The NFL week 2 schedule 2023/24 sees all 32 sides in action again with the games spread over Thursday, Sunday and Monday as normal. You can see below the full NFL week 2 schedule, match times, betting trends and the latest moneyline odds.
Looking for some action on American Football? Check out the best NFL betting sites.
NFL Week 2 Schedule 2023/24: Head-To-Head Stats, Match Times, Moneyline Odds & Betting Trends
See below all the NFL week 2 schedule and their head-to-head records (based on all regular season and postseason games), plus the latest moneyline betting odds.
20:15 Minnesota Vikings @ Philadelphia Eagles Thurs 14th Sep
Played: 30 times
Viking Wins: 15
Eagles Wins: 15
Tied: 0
Last Met: Sept 9, 2022, Vikings 7 @ Eagles 24
Key Stat: Eagles have won 3 of their last 4 home games vs Vikings
13:00 Kansas City Chiefs @ Jacksonville Jaguars Sun 17th Sep
Played: 15 times
Chiefs Wins: 9
Jaguars Wins: 6
Tied: 0
Last Met: Jan 21, 2023: Jaguars 20 @ Chiefs 27
Key Stat: Chiefs have won their last 7 vs Jaguars
13:00 Baltimore Ravens @ Cincinnati Bengals Sun 17th Sep
Played: 55 times
Ravens Wins: 28
Bengals Wins: 27
Tied: 0
Last Met: Jan 15, 2023: Ravens 17 @ Bengals 24
Key Stat: Bengals have won 4 of their last 5 vs Ravens
13:00 Los Angeles Chargers @ Tennessee Titans Sun 17th Sep
Played: 48 times
Chargers Wins: 29
Titans Wins: 18
Tied: 1
Last Met: Dec 18, 2022: Titans 14 @ Chargers 17
Key Stat: Titans have won their last 2 home games vs Chargers
13:00 Las Vegas Raiders @ Buffalo Bills Sun 17th Sep
Played: 42
Raiders Wins: 21
Bills Wins: 21
Tied: 0
Last Met: Oct 4, 2020: Bills 30 @ Raiders 23
Key Stat: Bills have won their last 3 home games vs Raiders
13:00 Green Bay Packers @ Atlanta Falcons Sun 17th Sep
Played: 35 times
Packers Wins: 19
Falcons Wins: 16
Tied: 0
Last Met: Oct 5, 2020: Falcons 16 @ Packers 30
Key Stat: Falcons have won their last 3 home games vs Packers
13:00 Chicago Bears @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sun 17th Sep
Played: 61 times
Bears Wins: 40
Buccaneers Wins: 21
Tied: 0
Last Met: Oct 24, 2021: Bears 3 @ Buccaneers
Key Stat: Buccs have won their last 3 home games vs Bears
13:00 Indianapolis Colts @ Houston Texans Sun 17th Sep
Played: 43 times
Colts Wins: 32
Texans Wins: 10
Tied: 1
Last Met: Jan 8, 2023: Texans 32 @ Colts 31
Key Stat: Colts have lost just 1 of their last 6 vs Texans
13:00 Seattle Seahawks @ Detroit Lions Sun 17th Sep
Played: 17 times
Seahawks Wins: 12
Lions Wins: 5
Tied: 0
Last Met: Oct 2, 2022: Seahawks 48 @ Lions 45
Key Stat: Seahawks have won their last 5 vs Lions
16:05 New York Giants @ Arizona Cardinals Sun 17th Sep
Played: 128 times
Giants Wins: 80
Cardinals Wins: 46
Tied: 2
Last Met: Dec 13, 2020: Cardinals 26 @ Giants 7
Key Stat: Cardinals have won their last 4 vs Giants
16:05 San Francisco 49ers @ Los Angeles Rams Sun 17th Sep
Played: 148 times
49er Wins: 77
Rams Wins: 68
Tied: 3
Last Met: Oct 30, 2022: 49ers 31 @ Rams 14
Key Stat: 49ers have lost just 1 of their last 9 vs Rams
16:25 Washington Commanders @ Denver Broncos Sun 17th Sep
Played: 15 times
Commanders Wins: 7
Broncos Wins: 8
Tied: 0
Last Met: Oct 31, 2021: Washington 10 @ Broncos 17
Key Stat: Broncos have won their last 3 home games vs Washington
16:25 New York Jets @ Dallas Cowboys Sun 17th Sep
Played: 12 times
Jets Wins: 5
Cowboys Wins: 7
Tied: 0
Last Met: Oct 13, 2019: Cowboys 22 @ Jets 24
Key Stat: Jets have won their last 3 vs Cowboys
20:20 Miami Dolphins @ New England Patriots Sun 17th Sep
Played: 115 times
Dolphins Wins: 60
Patriots Wins: 55
Tied: 0
Last Met: Jan 1, 2023: Dolphins 21 @ Patriots 23
Key Stat: Dolphins have lost just 1 of their last 5 vs Patriots
19:00 New Orleans Saints @ Carolina Panthers Mon 18th Sep
Played: 57 times
Saints Wins: 29
Panthers Wins: 28
Tied: 0
Last Met: Jan 8, 2023: Panthers 10 @ Saints 7
Key Stat: Panthers have won their last 2 home games vs Saints
20:15 Cleveland Browns @ Pittsburgh Steelers Mon 18th Sep
Played: 143 times
Browns Wins: 62
Steelers Wins: 80
Tied: 1
Last Met: Jan 8, 2023: Browns 14 @ Steelers 28
Key Stat: Steelers have lost just 1 of their last 20 home games vs Browns
Note: Odds are subject to change
