The NFL Week 10 schedule sees 28 teams taking to the field with the games spread over Thursday, Sunday and Monday. See below the full NFL Week 10 schedule, game times, betting trends and the latest moneyline odds.
Hopefully you can use a few of these key NFL head-to-head stats to find some nice betting angles into the games.
NFL Week 10 Schedule: Head-To-Head Stats, Match Times, Moneyline Odds & Betting Trends
See below all the NFL Week 10 schedule for 2023/24, plus the key head-to-head records (based on all regular season and postseason games) and the latest moneyline betting odds.
20:15 Carolina Panthers @ Chicago Bears Thurs 9th Nov
Played: 11 times
Panthers Wins: 4
Bears Wins: 7
Tied: 0
Last Met: Oct 18, 2020: Bears 23 @ Panthers 16
Key Stat: Chicago have won five of their last six against Carolina
09:30 Indianapolis Colts @ New England Patriots Sun 12th Nov
Played: 83 times
Colts Wins: 30
Patriots Wins: 53
Tied: 0
Last Met: Nov 6, 2022: Colts 3 @ Patriots 26
Key Stat: Colts have won one of their last ten matches against New England
13:00 Cleveland Browns @ Baltimore Ravens Sun 12th Nov
Played: 49 times
Browns Wins: 36
Ravens Wins: 13
Tied: 0
Last Met: Oct 1, 2023: Browns 28 @ Ravens 3
Key Stat: The Ravens comfortably beat Cleveland earlier in the season
13:00 Green Bay Packers @ Pittsburgh Steelers Sun 12th Nov
Played: 36 times
Packers Wins: 20
Steelers Wins: 16
Tied: 0
Last Met: Oct 3, 2021: Steelers 17 @ Packers 27
Key Stat: Pittsburgh have won their last five home games vs Green Bay
13:00 Houston Texans @ Cincinatti Bengals Sun 12th Nov
Played: 13 times
Texas Wins: 8
Bengals Wins: 5
Tied: 0
Last Met: Dec 27, 2020: Bengals 37 @ Texans 31
Key Stat: Houston has won three of their last four against Cincinatti
13:00 New Orleans Saints @ Minnesota Vikings Sun 12th Nov
Played: 37 times
Saints Wins: 13
Vikings Wins: 24
Tied: 0
Last Met: Oct 2, 2022: Vikings 28 @ Saints 25
Key Stat: New Orleans won last time they visited Minnesota
13:00 San Fransisco 49ers @ Jacksonville Jaguars Sun 12th Nov
Played: 6 times
49ers Wins: 4
Jaguars Wins: 2
Tied: 0
Last Met: Nov 21, 2021: 49ers 30 @ Jaguars 10
Key Stat: The 49ers have won their last four against Jacksonville
13:00 Tennessee Titans @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sun 12th Nov
Played: 12 times
Titans Wins: 10
Buccaneers Wins: 2
Tied: 0
Last Met: Oct 27, 2019: Buccaneers 23 @ Titans 27
Key Stat: Tennessee have won three in a row against Tampa Bay
16:05 Atlanta Falcons @ Arizona Cardinals Sun 12th Nov
Played: 33 times
Falcons Wins: 16
Cardinals Wins: 17
Tied: 0
Last Met: Jan 1, 2023: Cardinals 19 @ Falcons 20
Key Stat: Arizona have won just one of their last five vs Atlanta
16:05 Detroit Lions @ LA Chargers Sun 12th Nov
Played: 12 times
Lions Wins: 5
Chargers Wins: 7
Tied: 0
Last Met: Sep 15, 2019: Chargers 10 @ Lions 13
Key Stat: Los Angeles have won 7 of the last 9 against Detroit
16:25 New York Giants @ Dallas Cowboys Sun 12th Nov
Played: 123 times
Giants Wins: 47
Cowboys Wins: 74
Tied: 2
Last Met: Sept 10, 2023: Cowboys 40 @ Giants 0
Key Stat: New York have won just one of the last 13 against Dallas
16:25 Washington Commanders @ Seattle Seahawks Sun 12th Nov
Played: 2 times
Commanders Wins: 13
Seahawks Wins: 9
Tied: 0
Last Met: Oct 1, 2021: Seahawks 15 @ Commanders 17
Key Stat: These teams haven’t met in the NFL since 2021
20:20 New York Jets @ Las Vegas Raiders Sun 12th Nov
Played: 48 times
Jets Wins: 20
Raiders Wins: 26
Tied: 2
Last Met: Dec 6, 2020: Raiders 31 @ Jets 28
Key Stat: Las Vegas have won three of their last four against New York
20:15 Denver Broncos @ Buffalo Bills Mon 13th Nov
Played: 40 times
Broncos Wins: 16
Bills Wins: 23
Tied: 1
Last Met: Dec 19, 2020: Bills 48 @ Broncos 19
Key Stat: Buffalo have won five of their last six vs Denver