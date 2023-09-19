The NFL week 3 schedule sees all 32 teams taking to the field again the games spread over Thursday, Sunday and Monday as always. See below the full NFL week 3 schedule, match times, betting trends and the latest moneyline odds.
Hopefully you can use a few of these key NFL head-to-head stats to find some nice betting angles into the games – just like last week’s Pittsburgh Steelers win over the Browns after highlighting their amazing home record over Cleveland.
NFL Week 3 Schedule: Head-To-Head Stats, Match Times, Moneyline Odds & Betting Trends
See below all the NFL week 3 schedule for 2023/24, plus the key head-to-head records (based on all regular season and postseason games) and the latest moneyline betting odds.
20:15 New York Giants @ San Francisco 49ers Thurs 21 Sep
Played: 42 times
Giants Wins: 21
49ers Wins: 21
Tied: 0
Last Met: Sept 27, 2020: 49ers 36 @ Giants
Key Stat: The Giants have won 3 of their last 4 away at 49ers
13:00 Denver Broncos @ Miami Dolphins Sun 24 Sept
Played: 20 times
Broncos Wins: 7
Dolphins Wins: 12
Tied: 1
Last Met: Nov 22, 2020: Dolphins 13 @ Broncos 20
Key Stat: Dolphins have won 8 of their last 9 at home vs Broncos
13:00 New England Patriots @ New York Jets Sun 24 Sept
Played: 128 times
Patriots Wins: 73
New York Jets Wins: 54
Tied: 1
Last Met: Nov 11, 2022: Jets 3 @ Patriots 10
Key Stat: New England have won their last 14 vs Jets
13:00 Indianapolis Colts @ Baltimore Ravens Sun 24 Sept
Played: 17 times
Colts Wins: 10
Ravens Wins: 7
Tied: 0
Last Met: Nov 10, 2021: Colts 25 @ Ravens 31
Key Stat: Ravens have won 5 of their last 6 vs Colts
13:00 Buffalo Bills @ Washington Commanders Sun 24 Sept
Played: 16 times
Bills Wins: 6
Commanders Wins: 10
Tied: 0
Last Met: Sept 26, 2021: Commanders 21 @ Bills 43
Key Stat: Bills have won 8 of their last 9 vs Commanders
13:00 Tennessee Titans @ Cleveland Browns Sun 24 Sept
Played: 68 times
Titans Wins: 32
Browns Wins: 36
Tied: 0
Last Met: Dec 6, 2020: Browns 41 @ Titans 35
Key Stat: Titans have won 3 of their last 4 away games vs Browns
13:00 Houston Texans @ Jacksonville Jaguars Sun 24 Sept
Played: 42 times
Texans Wins: 28
Jaguars Wins: 14
Tied: 0
Last Met: Jan 1, 2023: Jaguars 31 @ Texans 3
Key Stat: Texans have won 9 of their last 10 vs Jaguars
13:00 New Orleans Saints @ Green Bay Packers Sun 24 Sept
Played: 27 times
Saints Wins: 10
Packers Wins: 17
Tied: 0
Last Met: Sept 12, 2021, Packers 3 @ Saints 38
Key Stat: Saints have won 3 of the last 4 head-to-heads
13:00 Atlanta Falcons @ Detroit Lions Sun 24 Sept
Played: 39 times
Falcons Wins: 14
Lions Wins: 25
Tied: 0
Last Met: Dec 26, 2021: Lions 16 @ Falcons 20
Key Stat: Falcons have won their last 3 away games vs Lions
13:00 Los Angeles Chargers @ Minnesota Vikings Sun 24 Sept
Played: 14 times
Chargers Wins: 6
Vikings Wins: 8
Tied: 0
Last Met: Nov 14, 2021: Vikings 27 @ Chargers 20
Key Stat: Vikings have won 4 of their last 5 vs Chargers
16:05 Carolina Panthers @ Seattle Seahawks Sun 24 Sept
Played: 15 times
Panthers Wins: 5
Seahawks Wins: 10
Tied: 0
Last Met: Dec 11, 2022: Panthers 30 @ Seahawks 24
Key Stat: Seattle have won 3 of the last 4 head-to-heads
16:25 Dallas Cowboys @ Arizona Cardinals Sun 24 Sept
Played: 91 times
Cowboys Wins: 56
Cardinals Wins: 34
Tied: 1
Last Met: Jan 2, 2022: Cardinals 25 @ Cowboys 22
Key Stat: Cardinals have won 6 of the last 7 meetings
16:25 Chicago Bears @ Kansas City Chiefs Sun 24 Sept
Played: 13 times
Bears Wins: 7
Chiefs Wins: 6
Tied: 0
Last Met: Dec 22, 2019: Chiefs 26 @ Bears 3
Key Stat: Even split – the last 6 head-to-heads have seen 3 wins each
20:20 Pittsburgh Steelers @ Las Vegas Raiders Sun 24 Sept
Played: 31 times
Steelers Wins: 14 wins
Raiders Wins: 17 wins
Tied: 0
Last Met: 24 Dec, 2022: Raiders 10 @ Steelers 13
Key Stat: Raiders have won their last 4 home games vs Steelers
20:15 Philadelphia Eagles @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers Mon 25 Sept
Played: 21 times
Eagles Wins: 10
Buccaneers Wins: 11
Tied: 0
Last Met: Jan 16, 2022: Eagles 15 @ Buccaneers 31
Key Stat: Tampa have won their last 4 vs Eagles
21:15 Los Angeles Rams @ Cincinnati Bengals Mon 25 Sept
Played: 15 times
Rams Wins: 7
Bengals Wins: 8
Tied: 0
Last Met: Feb 13, 2022: Rams 23 @ Bengals 20
Key Stat: Bengals have won 2 of their last 3 home games vs Rams
Note: Odds are subject to change
