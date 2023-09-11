See what keen observers and avid fans are expecting to happen across the next round of fixtures, as we take a look at the latest NFL Week 2 public betting trends.

NFL Week 2 Public Betting Figures and Trends

Below you will find all the latest NFL Week 2 odds and lines, along with the current percentage of bets placed in each game, courtesy of Action Network.

Team % of Bets Moneyline Spread Over/Under Minnesota Vikings +280 +7.5 (-110) Over 48.5 (-110) Philadelphia Eagles -360 -7.5 (-110) Under 48.5 (-110) Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under Kansas City Chiefs -145 -2.5 (-110) Over 51.0 (-110) Jacksonville Jaguars +125 +2.5 (-110) Under 51.0 (-110) Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under Las Vegas Raiders +350 +10.0 (-110) Over 47.5 (-110) Buffalo Bills -450 -10.0 (-110) Under 47.5 (-110) Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under Baltimore Ravens +135 +3.0 (-110) Over 43.5 (-110) Cincinnati Bengals -155 -3.0 (-110) Under 43.5 (-110) Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under Los Angeles Chargers -155 -3.0 (-110) Over 45.5 (-110) Tennessee Titans +135 +3.0 (-110) Under 45.5 (-110) Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under Seattle Seahawks +190 +5.5 (-110) Over 50.5 (-110) Detroit Lions -230 -5.5 (-110) Under 50.5 (-110) Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under Indianapolis Colts +100 +1.5 (-110) Over 40.0 (-110) Houston Texans -120 -1.5 (-110) Under 40.0 (-110) Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under Green Bay Packers -115 -1.0 (-110) Over 41.5 (-110) Atlanta Falcons -105 +1.0 (-110) Under 41.5 (-110) Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under Chicago Bears +125 +3.0 (-110) Over 43.5 (-110) Tampa Bay Buccaneers -145 -3.0 (-110) Under 43.5 (-110) Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under New York Giants -200 -4.5 (-110) Over 38.5 (-110) Arizona Cardinals +170 +4.5 (-110) Under 38.5 (-110) Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under San Francisco 49ers -290 -7.0 (-110) Over 42.5 (-110) Los Angeles Rams +235 +7.0 (-110) Under 42.5 (-110) Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under Washington Commanders +165 +3.5 (-110) Over 40.0 (-110) Denver Broncos -185 -3.5 (-110) Under 40.0 (-110) Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under New York Jets +145 +3.0 (-105) Over 45.5 (-110) Dallas Cowboys -165 -3.0 (-115) Under 45.5 (-110) Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under Miami Dolphins -135 -2.5 (-110) Over 46.5 (-110) New England Patriots +115 +2.5 (-110) Under 46.5 (-110) Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under New Orleans Saints -160 -3.0 (-110) Over 40.5 (-110) Carolina Panthers +140 +3.0 (-110) Under 40.5 (-105) Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under Cleveland Browns -120 -1.5 (-110) Over 42.0 (-110) Pittsburgh Steelers +100 +1.5 (-110) Under 42.0 (-110)

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are the best-fancied team to win in Week 2, with the Super Bowl champions holding 93% of bets to cover the spread – currently set at 2.5 and bounce back from opening night disappointment.

Up there is also the Dallas Cowboys to cover the 3.0 spread against the New York Jets with 88% of bettors backing Dak Prescott’s offense, alongside 87% favoring the New Orleans Saints to beat the Carolina Panthers by three or more.

Despite an encouraging final three quarters against the Philadelphia Eagles, 82% prefer the red-hot Miami Dolphins to cover the 2.5 point spread on the road against the New England Patriots.

The San Francisco 49ers are also a popular pick after their Week 1 demolishing of the Pittsburgh Steelers, with a mouthwatering schedule on the way to look forward to.

