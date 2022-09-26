We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage

We head into NFL week 4 this weekend as showcase all 16 fixtures and highlight the match head-to-head records to give you another betting angle into each game, plus all the latest Money Line match betting.

Best NFL Free Bets For Week 4



Looking for some action on American Football? Check out the best NFL betting sites.

NFL Week 4 Fixtures, Money Line Betting and Head-to-Head Stats

See below all of the NFL week 4 fixtures and their head-to-head records (based on all regular season and postseason games)

Miami Dolphins @ Cincinnati Bengal, 8:15pm Thursday Sept, 29 2022

Played: 25

Miami Dolphins Wins: 18

Cincinnati Bengals Wins: 7

Tied: 0

Last Met: Feb 6, 2020 Bengals 7 @ Dolphins 19

Key Stat: The Bengals have won their last 2 home games against the Dolphins

Bet Money Line Play Miami Dolphins +120 Cincinnati Bengals -140

Minnesota Vikings @ New Orleans Saints, 09:30am Sunday Oct 2, 2022 (played in London, England)



Played: 36

Minnesota Vikings Wins: 23

New Orleans Saints Wins: 13

Tied: 0

Last Met: Feb 25, 2022 Vikings 33 @ Saints 52

Key Stat: New Orleans have won 4 of their last 5 home games against the Vikings

Bet Money Line Play Minnesota Vikings -135 New Orleans Saints +115

New York Jets @ Pittsburgh Steelers, 1pm Sunday Oct 2, 2022

Played: 26

New York Jets Wins: 6

Pittsburgh Steelers Wins: 26

Tied: 0

Last Met: Feb 22, 2019 Steelers 10 @ Jets 16

Key Stat: Pittsburgh have won 10 of their last 11 home games against the New York Jets

Bet Money Line Play New York Jets +160 Pittsburgh Steelers -185

Buffalo Bills @ Baltimore Ravens, 1pm Sunday Oct 2, 2022

Played: 10

Buffalo Bills Wins: 4

Baltimore Ravens Wins: 6

Tied: 0

Last Met: Jan 16, 2021 Ravens 3 @ Bills 17

Key Stat: Baltimore have won their last 5 home games against the Bills

Bet Money Line Play Buffalo Bills -175 Baltimore Ravens +150

Jacksonville Jaguars @ Philadelphia Eagles, 1pm Sunday Oct 2, 2022

Played: 6

Jacksonville Jaguars Wins: 3

Philadelphia Eagles Wins: 3

Tied: 0

Last Met: Oct 28, 2018 Eagles 24 @ Jaguars 18

Key Stat: Philadelphia have won their last 3 against the Jaguars

Bet Money Line Play Jacksonville Jaguars +260 Philadelphia Eagles -320

Seattle Seahawks @ Detroit Lions, 1pm Sunday Oct 2, 2022

Played: 16

Seattle Seahawks Wins: 11

Detroit Lions Wins: 5

Tied: 0

Last Met: Jan 2, 2022 Lions 29 @ Seahawks 51

Key Stat: Seattle have won their last four vs Detroit

Bet Money Line Play Seattle Seahawks +210 Detroit Lions -250

Washington Commanders @ Dallas Cowboys, 1pm Sunday Oct 2, 2022

Played: 124

Washington Commanders Wins: 47

Dallas Cowboys Wins: 75

Tied: 2

Last met: Dec 26 2021, Washington 14 @ Cowboys 56

Key Stat: Dallas have won 5 of their last 6 home games against Washington

Bet Money Line Play Washington Commanders +130 Dallas Cowboys -150

Cleveland Browns @ Atlanta Falcons, 1pm Sunday Oct 2, 2022

Played: 15

Cleveland Browns Wins: 12

Atlanta Falcons Wins: 3

Tied: 0

Last Met: Nov 11, 2018 Falcons 16 @ Browns 28

Key Stat: Cleveland have won 4 of their last 5 vs Atlanta and 6 of their last 7 away games against the Falcons

Bet Money Line Play Cleveland Browns -160 Atlanta Falcons +135

Los Angeles Chargers @ Houston Texans, 1pm Sunday Oct 2, 2022

Played: 8

Los Angeles Chargers Wins: 5

Houston Texans Wins: 3

Tied: 0

Last Met: Dec 26, 2021 Chargers 29 @ Texans 41

Key Stat: Los Angeles have won 3 of their last 4 away games against Houston

Bet Money Line Play Los Angeles Chargers -290 Houston Texans +240

Tennessee Titans @ Indianapolis Colts, 1pm Sunday Oct 2, 2022

Played: 55

Tennessee Titans Wins: 20

Indianapolis Colts Wins: 35

Tied: 0

Last Met: Oct 21, 2021 Titans 34 @ Colts 31

Key Stat: Tennessee have won 4 of their last 5 vs Indianapolis and their last 3 away at the Colts

Bet Money Line Play Tennessee Titans +155 Indianapolis Colts -180

Chicago Bears @ New York Giants, 1pm Sunday Oct 2, 2022

Played: 62

Chicago Bears Wins: 36

New York Giants Wins: 24

Tied: 2

Last Met: Jan 2, 2022 Giants 3 @ Bears 29

Key Stat: New York Giants have won their last 3 home games against Chicago

Bet Money Line Play Chicago Bears +130 New York Giants -150

Arizona Cardinals @ Carolina Panthers, 4:05pm Sunday Oct 2, 2022

Played: 19

Arizona Cardinals Wins: 5

Carolina Panthers Wins: 14

Tied: 0

Last Met: Nov 14, 2021, Pantahers 34 @ Cardinals 10

Key Stat: The Panthers have won their last 5 vs the Cardinals

Bet Money Line Play Arizona Cardinals EVEN Carolina Panthers -120

New England Patriots @ Green Bay Packers, 4:25pm Sunday Oct 2, 2022

Played: 12

New England Patriots Wins: 6

Green Bay Packers Wins: 6

Tied: 0

Last Met: Nov 4, 2018 Packers 17 @ Patriots 31

Key Stat: New England have won 3 of their last 4 vs Green Bay

Bet Money Line Play New England Patriots +290 Green Bay Packers -380

Denver Broncos @ Las Vegas Raiders, 4:25pm Sunday Oct 2, 2022

Played: 125

Denver Broncos Wins: 54

Las Vegas Raiders Wins: 69

Tied: 2

Last Met: Dec 26, 2021 Broncos 13 @ Raiders 17

Key Stat: The Raiders have won 6 of their last 7 vs Denver

Bet Money Line Play Denver Broncos TBC Las Vegas Raiders TBC

Kansas City Chiefs @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 8:20pm Sunday Oct 2, 2022

Played: 14

Kansas City Chiefs Wins: 6

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Wins: 78

Tied: 0

Last Met: Feb 7, 2021 Chiefs 9 @ Buccaneers 31

Key Stat: Tampa have won 6 of their last 7 vs Kansas

Bet Money Line Play Kansas City Chiefs -135 Tampa Bay Buccaneers +115

Los Angeles Rams @ San Francisco 49ers, 8:15pm Monday Oct 3, 2022

Played: 146

Los Angeles Rams Wins: 68

San Francisco 49ers Wins: 75

Tied: 3

Last Met: Jan 30, 2022 49ers 17 @ Rams 20

Key Stat: San Francisco have won their last 3 home games against the Rams

Bet Money Line Play Los Angeles Rams TBC San Francisco 49ers TBC

Note: Odds are subject to change

$5,625 in NFL Free Bets If You Join All Four Leading Sportsbooks With Promo Code: INSIDERS

See below the best four Sportsbooks to place your week 4 NFL bets with using our promo code INSIDERS with each one. If you take advantage of all their welcome bonus offers, you’ll have a cool $5,625 to use on any of the NFL week 4 fixtures