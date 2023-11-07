The NFL Week 10 schedule sees 28 teams taking to the field with the games spread over Thursday, Sunday and Monday. See below the full NFL Week 10 schedule, game times, betting trends and the latest moneyline odds.



Hopefully you can use a few of these key NFL head-to-head stats to find some nice betting angles into the games.

NFL Week 10 Schedule: Head-To-Head Stats, Match Times, Moneyline Odds & Betting Trends

See below all the NFL Week 10 schedule for 2023/24, plus the key head-to-head records (based on all regular season and postseason games) and the latest moneyline betting odds.

20:15 Carolina Panthers @ Chicago Bears Thurs 9th Nov

Played: 11 times

Panthers Wins: 4

Bears Wins: 7

Tied: 0

Last Met: Oct 18, 2020: Bears 23 @ Panthers 16

Key Stat: Chicago have won five of their last six against Carolina

Bet Money Line Play Carolina Panthers +150 Chicago Bears -170

09:30 Indianapolis Colts @ New England Patriots Sun 12th Nov

Played: 83 times

Colts Wins: 30

Patriots Wins: 53

Tied: 0

Last Met: Nov 6, 2022: Colts 3 @ Patriots 26

Key Stat: Colts have won one of their last ten matches against New England

Bet Money Line Play Indianapolis Colts -125 New England Patriots +105

13:00 Cleveland Browns @ Baltimore Ravens Sun 12th Nov

Played: 49 times

Browns Wins: 36

Ravens Wins: 13

Tied: 0

Last Met: Oct 1, 2023: Browns 28 @ Ravens 3

Key Stat: The Ravens comfortably beat Cleveland earlier in the season

Bet Money Line Play Cleveland Browns +215 Baltimore Ravens -260

13:00 Green Bay Packers @ Pittsburgh Steelers Sun 12th Nov

Played: 36 times

Packers Wins: 20

Steelers Wins: 16

Tied: 0

Last Met: Oct 3, 2021: Steelers 17 @ Packers 27

Key Stat: Pittsburgh have won their last five home games vs Green Bay

Bet Money Line Play Green Bay Packers +150 Pittsburgh Steelers -170

13:00 Houston Texans @ Cincinatti Bengals Sun 12th Nov

Played: 13 times

Texas Wins: 8

Bengals Wins: 5

Tied: 0

Last Met: Dec 27, 2020: Bengals 37 @ Texans 31

Key Stat: Houston has won three of their last four against Cincinatti

Bet Money Line Play Houston Texans +240 Cincinatti Bengals -300

13:00 New Orleans Saints @ Minnesota Vikings Sun 12th Nov

Played: 37 times

Saints Wins: 13

Vikings Wins: 24

Tied: 0

Last Met: Oct 2, 2022: Vikings 28 @ Saints 25

Key Stat: New Orleans won last time they visited Minnesota

Bet Money Line Play New Orleans Saints -145 Minnesota Vikings +125

13:00 San Fransisco 49ers @ Jacksonville Jaguars Sun 12th Nov

Played: 6 times

49ers Wins: 4

Jaguars Wins: 2

Tied: 0

Last Met: Nov 21, 2021: 49ers 30 @ Jaguars 10

Key Stat: The 49ers have won their last four against Jacksonville

Bet Money Line Play San Fransisco 49ers -160 Jacksonville Jaguars +140

13:00 Tennessee Titans @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sun 12th Nov

Played: 12 times

Titans Wins: 10

Buccaneers Wins: 2

Tied: 0

Last Met: Oct 27, 2019: Buccaneers 23 @ Titans 27

Key Stat: Tennessee have won three in a row against Tampa Bay

Bet Money Line Play Tennessee Titans -105 Tampa Bay Buccaneers -115

16:05 Atlanta Falcons @ Arizona Cardinals Sun 12th Nov

Played: 33 times

Falcons Wins: 16

Cardinals Wins: 17

Tied: 0

Last Met: Jan 1, 2023: Cardinals 19 @ Falcons 20

Key Stat: Arizona have won just one of their last five vs Atlanta

Bet Money Line Play Atlanta Falcons -115 Arizona Cardinals -105

16:05 Detroit Lions @ LA Chargers Sun 12th Nov

Played: 12 times

Lions Wins: 5

Chargers Wins: 7

Tied: 0

Last Met: Sep 15, 2019: Chargers 10 @ Lions 13

Key Stat: Los Angeles have won 7 of the last 9 against Detroit

Bet Money Line Play Detroit Lions -125 LA Chargers +105

16:25 New York Giants @ Dallas Cowboys Sun 12th Nov

Played: 123 times

Giants Wins: 47

Cowboys Wins: 74

Tied: 2

Last Met: Sept 10, 2023: Cowboys 40 @ Giants 0

Key Stat: New York have won just one of the last 13 against Dallas

Bet Money Line Play New York Giants +750 Dallas Cowboys -1200

16:25 Washington Commanders @ Seattle Seahawks Sun 12th Nov

Played: 2 times

Commanders Wins: 13

Seahawks Wins: 9

Tied: 0

Last Met: Oct 1, 2021: Seahawks 15 @ Commanders 17

Key Stat: These teams haven’t met in the NFL since 2021

Bet Money Line Play Washington Commanders +220 Seattle Seahawks -270

20:20 New York Jets @ Las Vegas Raiders Sun 12th Nov

Played: 48 times

Jets Wins: 20

Raiders Wins: 26

Tied: 2

Last Met: Dec 6, 2020: Raiders 31 @ Jets 28

Key Stat: Las Vegas have won three of their last four against New York

Bet Money Line Play New York Jets -130 Las Vegas Raiders +110

20:15 Denver Broncos @ Buffalo Bills Mon 13th Nov

Played: 40 times

Broncos Wins: 16

Bills Wins: 23

Tied: 1

Last Met: Dec 19, 2020: Bills 48 @ Broncos 19

Key Stat: Buffalo have won five of their last six vs Denver

Bet Money Line Play Denver Broncos +280 Buffalo Bills -360

Note: Odds are subject to change