NFL Week 2 Public Betting And Emerging Trends: 93% Fancy Chiefs To Cover Spread

Joe Lyons
Sports Editor
See what keen observers and avid fans are expecting to happen across the next round of fixtures, as we take a look at the latest NFL Week 2 public betting trends.

NFL Week 2 Public Betting Figures and Trends

Below you will find all the latest NFL Week 2 odds and lines, along with the current percentage of bets placed in each game, courtesy of Action Network.

Team % of Bets Moneyline Spread Over/Under
Minnesota Vikings

 +280 +7.5 (-110) Over 48.5 (-110)
Philadelphia Eagles

NFL Week 2 Public Betting And Emerging Trends: 93% Fancy Chiefs To Cover Spread

 -360 -7.5 (-110) Under 48.5 (-110)
Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under
Kansas City Chiefs

Screenshot 2023 09 11 at 18.49.56

 -145 -2.5 (-110) Over 51.0 (-110)
Jacksonville Jaguars

Screenshot 2023 09 11 at 18.50.16

 +125 +2.5 (-110) Under 51.0 (-110)
Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under
Las Vegas Raiders

Screenshot 2023 09 11 at 18.50.37

 +350 +10.0 (-110) Over 47.5 (-110)
Buffalo Bills

Screenshot 2023 09 11 at 18.50.52

 -450 -10.0 (-110) Under 47.5 (-110)
Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under
Baltimore Ravens

Screenshot 2023 09 11 at 18.51.13

 +135 +3.0 (-110) Over 43.5 (-110)
Cincinnati Bengals

Screenshot 2023 09 11 at 18.51.30

 -155 -3.0 (-110) Under 43.5 (-110)
Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under
Los Angeles Chargers

Screenshot 2023 09 11 at 18.51.47

 -155 -3.0 (-110) Over 45.5 (-110)
Tennessee Titans

Screenshot 2023 09 11 at 18.52.03

 +135 +3.0 (-110) Under 45.5 (-110)
Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under
Seattle Seahawks

Screenshot 2023 09 11 at 18.52.22

 +190 +5.5 (-110) Over 50.5 (-110)
Detroit Lions

Screenshot 2023 09 11 at 18.52.39

 -230 -5.5 (-110) Under 50.5 (-110)
Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under
Indianapolis Colts

Screenshot 2023 09 11 at 18.52.57

 +100 +1.5 (-110) Over 40.0 (-110)
Houston Texans

Screenshot 2023 09 11 at 18.53.12

 -120 -1.5 (-110) Under 40.0 (-110)
Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under
Green Bay Packers

Screenshot 2023 09 11 at 18.53.31

 -115 -1.0 (-110) Over 41.5 (-110)
Atlanta Falcons

Screenshot 2023 09 11 at 18.53.48

 -105 +1.0 (-110) Under 41.5 (-110)
Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under
Chicago Bears

Screenshot 2023 09 11 at 18.54.11

 +125 +3.0 (-110) Over 43.5 (-110)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Screenshot 2023 09 11 at 18.54.27

 -145 -3.0 (-110) Under 43.5 (-110)
Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under
New York Giants

Screenshot 2023 09 11 at 18.54.44

 -200 -4.5 (-110) Over 38.5 (-110)
Arizona Cardinals

Screenshot 2023 09 11 at 18.55.01

 +170 +4.5 (-110) Under 38.5 (-110)
Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under
San Francisco 49ers

Screenshot 2023 09 11 at 18.55.20

 -290 -7.0 (-110) Over 42.5 (-110)
Los Angeles Rams

Screenshot 2023 09 11 at 18.55.43

 +235 +7.0 (-110) Under 42.5 (-110)
Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under
Washington Commanders

Screenshot 2023 09 11 at 18.56.03

 +165 +3.5 (-110) Over 40.0 (-110)
Denver Broncos

Screenshot 2023 09 11 at 18.56.16

 -185 -3.5 (-110) Under 40.0 (-110)
Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under
New York Jets

Screenshot 2023 09 11 at 18.56.34

 +145 +3.0 (-105) Over 45.5 (-110)
Dallas Cowboys

Screenshot 2023 09 11 at 18.56.51

 -165 -3.0 (-115) Under 45.5 (-110)
Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under
Miami Dolphins

Screenshot 2023 09 11 at 18.57.12

 -135 -2.5 (-110) Over 46.5 (-110)
New England Patriots

Screenshot 2023 09 11 at 18.57.25

 +115 +2.5 (-110) Under 46.5 (-110)
Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under
New Orleans Saints

Screenshot 2023 09 11 at 18.57.45

 -160 -3.0 (-110) Over 40.5 (-110)
Carolina Panthers

Screenshot 2023 09 11 at 18.58.00

 +140 +3.0 (-110) Under 40.5 (-105)
Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under
Cleveland Browns

Screenshot 2023 09 11 at 18.58.17

 -120 -1.5 (-110) Over 42.0 (-110)
Pittsburgh Steelers

Screenshot 2023 09 11 at 18.58.36

 +100 +1.5 (-110) Under 42.0 (-110)

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are the best-fancied team to win in Week 2, with the Super Bowl champions holding 93% of bets to cover the spread – currently set at 2.5 and bounce back from opening night disappointment.

Up there is also the Dallas Cowboys to cover the 3.0 spread against the New York Jets with 88% of bettors backing Dak Prescott’s offense, alongside 87% favoring the New Orleans Saints to beat the Carolina Panthers by three or more.

Despite an encouraging final three quarters against the Philadelphia Eagles, 82% prefer the red-hot Miami Dolphins to cover the 2.5 point spread on the road against the New England Patriots.

The San Francisco 49ers are also a popular pick after their Week 1 demolishing of the Pittsburgh Steelers, with a mouthwatering schedule on the way to look forward to.

Joe Lyons

Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites. Joe has also been published by Nottingham Forest, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of sports including soccer, basketball, darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting. Joe has a keen eye for the sports betting industry in the USA which covers the NBA and NFL, tracking and analysing the market as it changes throughout the season.
