Jacksonville Jaguars Sun 1 Oct

Played: 8 times
Falcons Wins: 5
Jaguars Wins: 3
Tied: 0
Last Met: Nov 28, 2021: Falcons 21 @ Jaguars 14
Key Stat: Falcons have won 6 of their last 7 against the Jags

Bet Money Line Play

Atlanta Falcons

 +140 betonline ag

Jacksonville Jaguars

 -160 betonline ag

13:00 Baltimore Ravens @ Cleveland Browns Sun 1 Oct

Played: 48 times
Ravens Wins: 35
Browns Wins: 13
Tied: 0
Last Met: Dec 17, 2022: Ravens 3 @ Browns 13
Key Stat: Cleveland have won their last two home matches against Baltimore

Bet Money Line Play

Baltimore Ravens

 +125 betonline ag

Cleveland Browns

 -145 betonline ag

13:00 Denver Broncos @ Chicago Bears Sun 1 Oct

Played: 16 times
Broncos Wins: 8
Bears Wins: 8
Tied: 0
Last Met: Sept 15, 2019: Bears 16 @ Broncos 14
Key Stat: This week’s points spread was not covered in the last three matches between these sides

Bet Money Line Play

Denver Broncos

-165 betonline ag

Chicago Bears

 +145 betonline ag

13:00 Miami Dolphins @ Buffalo Bills Sun 1 Oct

Played: 119
Dolphins Wins: 62
Bills Wins: 56
Tied: 1
Last Met: Jan 15, 2023: Dolphins 31 @ Bills 34
Key Stat: Miami have win just one of their last ten against the Bills

Bet Money Line Play

Miami Dolphins

+125 betonline ag

Buffalo Bills

 -145 betonline ag

13:00 Pittsburgh Steelers @ Houston Texans Sun 1 Oct

Played: 7 times
Steelers Wins: 5
Texans Wins: 2
Tied: 0
Last Met: Sept 27, 2020: Texans 21 @ Steelers 28
Key Stat: Steelers have won 5 of their last 6 against the Texans

Bet Money Line Play

Pittsburgh Steelers

 -160 betonline ag

Houston Texans

 +140 betonline ag

13:00 Cincinnati Bengals @ Tennessee Titans Sun 1 Oct 

Played: 78 times
Bengals Wins: 37
Titans Wins: 40
Tied: 1
Last Met: Nov 27, 2022: Bengals 20 @ Titans 16
Key Stat: Cincinnati have won four of their last five games at Nissan Stadium

Bet Money Line Play

Cincinatti Bengals

 -135 betonline ag

Tennessee Titans

 +115 betonline ag

13:00 LA Rams @ Indianapolis Colts Sun 1 Oct

Played: 46 times
Rams Wins: 21
Colts Wins: 23
Tied: 2
Last Met: Sept 19, 2021, Rams 27 @ Colts 24
Key Stat: The Rams have won their last three games against the Colts dating back to 2013

Bet Money Line Play

LA Rams

 -105 betonline ag

Indianapolis Colts

 -115 betonline ag

13:00 Minnesota Vikings @ Carolina Panthers Sun 1 Oct

Played: 16 times
Vikings Wins: 10
Panthers Wins: 6
Tied: 0
Last Met: Oct 17, 2021: Vikings 34 @ Panthers 28
Key Stat: Both teams have kicked off their season with three losses in a row

Bet Money Line Play

Minnesota Vikings

 -185 betonline ag

Carolina Panthers 

 +165 betonline ag

13:00 Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ New Orleans Saints Sun 1 Oct

Played: 63 times
Buccaneers Wins: 24
Saints Wins: 39
Tied: 0
Last Met: Dec 5, 2022: Saints 16 @ Buccaneers 17
Key Stat: Tampa Bay are looking for their third win in a row against the Saints

Bet Money Line Play

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

 +135 betonline ag

New Orleans Saints

 -155 betonline ag

13:00 Washington Commanders @ Philadelphia Eagles Sun 1 Oct

Played: 176 times
Commanders Wins: 89
Eagles Wins: 82
Tied: 5
Last Met: Nov 14, 2022: Commanders 32 @ Eagles 21
Key Stat: Philadelphia has lost two of their last three home matches against Washington

Bet Money Line Play

Washington Commanders

 +350 betonline ag

Philadelphia Eagles

 -450 betonline ag

16:05 Las Vegas Raiders @ Los Angeles Chargers Sun 1 Oct

Played: 127 times
Raiders Wins: 68
Chargers Wins: 57
Tied: 2
Last Met: Dec 4, 2022: Chargers 22 @ Raiders 27
Key Stat: The Chargers have won their last four home games against Las Vegas

Bet Money Line Play

Las Vegas Raiders

 +215 betonline ag

Los Angeles Chargers

 -260 betonline ag

16:25 New England Patriots @ Dallas Cowboys Sun 1 Oct

Played: 14 times
Patriots Wins: 6
Cowboys Wins: 8
Tied: 0
Last Met: Oct 17, 2021: Cowboys 25 @ Patriots 29
Key Stat: The Patriots have won six of their last seven against Dallas – with their one loss coming last time these sides met

Bet Money Line Play

New England Patriots

 +240 betonline ag

Dallas Cowboys

 -300 betonline ag

16:25 San Fransisco 49ers @ Arizona Cardinals Sun 1 Oct

Played: 63 times
49ers Wins: 34 wins
Carrdinals Wins: 29 wins
Tied: 0
Last Met: 8 Jan, 2023: Cardinals 13 @ 49ers 38
Key Stat: 49ers have won five of the last eight meetings between these teams

Bet Money Line Play

San Fransisco 49ers

 -850 betonline ag

Arizona Cardinals

 +575 betonline ag

20:20 Kansas City Chiefs @ New York Jets Sun 1 Oct

Played: 40 times
Chiefs Wins: 20
Jets Wins: 19
Tied: 1
Last Met: Nov 1, 2020: Jets 9 @ Chiefs 35
Key Stat: The Jets have won their last four home matches against Kansas City

Bet Money Line Play

Kansas City Chiefs

-450 betonline ag

New York Jets

+350 betonline ag

21:15 Seattle Seahawks @ New York Giants Mon 2 Oct

Played: 20 times
Seahawks Wins: 10
Giants Wins: 10
Tied: 0
Last Met: Oct 30, 2022: Giants 13 @ Seahawks 27
Key Stat: Seattle have won five of their last six against New York

Bet Money Line Play

Seattle Seahawks

 +105 betonline ag

New York Giants

 -125 betonline ag

Note: Odds are subject to change

