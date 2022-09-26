Countries
Home News nfl week 4 fixtures money line betting and head to head stats

NFL Week 4: Fixtures, Money Line Betting and Head-To-Head Stats

Author image

Updated

4 hours ago

on

head to head NEW

We head into NFL week 4 this weekend as showcase all 16 fixtures and highlight the match head-to-head records to give you another betting angle into each game, plus all the latest Money Line match betting.

Best NFL Free Bets For Week 4

Looking for some action on American Football? Check out the best NFL betting sites.

NFL Week 4 Fixtures, Money Line Betting and Head-to-Head Stats

See below all of the NFL week 4 fixtures and their head-to-head records (based on all regular season and postseason games)

Miami Dolphins @ Cincinnati Bengal, 8:15pm Thursday Sept, 29 2022

Played: 25
Miami Dolphins Wins: 18
Cincinnati Bengals Wins: 7
Tied: 0
Last Met: Feb 6, 2020 Bengals 7 @ Dolphins 19
Key Stat: The Bengals have won their last 2 home games against the Dolphins

Bet Money Line Play
Miami Dolphins +120 Bovada Logo
Cincinnati Bengals -140 Bovada Logo

Minnesota Vikings @ New Orleans Saints, 09:30am Sunday Oct 2, 2022 (played in London, England)

Played: 36
Minnesota Vikings Wins: 23
New Orleans Saints Wins: 13
Tied: 0
Last Met: Feb 25, 2022 Vikings 33 @ Saints 52
Key Stat: New Orleans have won 4 of their last 5 home games against the Vikings

Bet Money Line Play
Minnesota Vikings -135 Bovada Logo
New Orleans Saints +115 Bovada Logo

New York Jets @ Pittsburgh Steelers, 1pm Sunday Oct 2, 2022

Played: 26
New York Jets Wins: 6
Pittsburgh Steelers Wins:  26
Tied: 0
Last Met: Feb 22, 2019 Steelers 10 @ Jets 16
Key Stat: Pittsburgh have won 10 of their last 11 home games against the New York Jets

Bet Money Line Play
New York Jets +160 Bovada Logo
Pittsburgh Steelers -185 Bovada Logo

Buffalo Bills @ Baltimore Ravens, 1pm Sunday Oct 2, 2022

Played: 10
Buffalo Bills Wins: 4
Baltimore Ravens Wins: 6
Tied: 0
Last Met: Jan 16, 2021 Ravens 3 @ Bills 17
Key Stat: Baltimore have won their last 5 home games against the Bills

Bet Money Line Play
Buffalo Bills -175 Bovada Logo
Baltimore Ravens +150 Bovada Logo

Jacksonville Jaguars @ Philadelphia Eagles, 1pm Sunday Oct 2, 2022

Played: 6
Jacksonville Jaguars Wins: 3
Philadelphia Eagles Wins: 3
Tied: 0
Last Met: Oct 28, 2018 Eagles 24 @ Jaguars 18
Key Stat: Philadelphia have won their last 3 against the Jaguars

Bet Money Line Play
Jacksonville Jaguars +260 Bovada Logo
Philadelphia Eagles -320 Bovada Logo

Seattle Seahawks @ Detroit Lions, 1pm Sunday Oct 2, 2022

Played: 16
Seattle Seahawks Wins: 11
Detroit Lions Wins: 5
Tied: 0
Last Met: Jan 2, 2022 Lions 29 @ Seahawks 51
Key Stat: Seattle have won their last four vs Detroit

Bet Money Line Play
Seattle Seahawks +210 Bovada Logo
Detroit Lions -250 Bovada Logo

Washington Commanders @ Dallas Cowboys, 1pm Sunday Oct 2, 2022

Played: 124
Washington Commanders Wins: 47
Dallas Cowboys Wins: 75
Tied: 2
Last met: Dec 26 2021, Washington 14 @ Cowboys 56
Key Stat: Dallas have won 5 of their last 6 home games against Washington

Bet Money Line Play
Washington Commanders +130 Bovada Logo
Dallas Cowboys -150 Bovada Logo

Cleveland Browns @ Atlanta Falcons, 1pm Sunday Oct 2, 2022

Played: 15
Cleveland Browns Wins: 12
Atlanta Falcons Wins: 3
Tied: 0
Last Met: Nov 11, 2018 Falcons 16 @ Browns 28
Key Stat: Cleveland have won 4 of their last 5 vs Atlanta and 6 of their last 7 away games against the Falcons

Bet Money Line Play
Cleveland Browns -160 Bovada Logo
Atlanta Falcons +135 Bovada Logo

Los Angeles Chargers @ Houston Texans, 1pm Sunday Oct 2, 2022

Played: 8
Los Angeles Chargers Wins: 5
Houston Texans Wins: 3
Tied: 0
Last Met: Dec 26, 2021 Chargers 29 @ Texans 41
Key Stat: Los Angeles have won 3 of their last 4 away games against Houston

Bet Money Line Play
Los Angeles Chargers -290 Bovada Logo
Houston Texans +240 Bovada Logo

Tennessee Titans @ Indianapolis Colts, 1pm Sunday Oct 2, 2022

Played: 55
Tennessee Titans Wins: 20
Indianapolis Colts Wins: 35
Tied: 0
Last Met: Oct 21, 2021 Titans 34 @ Colts 31
Key Stat: Tennessee have won 4 of their last 5 vs Indianapolis and their last 3 away at the Colts

Bet Money Line Play
Tennessee Titans +155 Bovada Logo
Indianapolis Colts -180 Bovada Logo

Chicago Bears @ New York Giants, 1pm Sunday Oct 2, 2022

Played: 62
Chicago Bears Wins: 36
New York Giants Wins: 24
Tied: 2
Last Met: Jan 2, 2022 Giants 3 @ Bears 29
Key Stat: New York Giants have won their last 3 home games against Chicago

Bet Money Line Play
Chicago Bears +130 Bovada Logo
New York Giants -150 Bovada Logo

Arizona Cardinals @ Carolina Panthers, 4:05pm Sunday Oct 2, 2022

Played: 19
Arizona Cardinals Wins: 5
Carolina Panthers Wins: 14
Tied: 0
Last Met: Nov 14, 2021, Pantahers 34 @ Cardinals 10
Key Stat: The Panthers have won their last 5 vs the Cardinals

Bet Money Line Play
Arizona Cardinals EVEN Bovada Logo
Carolina Panthers -120 Bovada Logo

New England Patriots @ Green Bay Packers, 4:25pm Sunday Oct 2, 2022

Played: 12
New England Patriots Wins: 6
Green Bay Packers Wins: 6
Tied: 0
Last Met: Nov 4, 2018 Packers 17 @ Patriots 31
Key Stat: New England have won 3 of their last 4 vs Green Bay

Bet Money Line Play
New England Patriots +290 Bovada Logo
Green Bay Packers -380 Bovada Logo

Denver Broncos @ Las Vegas Raiders, 4:25pm Sunday Oct 2, 2022

Played: 125
Denver Broncos Wins: 54
Las Vegas Raiders Wins: 69
Tied: 2
Last Met: Dec 26, 2021 Broncos 13 @ Raiders 17
Key Stat: The Raiders have won 6 of their last 7 vs Denver

Bet Money Line Play
Denver Broncos TBC Bovada Logo
Las Vegas Raiders TBC Bovada Logo

Kansas City Chiefs @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 8:20pm Sunday Oct 2, 2022

Played: 14
Kansas City Chiefs Wins: 6
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Wins: 78
Tied: 0
Last Met: Feb 7, 2021 Chiefs 9 @ Buccaneers 31
Key Stat: Tampa have won 6 of their last 7 vs Kansas

Bet Money Line Play
Kansas City Chiefs -135 Bovada Logo
Tampa Bay Buccaneers +115 Bovada Logo

Los Angeles Rams @ San Francisco 49ers, 8:15pm Monday Oct 3, 2022

Played: 146
Los Angeles Rams Wins: 68
San Francisco 49ers Wins: 75
Tied: 3
Last Met: Jan 30, 2022 49ers 17 @ Rams 20
Key Stat: San Francisco have won their last 3 home games against the Rams

Bet Money Line Play
Los Angeles Rams TBC Bovada Logo
San Francisco 49ers TBC Bovada Logo

Note: Odds are subject to change

