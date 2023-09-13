The NFL week 2 schedule 2023/24 sees all 32 sides in action again with the games spread over Thursday, Sunday and Monday as normal. You can see below the full NFL week 2 schedule, match times, betting trends and the latest moneyline odds.



Top 5 US Sports Betting Sites For NFL

Looking for some action on American Football? Check out the best NFL betting sites.

NFL Week 2 Schedule 2023/24: Head-To-Head Stats, Match Times, Moneyline Odds & Betting Trends

See below all the NFL week 2 schedule and their head-to-head records (based on all regular season and postseason games), plus the latest moneyline betting odds.

20:15 Minnesota Vikings @ Philadelphia Eagles Thurs 14th Sep

Played: 30 times

Viking Wins: 15

Eagles Wins: 15

Tied: 0

Last Met: Sept 9, 2022, Vikings 7 @ Eagles 24

Key Stat: Eagles have won 3 of their last 4 home games vs Vikings

Bet Money Line Play Minnesota Vikings +250 Philadelphia Eagles -300

13:00 Kansas City Chiefs @ Jacksonville Jaguars Sun 17th Sep

Played: 15 times

Chiefs Wins: 9

Jaguars Wins: 6

Tied: 0

Last Met: Jan 21, 2023: Jaguars 20 @ Chiefs 27

Key Stat: Chiefs have won their last 7 vs Jaguars

Bet Money Line Play Kansas City Chiefs -165 Jacksonville Jaguars +145

13:00 Baltimore Ravens @ Cincinnati Bengals Sun 17th Sep

Played: 55 times

Ravens Wins: 28

Bengals Wins: 27

Tied: 0

Last Met: Jan 15, 2023: Ravens 17 @ Bengals 24

Key Stat: Bengals have won 4 of their last 5 vs Ravens

Bet Money Line Play Baltimore Ravens +155 Cincinnati Bengals -175

13:00 Los Angeles Chargers @ Tennessee Titans Sun 17th Sep

Played: 48 times

Chargers Wins: 29

Titans Wins: 18

Tied: 1

Last Met: Dec 18, 2022: Titans 14 @ Chargers 17

Key Stat: Titans have won their last 2 home games vs Chargers

Bet Money Line Play Los Angeles Chargers -165 Tennessee Titans +145

13:00 Las Vegas Raiders @ Buffalo Bills Sun 17th Sep

Played: 42

Raiders Wins: 21

Bills Wins: 21

Tied: 0

Last Met: Oct 4, 2020: Bills 30 @ Raiders 23

Key Stat: Bills have won their last 3 home games vs Raiders

Bet Money Line Play Las Vegas Raiders +330 Buffalo Bills +410

13:00 Green Bay Packers @ Atlanta Falcons Sun 17th Sep

Played: 35 times

Packers Wins: 19

Falcons Wins: 16

Tied: 0

Last Met: Oct 5, 2020: Falcons 16 @ Packers 30

Key Stat: Falcons have won their last 3 home games vs Packers

Bet Money Line Play Green Bay Packers -125 Atlanta Falcons +105

13:00 Chicago Bears @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sun 17th Sep

Played: 61 times

Bears Wins: 40

Buccaneers Wins: 21

Tied: 0

Last Met: Oct 24, 2021: Bears 3 @ Buccaneers

Key Stat: Buccs have won their last 3 home games vs Bears

Bet Money Line Play Chicago Bears +130 Tampa Bay Buccaneers -150

13:00 Indianapolis Colts @ Houston Texans Sun 17th Sep

Played: 43 times

Colts Wins: 32

Texans Wins: 10

Tied: 1

Last Met: Jan 8, 2023: Texans 32 @ Colts 31

Key Stat: Colts have lost just 1 of their last 6 vs Texans

Bet Money Line Play Indianapolis Colts -125 Houston Texans +105

13:00 Seattle Seahawks @ Detroit Lions Sun 17th Sep

Played: 17 times

Seahawks Wins: 12

Lions Wins: 5

Tied: 0

Last Met: Oct 2, 2022: Seahawks 48 @ Lions 45

Key Stat: Seahawks have won their last 5 vs Lions

Bet Money Line Play Seattle Seahawks +210 Detroit Lions -250

16:05 New York Giants @ Arizona Cardinals Sun 17th Sep

Played: 128 times

Giants Wins: 80

Cardinals Wins: 46

Tied: 2

Last Met: Dec 13, 2020: Cardinals 26 @ Giants 7

Key Stat: Cardinals have won their last 4 vs Giants

Bet Money Line Play New York Giants -225 Arizona Cardinals +195

16:05 San Francisco 49ers @ Los Angeles Rams Sun 17th Sep

Played: 148 times

49er Wins: 77

Rams Wins: 68

Tied: 3

Last Met: Oct 30, 2022: 49ers 31 @ Rams 14

Key Stat: 49ers have lost just 1 of their last 9 vs Rams

Bet Money Line Play San Francisco 49ers -350 Los Angeles Rams +280

16:25 Washington Commanders @ Denver Broncos Sun 17th Sep

Played: 15 times

Commanders Wins: 7

Broncos Wins: 8

Tied: 0

Last Met: Oct 31, 2021: Washington 10 @ Broncos 17

Key Stat: Broncos have won their last 3 home games vs Washington

Bet Money Line Play Washington Commanders +160 Denver Broncos -180

16:25 New York Jets @ Dallas Cowboys Sun 17th Sep

Played: 12 times

Jets Wins: 5

Cowboys Wins: 7

Tied: 0

Last Met: Oct 13, 2019: Cowboys 22 @ Jets 24

Key Stat: Jets have won their last 3 vs Cowboys

Bet Money Line Play New York Jets +360 Dallas Cowboys -450

20:20 Miami Dolphins @ New England Patriots Sun 17th Sep

Played: 115 times

Dolphins Wins: 60

Patriots Wins: 55

Tied: 0

Last Met: Jan 1, 2023: Dolphins 21 @ Patriots 23

Key Stat: Dolphins have lost just 1 of their last 5 vs Patriots

Bet Money Line Play Miami Dolphins -140 New England Patriots +120

19:00 New Orleans Saints @ Carolina Panthers Mon 18th Sep

Played: 57 times

Saints Wins: 29

Panthers Wins: 28

Tied: 0

Last Met: Jan 8, 2023: Panthers 10 @ Saints 7

Key Stat: Panthers have won their last 2 home games vs Saints

Bet Money Line Play New Orleans Saints -165 Carolina Panthers +145

20:15 Cleveland Browns @ Pittsburgh Steelers Mon 18th Sep

Played: 143 times

Browns Wins: 62

Steelers Wins: 80

Tied: 1

Last Met: Jan 8, 2023: Browns 14 @ Steelers 28

Key Stat: Steelers have lost just 1 of their last 20 home games vs Browns

Bet Money Line Play Cleveland Browns -133 Pittsburgh Steelers +113

Note: Odds are subject to change

Content You May Like