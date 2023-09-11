See what keen observers and avid fans are expecting to happen across the next round of fixtures, as we take a look at the latest NFL Week 2 public betting trends.
NFL Week 2 Public Betting Figures and Trends
Below you will find all the latest NFL Week 2 odds and lines, along with the current percentage of bets placed in each game, courtesy of Action Network.
|Team % of Bets
|Moneyline
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Minnesota Vikings
|+280
|+7.5 (-110)
|Over 48.5 (-110)
|Philadelphia Eagles
|-360
|-7.5 (-110)
|Under 48.5 (-110)
|Team
|Moneyline
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Kansas City Chiefs
|-145
|-2.5 (-110)
|Over 51.0 (-110)
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|+125
|+2.5 (-110)
|Under 51.0 (-110)
|Team
|Moneyline
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Las Vegas Raiders
|+350
|+10.0 (-110)
|Over 47.5 (-110)
|Buffalo Bills
|-450
|-10.0 (-110)
|Under 47.5 (-110)
|Team
|Moneyline
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Baltimore Ravens
|+135
|+3.0 (-110)
|Over 43.5 (-110)
|Cincinnati Bengals
|-155
|-3.0 (-110)
|Under 43.5 (-110)
|Team
|Moneyline
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Los Angeles Chargers
|-155
|-3.0 (-110)
|Over 45.5 (-110)
|Tennessee Titans
|+135
|+3.0 (-110)
|Under 45.5 (-110)
|Team
|Moneyline
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Seattle Seahawks
|+190
|+5.5 (-110)
|Over 50.5 (-110)
|Detroit Lions
|-230
|-5.5 (-110)
|Under 50.5 (-110)
|Team
|Moneyline
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Indianapolis Colts
|+100
|+1.5 (-110)
|Over 40.0 (-110)
|Houston Texans
|-120
|-1.5 (-110)
|Under 40.0 (-110)
|Team
|Moneyline
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Green Bay Packers
|-115
|-1.0 (-110)
|Over 41.5 (-110)
|Atlanta Falcons
|-105
|+1.0 (-110)
|Under 41.5 (-110)
|Team
|Moneyline
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Chicago Bears
|+125
|+3.0 (-110)
|Over 43.5 (-110)
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|-145
|-3.0 (-110)
|Under 43.5 (-110)
|Team
|Moneyline
|Spread
|Over/Under
|New York Giants
|-200
|-4.5 (-110)
|Over 38.5 (-110)
|Arizona Cardinals
|+170
|+4.5 (-110)
|Under 38.5 (-110)
|Team
|Moneyline
|Spread
|Over/Under
|San Francisco 49ers
|-290
|-7.0 (-110)
|Over 42.5 (-110)
|Los Angeles Rams
|+235
|+7.0 (-110)
|Under 42.5 (-110)
|Team
|Moneyline
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Washington Commanders
|+165
|+3.5 (-110)
|Over 40.0 (-110)
|Denver Broncos
|-185
|-3.5 (-110)
|Under 40.0 (-110)
|Team
|Moneyline
|Spread
|Over/Under
|New York Jets
|+145
|+3.0 (-105)
|Over 45.5 (-110)
|Dallas Cowboys
|-165
|-3.0 (-115)
|Under 45.5 (-110)
|Team
|Moneyline
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Miami Dolphins
|-135
|-2.5 (-110)
|Over 46.5 (-110)
|New England Patriots
|+115
|+2.5 (-110)
|Under 46.5 (-110)
|Team
|Moneyline
|Spread
|Over/Under
|New Orleans Saints
|-160
|-3.0 (-110)
|Over 40.5 (-110)
|Carolina Panthers
|+140
|+3.0 (-110)
|Under 40.5 (-105)
|Team
|Moneyline
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Cleveland Browns
|-120
|-1.5 (-110)
|Over 42.0 (-110)
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|+100
|+1.5 (-110)
|Under 42.0 (-110)
Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are the best-fancied team to win in Week 2, with the Super Bowl champions holding 93% of bets to cover the spread – currently set at 2.5 and bounce back from opening night disappointment.
Up there is also the Dallas Cowboys to cover the 3.0 spread against the New York Jets with 88% of bettors backing Dak Prescott’s offense, alongside 87% favoring the New Orleans Saints to beat the Carolina Panthers by three or more.
Despite an encouraging final three quarters against the Philadelphia Eagles, 82% prefer the red-hot Miami Dolphins to cover the 2.5 point spread on the road against the New England Patriots.
The San Francisco 49ers are also a popular pick after their Week 1 demolishing of the Pittsburgh Steelers, with a mouthwatering schedule on the way to look forward to.
Other Content You May Like
- Best Offshore Betting Sites – Your guide to the best offshore sportsbooks
- Best Crypto Betting Sites – Best betting sites to bet using cryptocurrency
- Best Offshore Gambling Sites – Your guide to the best offshore gambling sites in the US
- Exclusive High Limit Sportsbooks – Best high-limit sportsbooks from various US bookmakers
- Best Betting Apps – Your guide to the best betting apps in the US
- Best US Sportsbooks – Best sites that you can wager on sports in the US
- Best NFL Super Bowl Betting Sites
- Best Super Bowl Betting Apps
- Best NFL Betting Apps
- Best NFL Live Betting Sites