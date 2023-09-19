American Football

NFL Week 3 Schedule 2023/24: Head-To-Head Stats, Betting Trends & Moneyline Odds

The NFL week 3 schedule sees all 32 teams taking to the field again the games spread over Thursday, Sunday and Monday as always. See below the full NFL week 3 schedule, match times, betting trends and the latest moneyline odds.

Hopefully you can use a few of these key NFL head-to-head stats to find some nice betting angles into the games – just like last week’s Pittsburgh Steelers win over the Browns after highlighting their amazing home record over Cleveland.

Looking for some action on American Football? Check out the best NFL betting sites.

NFL Week 3 Schedule: Head-To-Head Stats, Match Times, Moneyline Odds & Betting Trends

See below all the NFL week 3 schedule for 2023/24, plus the key head-to-head records (based on all regular season and postseason games) and the latest moneyline betting odds.

20:15 New York Giants @ San Francisco 49ers Thurs 21 Sep

Played: 42 times
Giants Wins: 21
49ers Wins: 21
Tied: 0
Last Met: Sept 27, 2020: 49ers 36 @ Giants
Key Stat: The Giants have won 3 of their last 4 away at 49ers

Bet Money Line Play

New York Giants

 +460 betonline ag

San Francisco 49ers

 -600 betonline ag

13:00 Denver Broncos @ Miami Dolphins Sun 24 Sept

Played: 20 times
Broncos Wins: 7
Dolphins Wins: 12
Tied: 1
Last Met: Nov 22, 2020: Dolphins 13 @ Broncos 20
Key Stat: Dolphins have won 8 of their last 9 at home vs Broncos

Bet Money Line Play

Denver Broncos

 +240 betonline ag

Miami Dolphins

 -285 betonline ag

13:00 New England Patriots @ New York Jets Sun 24 Sept

Played: 128 times
Patriots Wins: 73
New York Jets Wins: 54
Tied: 1
Last Met: Nov 11, 2022: Jets 3 @ Patriots 10
Key Stat: New England have won their last 14 vs Jets

Bet Money Line Play

New England Patriots

 -150 betonline ag

New York Jets

 +130 betonline ag

13:00 Indianapolis Colts @ Baltimore Ravens Sun 24 Sept

Played: 17 times
Colts Wins: 10
Ravens Wins: 7
Tied: 0
Last Met: Nov 10, 2021: Colts 25 @ Ravens 31
Key Stat: Ravens have won 5 of their last 6 vs Colts

Bet Money Line Play

Indianapolis Colts

 +290 betonline ag

Baltimore Ravens

 -360 betonline ag

13:00 Buffalo Bills @ Washington Commanders Sun 24 Sept

Played: 16 times
Bills Wins: 6
Commanders Wins: 10
Tied: 0
Last Met: Sept 26, 2021: Commanders 21 @ Bills 43
Key Stat: Bills have won 8 of their last 9 vs Commanders

Bet Money Line Play

Buffalo Bills

 -300 betonline ag

Washington Commanders

 +250 betonline ag

13:00 Tennessee Titans @ Cleveland Browns Sun 24 Sept

Played: 68 times
Titans Wins: 32
Browns Wins: 36
Tied: 0
Last Met: Dec 6, 2020: Browns 41 @ Titans 35
Key Stat: Titans have won 3 of their last 4 away games vs Browns

Bet Money Line Play

Tennessee Titans

 +147 betonline ag

Cleveland Browns

 -167 betonline ag

13:00 Houston Texans @ Jacksonville Jaguars Sun 24 Sept

Played: 42 times
Texans Wins: 28
Jaguars Wins: 14
Tied: 0
Last Met: Jan 1, 2023: Jaguars 31 @ Texans 3
Key Stat: Texans have won 9 of their last 10 vs Jaguars

Bet Money Line Play

Houston Texans

 +340 betonline ag

Jacksonville Jaguars

 -420 betonline ag

13:00 New Orleans Saints @ Green Bay Packers Sun 24 Sept

Played: 27 times
Saints Wins: 10
Packers Wins: 17
Tied: 0
Last Met: Sept 12, 2021, Packers 3 @ Saints 38
Key Stat: Saints have won 3 of the last 4 head-to-heads

Bet Money Line Play

New Orleans Saints

 +112 betonline ag

Green Bay Packers

 -132 betonline ag

13:00 Atlanta Falcons @ Detroit Lions Sun 24 Sept

Played: 39 times
Falcons Wins: 14
Lions Wins: 25
Tied: 0
Last Met: Dec 26, 2021: Lions 16 @ Falcons 20
Key Stat: Falcons have won their last 3 away games vs Lions

Bet Money Line Play

Atlanta Falcons

 +150 betonline ag

Detroit Lions

 -170 betonline ag

13:00 Los Angeles Chargers @ Minnesota Vikings Sun 24 Sept

Played: 14 times
Chargers Wins: 6
Vikings Wins: 8
Tied: 0
Last Met: Nov 14, 2021: Vikings 27 @ Chargers 20
Key Stat: Vikings have won 4 of their last 5 vs Chargers

Bet Money Line Play

Los Angeles Chargers

 TBC betonline ag

Minnesota Vikings

 TBC betonline ag

16:05 Carolina Panthers @ Seattle Seahawks Sun 24 Sept

Played: 15 times
Panthers Wins: 5
Seahawks Wins: 10
Tied: 0
Last Met: Dec 11, 2022: Panthers 30 @ Seahawks 24
Key Stat: Seattle have won 3 of the last 4 head-to-heads

Bet Money Line Play

Carolina Panthers

 +225 betonline ag

Seattle Seahawks

 -265 betonline ag

16:25 Dallas Cowboys @ Arizona Cardinals Sun 24 Sept

Played: 91 times
Cowboys Wins: 56
Cardinals Wins: 34
Tied: 1
Last Met: Jan 2, 2022: Cardinals 25 @ Cowboys 22
Key Stat: Cardinals have won 6 of the last 7 meetings

Bet Money Line Play

Dallas Cowboys

 -660 betonline ag

Arizona Cardinals

 +510 betonline ag

16:25 Chicago Bears @ Kansas City Chiefs Sun 24 Sept

Played: 13 times
Bears Wins: 7
Chiefs Wins: 6
Tied: 0
Last Met: Dec 22, 2019: Chiefs 26 @ Bears 3
Key Stat: Even split – the last 6 head-to-heads have seen 3 wins each

Bet Money Line Play

Chicago Bears

 +580 betonline ag

Kansas City Chiefs

 -800 betonline ag

20:20 Pittsburgh Steelers @ Las Vegas Raiders Sun 24 Sept

Played: 31 times
Steelers Wins: 14 wins
Raiders Wins: 17 wins
Tied: 0
Last Met: 24 Dec, 2022: Raiders 10 @ Steelers 13
Key Stat: Raiders have won their last 4 home games vs Steelers

Bet Money Line Play

Pittsburgh Steelers

 TBC betonline ag

Las Vegas Raiders

 TBC betonline ag

20:15 Philadelphia Eagles @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers Mon 25 Sept

Played: 21 times
Eagles Wins: 10
Buccaneers Wins: 11
Tied: 0
Last Met: Jan 16, 2022: Eagles 15 @ Buccaneers 31
Key Stat: Tampa have won their last 4 vs Eagles

Bet Money Line Play

Philadelphia Eagles

 -240 betonline ag

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

 +200 betonline ag

21:15 Los Angeles Rams @ Cincinnati Bengals Mon 25 Sept

Played: 15 times
Rams Wins: 7
Bengals Wins: 8
Tied: 0
Last Met: Feb 13, 2022: Rams 23 @ Bengals 20
Key Stat: Bengals have won 2 of their last 3 home games vs Rams

Bet Money Line Play

Los Angeles Rams

 +115 betonline ag

Cincinnati Bengals

 -135 betonline ag

Note: Odds are subject to change

