NFL Week 10 Odds: Moneyline, Spread, Over/Under For ALL 14 Games

Joe Lyons
The chapter has closed on a breathtaking NFL Week 9 and we’re already looking ahead to the Week 10 fixtures on the calendar.

NFL Week 10 Odds: Moneyline, Spread, Over/Under

The NFL season progresses to Week 10 following an incredible ninth week of action and we have some exciting matchups on the slate to look forward to.

Thursday Night Football sees two young quarterbacks face off as Justin Fields and Bryce Young battle it out on primetime with the Chicago Bears and Carolina Panthers taking the headline slot.

We have another early kickoff coming from Frankfurt, Germany to look forward to as the New England Patriots go up against the Indianapolis Colts, and a Colts win could see Bill Belichick’s tenure in Massachusetts come to an end.

In the standard slot we have a number of exciting matchups including Baltimore Ravens vs Cleveland Browns, Cincinnati Bengals vs Houston Texans and Jacksonville Jaguars vs San Francisco 49ers.

Later in the day we’ll enjoy the LA Chargers vs Detroit Lions and Dallas Cowboys vs New York Giants before the Las Vegas Raiders and New York Jets go head-to-head on Sunday Night Football.

The Monday Night Football clash is expected to be a cracker as the Buffalo Bills and Denver Broncos face off in New York, rounding off a star-studded list of fixtures for Week 10.

Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under
NFL Week 10 Odds: Moneyline, Spread, Over/Under For ALL 14 Games Carolina Panthers +150 +3.5 (-110) Over 39.5 (-110)
NFL Week 10 Odds: Moneyline, Spread, Over/Under For ALL 14 Games Chicago Bears -170 -3.5 (-110) Under 39.5 (-110)
Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under
NFL Week 10 Odds: Moneyline, Spread, Over/Under For ALL 14 Games Indianapolis Colts -120 -1.5 (-110) Over 43.5 (-110)
NFL Week 10 Odds: Moneyline, Spread, Over/Under For ALL 14 Games New England Patriots +100 +1.5 (-110) Under 43.5 (-110)
Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under
NFL Week 10 Odds: Moneyline, Spread, Over/Under For ALL 14 Games Cleveland Browns +215 +6.0 (-110) Over 37.5 (-110)
NFL Week 10 Odds: Moneyline, Spread, Over/Under For ALL 14 Games Baltimore Ravens -260 -6.0 (-110) Under 37.5 (-110)
Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under
NFL Week 10 Odds: Moneyline, Spread, Over/Under For ALL 14 Games Green Bay Packers +160 +3.0 (-110) Over 38.0 (-110)
NFL Week 10 Odds: Moneyline, Spread, Over/Under For ALL 14 Games Pittsburgh Steelers -180 -3.0 (-110) Under 38.0 (-110)
Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under
NFL Week 10 Odds: Moneyline, Spread, Over/Under For ALL 14 Games Houston Texans +240 +7.0 (-110) Over 47.0 (-110)
NFL Week 10 Odds: Moneyline, Spread, Over/Under For ALL 14 Games Cincinnati Bengals -300 -7.0 (-110) Under 47.0 (-110)
Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under
NFL Week 10 Odds: Moneyline, Spread, Over/Under For ALL 14 Games New Orleans Saints -145 -2.5 (-110) Over 41.0 (-110)
NFL Week 10 Odds: Moneyline, Spread, Over/Under For ALL 14 Games Minnesota Vikings +125 +2.5 (-110) Under 41.0 (-110)
Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under
NFL Week 10 Odds: Moneyline, Spread, Over/Under For ALL 14 Games San Francisco 49ers -160 -3.0 (-110) Over 45.0 (-110)
NFL Week 10 Odds: Moneyline, Spread, Over/Under For ALL 14 Games Jacksonville Jaguars +140 +3.0 (-110) Under 45.0 (-110)
Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under
NFL Week 10 Odds: Moneyline, Spread, Over/Under For ALL 14 Games Tennessee Titans -105 +1.0 (-110) Over 38.0 (-110)
NFL Week 10 Odds: Moneyline, Spread, Over/Under For ALL 14 Games Tampa Bay Buccaneers -115 -1.0 (-110) Under 38.0 (-110)
Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under
NFL Week 10 Odds: Moneyline, Spread, Over/Under For ALL 14 Games Atlanta Falcons -115 -1.0 (-110) Over 42.5 (-110)
NFL Week 10 Odds: Moneyline, Spread, Over/Under For ALL 14 Games Arizona Cardinals -105 +1.0 (-110) Under 42.5 (-110)
Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under
NFL Week 10 Odds: Moneyline, Spread, Over/Under For ALL 14 Games Detroit Lions -125 -1.5 (-110) Over 48.5 (-110)
NFL Week 10 Odds: Moneyline, Spread, Over/Under For ALL 14 Games LA Chargers +105 +1.5 (-110) Under 48.5 (-110)
Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under
NFL Week 10 Odds: Moneyline, Spread, Over/Under For ALL 14 Games New York Giants +750 +16.0 (-110) Over 38.5 (-110)
NFL Week 10 Odds: Moneyline, Spread, Over/Under For ALL 14 Games Dallas Cowboys -1200 -16.0 (-110) Under 38.5 (-110)
Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under
NFL Week 10 Odds: Moneyline, Spread, Over/Under For ALL 14 Games Washington Commanders +220 +6.0 (-110) Over 45.5 (-110)
NFL Week 10 Odds: Moneyline, Spread, Over/Under For ALL 14 Games Seattle Seahawks -270 -6.0 (-110) Under 45.5 (-110)
Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under
NFL Week 10 Odds: Moneyline, Spread, Over/Under For ALL 14 Games New York Jets -130 -2.0 (-110) Over 36.0 (-110)
NFL Week 10 Odds: Moneyline, Spread, Over/Under For ALL 14 Games Las Vegas Raiders +110 +2.0 (-110) Under 36.0 (-110)
Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under
NFL Week 10 Odds: Moneyline, Spread, Over/Under For ALL 14 Games Denver Broncos +280 +7.5 (-110) Over 47.0 (-110)
NFL Week 10 Odds: Moneyline, Spread, Over/Under For ALL 14 Games Buffalo Bills -360 -7.5 (-110) Under 47.0 (-110)
Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites. Joe has also been published by Nottingham Forest, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of sports including soccer, basketball, darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting. Joe has a keen eye for the sports betting industry in the USA which covers the NBA and NFL, tracking and analysing the market as it changes throughout the season.
