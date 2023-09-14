There are many NFL week 2 free money betting offer that will allow you to wager with up to $8,750 in free bets. This week’s NFL action sees games on Thursday, Sunday and Monday as normal – find out below how you can bet on the football with our featured sportsbooks and also in ANY US state.



NFL Week 2 Free Money Betting Offers To Wager On Games

BetOnline – $1000 NFL week 2 free money betting offer Everygame – $500 sign-up NFL bonus and ongoing NFL free bets Bovada – $750 promo bonus and reward scheme BetNow – $1000 free money betting offer and 2% losses refund MyBookie – 50% reload bonus on any future deposits BetUS – Massive $2500 welcome offer and $600 refer a friend bonus Sportsbetting.ag – 2x $500 free money offer and top existing customer deals JazzSports – Live stream and NFL free bets for ongoing players

Bet On NFL with Free Money Betting Offers In ANY US State

Get accounts with our 8 NFL betting sites and offshore sportsbooks featured on this page and these will also allow you to bet on the upcoming ‘week 2’ NFL games if living in ANY US state – banned or not.

Create a BetOnline account Deposit up to $2000 Receive your free bet of up to $1000 Place your ‘WEEK 2’ NFL Bets

Latest USA Sports Betting Update

Betting on any of the upcoming ‘week 2’ NFL games in the USA is often not as easy as it might sound – this is sometimes down to what state you live in or are trying to place a bet in – as not all states are legalized yet.

Therefore, depending on where you live in the US, this can play a big part if you want to bet on your favourite NFL teams ahead of the new 2023/24 season.

However, there is a way around this as we’ve joined-up with the top 8 NFL betting sites for bonuses which allow you to bet on the NFL in ANY US State.

Meaning it doesn’t matter if you live in a banned area like Texas or California – you can join one of the featured offshore NFL betting sites on this page and legally place wagers on the American Football this season.

We’ve searched for the leading overall betting experience and found the top NFL betting sites for bonuses that the traditional sportsbooks just can’t come close to rivalling.

Claim $8,750 In NFL Free Money Betting Offers



If that’s not enough, there are also some very generous free bets to claim when joining our recommended US NFL betting sites below – $8,750, which you can then use during the new 2023/24 NFL season.

Then, once a member, these sportsbooks will also open up the door to the best NFL betting odds and ongoing existing customer offers that will keep you interested long after joining.

These leading US sportsbooks have a NFL market coverage that is first-rate, so when looking for your next football bet to back you won’t be disappointed.

Add to that a quick, no-stress joining with NO KYC checks, and fewer betting restrictions overall, you can see why they offer a better all-round service to US NFL fans.

See the latest NFL News, rumours and updates here

NFL Week 2 Free Money Betting Offers Reviewed



Learn more about the best NFL betting offer promos in our mini reviews for the featured 8 sportsbooks.

BETONLINE: $1000 NFL Free Money Betting Offer (50% Deposit Bonus)

BetOnline will reward new members with a $1000 NFL free money betting offer that is based on a 50% deposit bonus – therefore, to max-out the full $1000 on offer, you need to deposit $2000.

If you are not able to put in a first deposit of $2000, then this is fine as well – as you can redeem the welcome offer for as little as $55 ($27.50) free bet.

Once signed-up – you’ll also get the best NFL betting markets for all the 2023/24 games with some of the most competitive odds you’ll see from any US sportsbook.

With a lot of existing customer offers too, that include a 25% reload bonus and refer a friend rewards, then there’s many things to keep you interested long after you place that first bet.

Positives To Bet With BetOnline?



50% deposit bonus up to $1000 when signed-up

25% sports reload business

All NFL markets for various games

Place bets in ANY US State

Existing customer NFL offers

Age restriction: 18+

No ‘Know Your Customer’ or credit checks

No taxes on winnings

Bet with crypto

Easy to navigate site and mobile app

T&C’s apply

EVERYGAME: $500 NFL Betting Offer (100% Deposit Bonus)



The guys at Everygame have another $500 in NFL free money betting offers to snap-up with their 100% deposit bonus.

The offer is super-easy to understand – just deposit up to $500 and the Everygame team will match it – meaning you’ll have up to $500 in NFL free bets added to your account ready for the week 2 NFL matches.

With top NFL betting odds on all the games with one of the best market coverages, it’s not hard to see why Everygame are one of the top US sportsbooks for NFL betting.

There are also many existing customer offers to look out for on their site that include free parlay bets, deposit reloads and rewards for any friends you get to join with them too.

Positives To Bet With Everygame?

Better odds and more markets

Top 100% deposit welcome bonus

Bet on the new NFL 2023/24 season

Place bets in ANY US State

Existing customer offers

Age restriction: 18+

No ‘Know Your Customer’ or credit checks

No taxes on winnings

Bet with crypto

BOVADA: $750 NFL Promo Offer (75% Deposit Bonus)



Fancy another $750 in NFL betting offers? Well, you can, when you join up with Bovada.

With their 75% deposit bonus welcome bonus, if you want to claim the full NFL betting offer promo – just deposit $1000 and this will put $750 in NFL free bets into your account.

You can also bet using crypto with Bovada too, if you prefer, while the minimum deposit is just $20 if you are not able to max-out for their full $750 free bet.

NFL betting fans can then explore all the normal betting markets and top odds at Bovada and also qualify for their many existing customer NFL offers that include a rewards points scheme – giving you more, the more you wager.

Positives To Bet With Bovada?

Better odds and more player props markets

Age restriction: 18 years old+

Bet on ANY US state

Existing customer NFL betting offers

No ‘Know Your Customer’ or credit checks

No taxes on winnings

Bet with crypto

BETNOW: $1000 NFL Welcome Offer (100% Deposit Bonus)



BetNow new players can get their hands on another $1000 in NFL free money betting offers with their exclusive SportsLens 100% matched deposit bonus.

Their slick sportsbook platform gets a big thumbs-up with football fans all over the US and with the new NFL season now started, they’ve got the best and latest odds and all the popular markets covered for EVERY game.

If that’s still not enough – you can also use BetNow to bet in ANY US state and also get some of the best NFL existing customer offers on the market – ones like a great 25% reup bonus and 2% back on any weekly losses – paid back on Mondays.

Positives To Bet With BetNow?



100% deposit bonus up to $1000 when signed-up

10% weekly rebate

Wide NFL market selection for various games

Bet in ANY US state

Existing customer NFL offers

Age restriction: 18+

No ‘Know Your Customer’ or credit checks

25% bonus with BetNow loyalty program

Easy to navigate site and mobile app

T&C’s apply

MYBOOKIE: $1000 In NFL Free Bets (50% Deposit Bonus)



Sign-up with MyBookie for the NFL week 2 action and you’ll can get up to $1000 in NFL free bets to use on any of the games.

The MyBookie sportsbook is a well-established platform that is a preference with NFL bettors due to their wide market selection and many existing customer offers.

These ongoing offers include a 50% reload bonus to use after your opening deposit and a clever 200% bonus for any friends you send in their direction.

You can also place bets with MyBookie in ANY US state, so it doesn’t matter if you live in a current banned betting section of America.

Positives To Bet With MyBookie?

Better odds and more markets

Bet on NFL in ANY US State

Existing customer NFL offers

Age restriction: 18 years old+

No ‘Know Your Customer’ or credit checks

No taxes on winnings

Bet with crypto

BETUS: $2500 Free Money Betting Offer (100% Deposit Bonus)



NFL free money betting offers don’t get much larger than the $2500 that BetUS has.

This first sign-up promo free bet is a 100% deposit offer so if you are able to do an initial payment of $2500, this will release this gigantic free bet into your new betting account.

The BetUS sportsbook has been furnishing NFL bettors since 1994 with the best odds and markets – so, it’s fair to say, they’ve been around the block in this arena.

There’s also no let-up with BetUS, as despite many new sportsbooks coming to the market, they continue to back any customer feedback and improve their offering.

This is supported up with some excellent existing customer offers with a 10% cash and extra crypto bonuses in play.

While, if you’ve got a lot of friends, you could be coining it in with their $600 refer a friend bonus.

Positives To Bet With BetUS



Better odds and more markets

Top sign-up offer

Bet in ANY US State

Existing customer offers

Age restriction: 18+

No ‘Know Your Customer’ or credit checks

No taxes on winnings

Bet with crypto

SPORTSBETTING.AG: $1000 Betting Promo (100% Deposit Bonus On 1st Two)



Sportsbetting.ag are also worth joining too if you like sports betting – especially on the NFL.

You can get going with TWO initial 100% matched deposit bonuses of $500 each time.

This means – if you claim the full for these, that’s $1000 in free money betting offers to wager on the week 2 games.

As soon as you’ve got your new Sportsbetting.ag account, you can then see the big selection of NFL games and markets they have, coupled with competitive odds.

The offers keep coming too long after sign-up as there is also a 25% reload bonus to get your hands on after your first two deposits, another $200 refer-a-friend bonus if you’ve any pals that want to get involved too and some interesting NFL contests are a nice add on.

Positives To Bet With Sportsbetting.ag:

Better odds and more player props markets

Lucrative sign-up offer

Bet in ANY US State

Existing customer offers

Age restriction: 18 years old

No ‘Know Your Customer’ or credit checks

No taxes on winnings

Bet with crypto

JAZZ SPORTS: $1000 NFL Sign-up Bonus (100% Deposit Bonus)



Jazz Sports are the final of the featured NFL sportsbooks, but despite this position they are still one of the best betting sites around.

Their NFL coverage is adored by many football bettors, with EVERY NFL game covered and all the normal markets from spreads, touchdown scorers and parlays, not to mention futures betting options.

You can also place bets in ANY US state with Jazz Sports and as soon as you’ve got your account this will also unlock $25 risk-free props builder and live betting free bets for existing customers to keep you entertained well after placing your first bet.

Positives To Bet With Jazz Sports?

Top odds and all the NFL markets covered

$1000 NFL free bet to claim

Bet in ANY US State

Existing customer offers

Age restriction: 18 years old

No ‘Know Your Customer’ or credit checks

No taxes on winnings

Bet with crypto

NFL Week 2 Schedule

20:15 Minnesota Vikings @ Philadelphia Eagles Thurs 14th Sep

13:00 Kansas City Chiefs @ Jacksonville Jaguars Sun 17th Sep

13:00 Baltimore Ravens @ Cincinnati Bengals Sun 17th Sep

13:00 Los Angeles Chargers @ Tennessee Titans Sun 17th Sep

13:00 Las Vegas Raiders @ Buffalo Bills Sun 17th Sep

13:00 Green Bay Packers @ Atlanta Falcons Sun 17th Sep

13:00 Chicago Bears @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sun 17th Sep

13:00 Indianapolis Colts @ Houston Texans Sun 17th Sep

13:00 Seattle Seahawks @ Detroit Lions Sun 17th Sep

16:05 New York Giants @ Arizona Cardinals Sun 17th Sep

16:05 San Francisco 49ers @ Los Angeles Rams Sun 17th Sep

16:25 Washington Commanders @ Denver Broncos Sun 17th Sep

16:25 New York Jets @ Dallas Cowboys Sun 17th Sep

20:20 Miami Dolphins @ New England Patriots Sun 17th Sep

19:00 New Orleans Saints @ Carolina Panthers Mon 18th Sep

20:15 Cleveland Browns @ Pittsburgh Steelers Mon 18th Sep

NFL Odds For Super Bowl LVIII

See below the latest NFL odds that are supplied from BetOnline for the 2024 Super Bowl winners.

Super Bowl LVIII Betting Odds (2023/24) Moneyline Play San Francisco 49ers +600 Philadelphia Eagles +650 Kansas City Chiefs +700 Buffalo Bills +1000 Dallas Cowboys +1000 Cincinnati Bengals +1400 Baltimore Ravens +1600 Detroit Lions +1600 Miami Dolphins +1800 Cleveland Browns +2200 New York Jets +2200 Jacksonville Jaguars +2500 Los Angeles Chargers +2500 New Orleans Saints +2800 Green Bay Packers +4000 Seattle Seahawks +4500 Atlanta Falcons +5000 Pittsburgh Steelers +5500 Denver Broncos +6600 Las Vegas Raiders +6600 Los Angeles Rams +6600 Minnesota Vikings +6600 New England Patriots +7500 New York Giants +7500 Washington Commanders +7500 Tampa Bay Buccaneers +8000 Chicago Bears +10000 Tennessee Titans +10000 Carolina Panthers +12500 Indianapolis Colts +15000 Houston Texans +25000 Arizona Cardinals +40000

Odds correct at time of writing but subject to change.

