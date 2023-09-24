There are stacks of NFL week 3 free money betting offers to wager on the games this Sunday – in fact, a cool $8,750 if you join with all our trusted US sportsbooks below. The NFL week 3 action runs from Thursday to Monday as always, and you can also bet in ANY US state with these featured betting sites.



NFL Week 3 Free Money Betting Offers To Wager On NFL Sunday Games

BetOnline – $1000 NFL week 3 free money betting offer Everygame – $500 joining NFL bonus and ongoing NFL free bets BetNow – $1000 free money betting offer and 2% losses refund Bovada – $750 promo bonus and reward scheme MyBookie – 50% reload bonus on any future deposits BetUS – Monster $2500 welcome offer & $600 refer a friend bonus Sportsbetting.ag – 2x $500 free money offer and top existing customer deals JazzSports – Live stream and NFL free bets for existing players

Bet On NFL with Free Money Betting Offers In ANY US State

Join up with our 8 NFL betting sites and offshore sportsbooks featured on this page and these will also allow you to bet on the upcoming ‘week 3’ NFL games if living in ANY US state – no matter if it’s a banned area or not.

Create a BetOnline account Deposit up to $2000 Receive your free bet of up to $1000 Place your ‘WEEK 3’ NFL Bets

Latest USA Sports Betting Update For NFL Sunday Week 3

Placing bets on any of the upcoming ‘week 3’ NFL games in the USA is often not that straightforward – and this can be based on what state you live in or are trying to place a bet in – as not all states are legalized yet.

Therefore, depending on where you live in the US, this can play a big part if you want to bet on your favourite NFL teams ahead of the new 2023/24 season.

However, there is a way around this as we’ve joined-up with the top 8 NFL betting sites for bonuses which allow you to bet on the NFL in ANY US State.

So – it doesn’t matter if you live in a banned area like Texas or California – you can get an account with one of the featured offshore NFL betting sites on this page and legally place wagers on the American Football this weekend.

We’ve searched for the leading overall betting experience and found the top NFL betting sites for bonuses that the traditional sportsbooks just can’t get near to.

$8,750 In NFL Free Money Betting Offers



If that’s not enough, there are also some very generous free bets to claim when joining our recommended US NFL betting sites below – $8,750, which you can then use during the new 2023/24 NFL season.

Then, once a member, these sportsbooks will also open up the door to the best NFL betting odds and ongoing existing customer offers that will keep you interested long after joining.

These trusted US sportsbooks have a NFL market coverage that is the best in the market place, so when looking for your next football bet to back you won’t be disheartened.

Add to that a super-fast, no-stress joining with NO KYC checks, and fewer betting restrictions overall, you can see why they offer a better all-round service to US NFL lovers.

NFL Week 3 Free Money Betting Offers Reviewed For NFL Sunday



Find out more about the best NFL betting offer promos in our mini reviews for the trusted 8 sportsbooks.

BETONLINE: $1000 Free Money NFL Betting Offer (50% Deposit Bonus)

BetOnline will give new members with a $1000 NFL free money betting offer that is based on a 50% deposit bonus – therefore, to max-out the full $1000 on offer, you need to deposit $2000.

If you are not able to put in a first deposit of $2000, then this is fine as well – as you can redeem the welcome offer for as little as $55 ($27.50) free bet.

Once signed-up – you’ll also get the best NFL betting markets for all the 2023/24 games with some of the most competitive odds you’ll see from any US sportsbook.

With a lot of existing customer offers too, that include a 25% reload bonus and refer a friend rewards, then there’s many things to keep you interested long after you place that first week 3 NFL bet.

BetOnline Pluses



50% deposit bonus up to $1000 when signed-up

25% sports reload business

All NFL markets for various games

Age restriction: 18+

No ‘Know Your Customer’ or credit checks

No taxes on winnings

Bet with crypto

Place bets in ANY US State

Existing customer NFL offers

Easy to navigate site and mobile app

T&C’s apply

EVERYGAME: $500 Free Money NFL Betting Offer (100% Deposit Bonus)



Everygame have another $500 in NFL free money betting offers to get your hands on with their 100% deposit bonus.

The offer is a piece-of-cake to understand – just deposit up to $500 and the Everygame team will match it – meaning you’ll have up to $500 in NFL free bets added to your account ready for the week 3 NFL games.

With top NFL betting odds on all the games with one of the best market coverages, it’s not hard to see why Everygame are one of the top US sportsbooks for NFL betting.

There are also many existing customer offers to look out for on their site that include free parlay bets, deposit reloads and rewards for any friends you get to join with them too.

Everygame Pluses



Better odds and more markets

Top 100% deposit welcome bonus

Place bets in ANY US State

Existing customer offers

Age restriction: 18+

Bet on the new NFL 2023/24 season

No ‘Know Your Customer’ or credit checks

No taxes on winnings

Bet with crypto

BETNOW: $1000 Free Money NFL Welcome Offer (100% Deposit Bonus)



BetNow new joiners can get another $1000 in NFL free money betting offers with their exclusive SportsLens 100% matched deposit bonus.

Their smooth sportsbook platform gets a big thumbs-up with football fans all over the US and with the new NFL season now started, they’ve got the best and latest odds and all the popular markets covered for EVERY game.

There’s more too – you can also use BetNow to bet in ANY US state and also get some of the best NFL existing customer offers on the market – ones like a great 25% reup bonus and 2% back on any weekly losses – paid back each Monday.

BetNow Pluses



100% deposit bonus up to $1000 when signed-up

10% weekly rebate

Wide NFL market selection for various games

Bet in ANY US state

25% bonus with BetNow loyalty program

Easy to navigate site and mobile app

Existing customer NFL offers

Age restriction: 18+

No ‘Know Your Customer’ or credit checks

T&C’s apply

BOVADA: $750 Free Money NFL Promo Offer (75% Deposit Bonus)



If you want another $750 in NFL betting offers? Well, you can, when you join up with Bovada.

With their 75% deposit bonus welcome bonus, if you want to ‘max-out’ the full NFL betting offer promo – just deposit $1000 and this will put $750 in NFL free bets into your account.

You can also bet using crypto with Bovada too, if you prefer, while the minimum deposit is just $20 if you are not able to max-out for their full $750 free bet.

NFL betting fans can then explore all the normal betting markets and top odds at Bovada and also qualify for their many existing customer NFL offers that include a rewards points scheme – giving you much more, the more you wager.

Bovada Pluses



Better odds and more player props markets

Age restriction: 18 years old+

Existing customer NFL betting offers

No ‘Know Your Customer’ or credit checks

Bet on ANY US state

No taxes on winnings

Bet with crypto

MYBOOKIE: $1000 Free Money NFL Betting Offer (50% Deposit Bonus)



Join MyBookie for the NFL week 3 games and you’ll can get up to $1000 in NFL free bets to use on any of the matches.

The MyBookie sportsbook is a well-established betting site that is a preference with NFL bettors due to their wide market selection and many existing customer offers.

These ongoing offers include a 50% reload bonus to use after your opening deposit and a clever 200% bonus for any friends you send in their direction.

You can also bet with MyBookie in ANY US state, so it doesn’t matter if you live in a current banned betting section of the US.

MyBookie Pluses

Better odds and more markets

Bet on NFL in ANY US State

Age restriction: 18 years old+

No ‘Know Your Customer’ or credit checks

Existing customer NFL offers

No taxes on winnings

Bet with crypto

BETUS: $2500 Free Money NFL Betting Offer (100% Deposit Bonus)



If you want a monster NFL free money betting offer – then look no further than the $2500 one that BetUS has.

This first sign-up promo free bet is a 100% deposit offer so if you are able to do an initial payment of $2500, this will release this super-sized free bet into your new betting account.

The BetUS sportsbook has been supplying NFL bettors since 1994 with the best odds and markets – so, it’s fair to say, they’ve been around the block in this market place.

There is also no let-up with BetUS, as despite many new sportsbooks coming to the market, they continue to back any customer feedback and improve their service.

This is backed up with some excellent existing customer offers with a 10% cash and extra crypto bonuses in play.

Oh, and if you’ve got a lot of friends, you could be cashing in big time too with their $600 refer a friend bonus.

BetUS Pluses



Better odds and more markets

Top sign-up offer

Bet in ANY US State

Existing customer offers

Bet with crypto

Age restriction: 18+

No ‘Know Your Customer’ or credit checks

No taxes on winnings

SPORTSBETTING.AG: $1000 NFL Betting Promo (100% Deposit Bonus On 1st Two)



Sportsbetting.ag are also worth joining if you like sports betting – especially on the NFL.

You can get started with TWO initial 100% matched deposit bonuses of $500 each time.

So, this means – if you claim the full for these, that’s $1000 in free money betting offers to wager on the week 3 matches.

Once you’ve got your new Sportsbetting.ag account, you can then see the wide selection of NFL games and markets they have, coupled with competitive odds.

The offers don’t stop there as long after sign-up as there is also a 25% reload bonus after your first two deposits, another $200 refer-a-friend bonus if you’ve any mates that want to get involved too and some interesting NFL contests are a nice addition.

Sportsbetting.ag Pluses



Better odds and more player props markets

Lucrative sign-up offer

Age restriction: 18 years old

No ‘Know Your Customer’ or credit checks

No taxes on winnings

Bet in ANY US State

Existing customer offers

Bet with crypto

JAZZ SPORTS: $1000 NFL Free Money Sign-up Bonus (100% Deposit Bonus)



Jazz Sports are last of the trusted NFL sportsbooks we recommended, but despite this final slot they are still one of the best US betting sites around.

Their NFL offering is loved by many football bettors, with EVERY NFL match covered and all the normal markets from spreads, touchdown scorers and parlays, not to mention futures betting options.

You can also bet in ANY US state with Jazz Sports and as soon as you’ve got your account this will also unlock $25 risk-free props builder and live betting free bets for existing customers to keep you interested well after placing your first NFL week 3 bet.

Jazz Sports Pluses

Top odds and all the NFL markets covered

$1000 NFL free bet to claim

Existing customer offers

Age restriction: 18 years old

No ‘Know Your Customer’ or credit checks

Bet in ANY US State

No taxes on winnings

Bet with crypto

NFL Week 3 Schedule

20:15 New York Giants @ San Francisco 49ers Thurs 21 Sep

13:00 Denver Broncos @ Miami Dolphins Sun 24 Sept

13:00 New England Patriots @ New York Jets Sun 24 Sept

13:00 Indianapolis Colts @ Baltimore Ravens Sun 24 Sept

13:00 Buffalo Bills @ Washington Commanders Sun 24 Sept

13:00 Tennessee Titans @ Cleveland Browns Sun 24 Sept

13:00 Houston Texans @ Jacksonville Jaguars Sun 24 Sept

13:00 New Orleans Saints @ Green Bay Packers Sun 24 Sept

13:00 Atlanta Falcons @ Detroit Lions Sun 24 Sept

13:00 Los Angeles Chargers @ Minnesota Vikings Sun 24 Sept

16:05 Carolina Panthers @ Seattle Seahawks Sun 24 Sept

16:25 Dallas Cowboys @ Arizona Cardinals Sun 24 Sept

16:25 Chicago Bears @ Kansas City Chiefs Sun 24 Sept

20:20 Pittsburgh Steelers @ Las Vegas Raiders Sun 24 Sept

20:15 Philadelphia Eagles @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers Mon 25 Sept

21:15 Los Angeles Rams @ Cincinnati Bengals Mon 25 Sept

NFL Odds For Super Bowl LVIII

See below the latest NFL odds that are supplied from BetOnline for the 2024 Super Bowl winners.

Super Bowl LVIII Betting Odds (2023/24) Moneyline Play San Francisco 49ers +600 Philadelphia Eagles +650 Kansas City Chiefs +700 Buffalo Bills +1000 Dallas Cowboys +1000 Cincinnati Bengals +1400 Baltimore Ravens +1600 Detroit Lions +1600 Miami Dolphins +1800 Cleveland Browns +2200 New York Jets +2200 Jacksonville Jaguars +2500 Los Angeles Chargers +2500 New Orleans Saints +2800 Green Bay Packers +4000 Seattle Seahawks +4500 Atlanta Falcons +5000 Pittsburgh Steelers +5500 Denver Broncos +6600 Las Vegas Raiders +6600 Los Angeles Rams +6600 Minnesota Vikings +6600 New England Patriots +7500 New York Giants +7500 Washington Commanders +7500 Tampa Bay Buccaneers +8000 Chicago Bears +10000 Tennessee Titans +10000 Carolina Panthers +12500 Indianapolis Colts +15000 Houston Texans +25000 Arizona Cardinals +40000

Odds correct at time of writing but subject to change.

