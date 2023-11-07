The chapter has closed on a breathtaking NFL Week 9 and we’re already looking ahead to the Week 10 fixtures on the calendar.
NFL Week 10 Odds: Moneyline, Spread, Over/Under
The NFL season progresses to Week 10 following an incredible ninth week of action and we have some exciting matchups on the slate to look forward to.
Thursday Night Football sees two young quarterbacks face off as Justin Fields and Bryce Young battle it out on primetime with the Chicago Bears and Carolina Panthers taking the headline slot.
We have another early kickoff coming from Frankfurt, Germany to look forward to as the New England Patriots go up against the Indianapolis Colts, and a Colts win could see Bill Belichick’s tenure in Massachusetts come to an end.
In the standard slot we have a number of exciting matchups including Baltimore Ravens vs Cleveland Browns, Cincinnati Bengals vs Houston Texans and Jacksonville Jaguars vs San Francisco 49ers.
Later in the day we’ll enjoy the LA Chargers vs Detroit Lions and Dallas Cowboys vs New York Giants before the Las Vegas Raiders and New York Jets go head-to-head on Sunday Night Football.
The Monday Night Football clash is expected to be a cracker as the Buffalo Bills and Denver Broncos face off in New York, rounding off a star-studded list of fixtures for Week 10.
|Team
|Moneyline
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Carolina Panthers
|+150
|+3.5 (-110)
|Over 39.5 (-110)
|Chicago Bears
|-170
|-3.5 (-110)
|Under 39.5 (-110)
|Team
|Moneyline
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Indianapolis Colts
|-120
|-1.5 (-110)
|Over 43.5 (-110)
|New England Patriots
|+100
|+1.5 (-110)
|Under 43.5 (-110)
|Team
|Moneyline
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Cleveland Browns
|+215
|+6.0 (-110)
|Over 37.5 (-110)
|Baltimore Ravens
|-260
|-6.0 (-110)
|Under 37.5 (-110)
|Team
|Moneyline
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Green Bay Packers
|+160
|+3.0 (-110)
|Over 38.0 (-110)
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|-180
|-3.0 (-110)
|Under 38.0 (-110)
|Team
|Moneyline
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Houston Texans
|+240
|+7.0 (-110)
|Over 47.0 (-110)
|Cincinnati Bengals
|-300
|-7.0 (-110)
|Under 47.0 (-110)
|Team
|Moneyline
|Spread
|Over/Under
|New Orleans Saints
|-145
|-2.5 (-110)
|Over 41.0 (-110)
|Minnesota Vikings
|+125
|+2.5 (-110)
|Under 41.0 (-110)
|Team
|Moneyline
|Spread
|Over/Under
|San Francisco 49ers
|-160
|-3.0 (-110)
|Over 45.0 (-110)
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|+140
|+3.0 (-110)
|Under 45.0 (-110)
|Team
|Moneyline
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Tennessee Titans
|-105
|+1.0 (-110)
|Over 38.0 (-110)
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|-115
|-1.0 (-110)
|Under 38.0 (-110)
|Team
|Moneyline
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Atlanta Falcons
|-115
|-1.0 (-110)
|Over 42.5 (-110)
|Arizona Cardinals
|-105
|+1.0 (-110)
|Under 42.5 (-110)
|Team
|Moneyline
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Detroit Lions
|-125
|-1.5 (-110)
|Over 48.5 (-110)
|LA Chargers
|+105
|+1.5 (-110)
|Under 48.5 (-110)
|Team
|Moneyline
|Spread
|Over/Under
|New York Giants
|+750
|+16.0 (-110)
|Over 38.5 (-110)
|Dallas Cowboys
|-1200
|-16.0 (-110)
|Under 38.5 (-110)
|Team
|Moneyline
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Washington Commanders
|+220
|+6.0 (-110)
|Over 45.5 (-110)
|Seattle Seahawks
|-270
|-6.0 (-110)
|Under 45.5 (-110)
|Team
|Moneyline
|Spread
|Over/Under
|New York Jets
|-130
|-2.0 (-110)
|Over 36.0 (-110)
|Las Vegas Raiders
|+110
|+2.0 (-110)
|Under 36.0 (-110)
|Team
|Moneyline
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Denver Broncos
|+280
|+7.5 (-110)
|Over 47.0 (-110)
|Buffalo Bills
|-360
|-7.5 (-110)
|Under 47.0 (-110)