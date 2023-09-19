The NFL week 3 schedule sees all 32 teams taking to the field again the games spread over Thursday, Sunday and Monday as always. See below the full NFL week 3 schedule, match times, betting trends and the latest moneyline odds.



Hopefully you can use a few of these key NFL head-to-head stats to find some nice betting angles into the games – just like last week’s Pittsburgh Steelers win over the Browns after highlighting their amazing home record over Cleveland.

NFL Week 3 Schedule: Head-To-Head Stats, Match Times, Moneyline Odds & Betting Trends

See below all the NFL week 3 schedule for 2023/24, plus the key head-to-head records (based on all regular season and postseason games) and the latest moneyline betting odds.

20:15 New York Giants @ San Francisco 49ers Thurs 21 Sep

Played: 42 times

Giants Wins: 21

49ers Wins: 21

Tied: 0

Last Met: Sept 27, 2020: 49ers 36 @ Giants

Key Stat: The Giants have won 3 of their last 4 away at 49ers

Bet Money Line Play New York Giants +460 San Francisco 49ers -600

13:00 Denver Broncos @ Miami Dolphins Sun 24 Sept

Played: 20 times

Broncos Wins: 7

Dolphins Wins: 12

Tied: 1

Last Met: Nov 22, 2020: Dolphins 13 @ Broncos 20

Key Stat: Dolphins have won 8 of their last 9 at home vs Broncos

Bet Money Line Play Denver Broncos +240 Miami Dolphins -285

13:00 New England Patriots @ New York Jets Sun 24 Sept

Played: 128 times

Patriots Wins: 73

New York Jets Wins: 54

Tied: 1

Last Met: Nov 11, 2022: Jets 3 @ Patriots 10

Key Stat: New England have won their last 14 vs Jets

Bet Money Line Play New England Patriots -150 New York Jets +130

13:00 Indianapolis Colts @ Baltimore Ravens Sun 24 Sept

Played: 17 times

Colts Wins: 10

Ravens Wins: 7

Tied: 0

Last Met: Nov 10, 2021: Colts 25 @ Ravens 31

Key Stat: Ravens have won 5 of their last 6 vs Colts

Bet Money Line Play Indianapolis Colts +290 Baltimore Ravens -360

13:00 Buffalo Bills @ Washington Commanders Sun 24 Sept

Played: 16 times

Bills Wins: 6

Commanders Wins: 10

Tied: 0

Last Met: Sept 26, 2021: Commanders 21 @ Bills 43

Key Stat: Bills have won 8 of their last 9 vs Commanders

Bet Money Line Play Buffalo Bills -300 Washington Commanders +250

13:00 Tennessee Titans @ Cleveland Browns Sun 24 Sept

Played: 68 times

Titans Wins: 32

Browns Wins: 36

Tied: 0

Last Met: Dec 6, 2020: Browns 41 @ Titans 35

Key Stat: Titans have won 3 of their last 4 away games vs Browns

Bet Money Line Play Tennessee Titans +147 Cleveland Browns -167

13:00 Houston Texans @ Jacksonville Jaguars Sun 24 Sept

Played: 42 times

Texans Wins: 28

Jaguars Wins: 14

Tied: 0

Last Met: Jan 1, 2023: Jaguars 31 @ Texans 3

Key Stat: Texans have won 9 of their last 10 vs Jaguars

Bet Money Line Play Houston Texans

+340 Jacksonville Jaguars

-420

13:00 New Orleans Saints @ Green Bay Packers Sun 24 Sept

Played: 27 times

Saints Wins: 10

Packers Wins: 17

Tied: 0

Last Met: Sept 12, 2021, Packers 3 @ Saints 38

Key Stat: Saints have won 3 of the last 4 head-to-heads

Bet Money Line Play New Orleans Saints +112 Green Bay Packers -132

13:00 Atlanta Falcons @ Detroit Lions Sun 24 Sept

Played: 39 times

Falcons Wins: 14

Lions Wins: 25

Tied: 0

Last Met: Dec 26, 2021: Lions 16 @ Falcons 20

Key Stat: Falcons have won their last 3 away games vs Lions

Bet Money Line Play Atlanta Falcons +150 Detroit Lions -170

13:00 Los Angeles Chargers @ Minnesota Vikings Sun 24 Sept

Played: 14 times

Chargers Wins: 6

Vikings Wins: 8

Tied: 0

Last Met: Nov 14, 2021: Vikings 27 @ Chargers 20

Key Stat: Vikings have won 4 of their last 5 vs Chargers

Bet Money Line Play Los Angeles Chargers TBC Minnesota Vikings TBC

16:05 Carolina Panthers @ Seattle Seahawks Sun 24 Sept

Played: 15 times

Panthers Wins: 5

Seahawks Wins: 10

Tied: 0

Last Met: Dec 11, 2022: Panthers 30 @ Seahawks 24

Key Stat: Seattle have won 3 of the last 4 head-to-heads

Bet Money Line Play Carolina Panthers +225 Seattle Seahawks -265

16:25 Dallas Cowboys @ Arizona Cardinals Sun 24 Sept

Played: 91 times

Cowboys Wins: 56

Cardinals Wins: 34

Tied: 1

Last Met: Jan 2, 2022: Cardinals 25 @ Cowboys 22

Key Stat: Cardinals have won 6 of the last 7 meetings

Bet Money Line Play Dallas Cowboys -660 Arizona Cardinals +510

16:25 Chicago Bears @ Kansas City Chiefs Sun 24 Sept

Played: 13 times

Bears Wins: 7

Chiefs Wins: 6

Tied: 0

Last Met: Dec 22, 2019: Chiefs 26 @ Bears 3

Key Stat: Even split – the last 6 head-to-heads have seen 3 wins each

Bet Money Line Play Chicago Bears +580 Kansas City Chiefs

-800

20:20 Pittsburgh Steelers @ Las Vegas Raiders Sun 24 Sept

Played: 31 times

Steelers Wins: 14 wins

Raiders Wins: 17 wins

Tied: 0

Last Met: 24 Dec, 2022: Raiders 10 @ Steelers 13

Key Stat: Raiders have won their last 4 home games vs Steelers

Bet Money Line Play Pittsburgh Steelers TBC Las Vegas Raiders TBC

20:15 Philadelphia Eagles @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers Mon 25 Sept

Played: 21 times

Eagles Wins: 10

Buccaneers Wins: 11

Tied: 0

Last Met: Jan 16, 2022: Eagles 15 @ Buccaneers 31

Key Stat: Tampa have won their last 4 vs Eagles

Bet Money Line Play Philadelphia Eagles -240 Tampa Bay Buccaneers +200

21:15 Los Angeles Rams @ Cincinnati Bengals Mon 25 Sept

Played: 15 times

Rams Wins: 7

Bengals Wins: 8

Tied: 0

Last Met: Feb 13, 2022: Rams 23 @ Bengals 20

Key Stat: Bengals have won 2 of their last 3 home games vs Rams

Bet Money Line Play Los Angeles Rams +115 Cincinnati Bengals -135

Note: Odds are subject to change

