NFL Week 10 Schedule 2023/24: Head-To-Head Stats, Betting Trends & Moneyline Odds

Olly Taliku
The NFL Week 10 schedule sees 28 teams taking to the field with the games spread over Thursday, Sunday and Monday. See below the full NFL Week 10 schedule, game times, betting trends and the latest moneyline odds.

Hopefully you can use a few of these key NFL head-to-head stats to find some nice betting angles into the games.

NFL Week 10 Schedule: Head-To-Head Stats, Match Times, Moneyline Odds & Betting Trends

See below all the NFL Week 10 schedule for 2023/24, plus the key head-to-head records (based on all regular season and postseason games) and the latest moneyline betting odds.

20:15 Carolina Panthers @ Chicago Bears Thurs 9th Nov

Played: 11 times
Panthers Wins: 4
Bears Wins: 7
Tied: 0
Last Met: Oct 18, 2020: Bears 23 @ Panthers 16
Key Stat: Chicago have won five of their last six against Carolina

Bet Money Line Play

Carolina Panthers

 +150 betonline ag

Chicago Bears

 -170 betonline ag

09:30 Indianapolis Colts @ New England Patriots Sun 12th Nov

Played: 83 times
Colts Wins: 30
Patriots Wins: 53
Tied: 0
Last Met: Nov 6, 2022: Colts 3 @ Patriots 26
Key Stat: Colts have won one of their last ten matches against New England

Bet Money Line Play

Indianapolis Colts

 -125 betonline ag

New England Patriots

 +105 betonline ag

13:00 Cleveland Browns @ Baltimore Ravens Sun 12th Nov

Played: 49 times
Browns Wins: 36
Ravens Wins: 13
Tied: 0
Last Met: Oct 1, 2023: Browns 28 @ Ravens 3
Key Stat: The Ravens comfortably beat Cleveland earlier in the season

Bet Money Line Play

Cleveland Browns

 +215 betonline ag

Baltimore Ravens

 -260 betonline ag

13:00 Green Bay Packers @ Pittsburgh Steelers Sun 12th Nov

Played: 36 times
Packers Wins: 20
Steelers Wins: 16
Tied: 0
Last Met: Oct 3, 2021: Steelers 17 @ Packers 27
Key Stat: Pittsburgh have won their last five home games vs Green Bay

Bet Money Line Play

Green Bay Packers

 +150 betonline ag

Pittsburgh Steelers

 -170 betonline ag

13:00 Houston Texans @ Cincinatti Bengals Sun 12th Nov

Played: 13 times
Texas Wins: 8
Bengals Wins: 5
Tied: 0
Last Met: Dec 27, 2020: Bengals 37 @ Texans 31
Key Stat: Houston has won three of their last four against Cincinatti

Bet Money Line Play

Houston Texans

 +240 betonline ag

Cincinatti Bengals

 -300 betonline ag

13:00 New Orleans Saints @ Minnesota Vikings Sun 12th Nov

Played: 37 times
Saints Wins: 13
Vikings Wins: 24
Tied: 0
Last Met: Oct 2, 2022: Vikings 28 @ Saints 25
Key Stat: New Orleans won last time they visited Minnesota

Bet Money Line Play

New Orleans Saints

 -145 betonline ag

Minnesota Vikings

 +125 betonline ag

13:00 San Fransisco 49ers @ Jacksonville Jaguars Sun 12th Nov

Played: 6 times
49ers Wins: 4
Jaguars Wins: 2
Tied: 0
Last Met: Nov 21, 2021: 49ers 30 @ Jaguars 10
Key Stat: The 49ers have won their last four against Jacksonville

Bet Money Line Play

San Fransisco 49ers

 -160 betonline ag

Jacksonville Jaguars

 +140 betonline ag

13:00 Tennessee Titans @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sun 12th Nov

Played: 12 times
Titans Wins: 10
Buccaneers Wins: 2
Tied: 0
Last Met: Oct 27, 2019: Buccaneers 23 @ Titans 27
Key Stat: Tennessee have won three in a row against Tampa Bay

Bet Money Line Play

Tennessee Titans

 -105 betonline ag

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

 -115 betonline ag

16:05 Atlanta Falcons @ Arizona Cardinals Sun 12th Nov

Played: 33 times
Falcons Wins: 16
Cardinals Wins: 17
Tied: 0
Last Met: Jan 1, 2023: Cardinals 19 @ Falcons 20
Key Stat: Arizona have won just one of their last five vs Atlanta

Bet Money Line Play

Atlanta Falcons

 -115 betonline ag

Arizona Cardinals

 -105 betonline ag

16:05 Detroit Lions @ LA Chargers Sun 12th Nov

Played: 12 times
Lions Wins: 5
Chargers Wins: 7
Tied: 0
Last Met: Sep 15, 2019: Chargers 10 @ Lions 13
Key Stat: Los Angeles have won 7 of the last 9 against Detroit

Bet Money Line Play

Detroit Lions

 -125 betonline ag

LA Chargers

 +105 betonline ag

16:25 New York Giants @ Dallas Cowboys Sun 12th Nov

Played: 123 times
Giants Wins: 47
Cowboys Wins: 74
Tied: 2
Last Met: Sept 10, 2023: Cowboys 40 @ Giants 0
Key Stat: New York have won just one of the last 13 against Dallas

Bet Money Line Play

New York Giants

 +750 betonline ag

Dallas Cowboys

 -1200 betonline ag

16:25 Washington Commanders @ Seattle Seahawks Sun 12th Nov

Played: 2 times
Commanders Wins: 13
Seahawks Wins: 9
Tied: 0
Last Met: Oct 1, 2021: Seahawks 15 @ Commanders 17
Key Stat: These teams haven’t met in the NFL since 2021

Bet Money Line Play

Washington Commanders

 +220 betonline ag

Seattle Seahawks

 -270 betonline ag

20:20 New York Jets @ Las Vegas Raiders Sun 12th Nov

Played: 48 times
Jets Wins: 20
Raiders Wins: 26
Tied: 2
Last Met: Dec 6, 2020: Raiders 31 @ Jets 28
Key Stat: Las Vegas have won three of their last four against New York

Bet Money Line Play

New York Jets

 -130 betonline ag

Las Vegas Raiders

 +110 betonline ag

20:15 Denver Broncos @ Buffalo Bills Mon 13th Nov

Played: 40 times
Broncos Wins: 16
Bills Wins: 23
Tied: 1
Last Met: Dec 19, 2020: Bills 48 @ Broncos 19
Key Stat: Buffalo have won five of their last six vs Denver

Bet Money Line Play

Denver Broncos

 +280 betonline ag

Buffalo Bills

 -360 betonline ag

Note: Odds are subject to change

Olly Taliku

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
