The chapter has closed on a breathtaking NFL Week 9 and we’re already looking ahead to the Week 10 fixtures on the calendar.

NFL Week 10 Odds: Moneyline, Spread, Over/Under

The NFL season progresses to Week 10 following an incredible ninth week of action and we have some exciting matchups on the slate to look forward to.

Thursday Night Football sees two young quarterbacks face off as Justin Fields and Bryce Young battle it out on primetime with the Chicago Bears and Carolina Panthers taking the headline slot.

We have another early kickoff coming from Frankfurt, Germany to look forward to as the New England Patriots go up against the Indianapolis Colts, and a Colts win could see Bill Belichick’s tenure in Massachusetts come to an end.

In the standard slot we have a number of exciting matchups including Baltimore Ravens vs Cleveland Browns, Cincinnati Bengals vs Houston Texans and Jacksonville Jaguars vs San Francisco 49ers.

Later in the day we’ll enjoy the LA Chargers vs Detroit Lions and Dallas Cowboys vs New York Giants before the Las Vegas Raiders and New York Jets go head-to-head on Sunday Night Football.

The Monday Night Football clash is expected to be a cracker as the Buffalo Bills and Denver Broncos face off in New York, rounding off a star-studded list of fixtures for Week 10.

Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under +150 +3.5 (-110) Over 39.5 (-110) Chicago Bears Chicago Bears -170 -3.5 (-110) Under 39.5 (-110) Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under Indianapolis Colts Indianapolis Colts -120 -1.5 (-110) Over 43.5 (-110) New England Patriots New England Patriots +100 +1.5 (-110) Under 43.5 (-110) Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under Cleveland Browns Cleveland Browns +215 +6.0 (-110) Over 37.5 (-110) Baltimore Ravens Baltimore Ravens -260 -6.0 (-110) Under 37.5 (-110) Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under Green Bay Packers Green Bay Packers +160 +3.0 (-110) Over 38.0 (-110) Pittsburgh Steelers Pittsburgh Steelers -180 -3.0 (-110) Under 38.0 (-110) Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under Houston Texans Houston Texans +240 +7.0 (-110) Over 47.0 (-110) Cincinnati Bengals Cincinnati Bengals -300 -7.0 (-110) Under 47.0 (-110) Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under -145 -2.5 (-110) Over 41.0 (-110) Minnesota Vikings Minnesota Vikings +125 +2.5 (-110) Under 41.0 (-110) Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under San Francisco 49ers San Francisco 49ers -160 -3.0 (-110) Over 45.0 (-110) Jacksonville Jaguars Jacksonville Jaguars +140 +3.0 (-110) Under 45.0 (-110) Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under Tennessee Titans Tennessee Titans -105 +1.0 (-110) Over 38.0 (-110) Tampa Bay Buccaneers Tampa Bay Buccaneers -115 -1.0 (-110) Under 38.0 (-110) Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under Atlanta Falcons Atlanta Falcons -115 -1.0 (-110) Over 42.5 (-110) Arizona Cardinals Arizona Cardinals -105 +1.0 (-110) Under 42.5 (-110) Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under Detroit Lions Detroit Lions -125 -1.5 (-110) Over 48.5 (-110) LA Chargers LA Chargers +105 +1.5 (-110) Under 48.5 (-110) Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under New York Giants New York Giants +750 +16.0 (-110) Over 38.5 (-110) Dallas Cowboys Dallas Cowboys -1200 -16.0 (-110) Under 38.5 (-110) Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under Washington Commanders +220 +6.0 (-110) Over 45.5 (-110) Seattle Seahawks -270 -6.0 (-110) Under 45.5 (-110) Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under New York Jets New York Jets -130 -2.0 (-110) Over 36.0 (-110) Las Vegas Raiders Las Vegas Raiders +110 +2.0 (-110) Under 36.0 (-110) Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under Denver Broncos +280 +7.5 (-110) Over 47.0 (-110) Buffalo Bills Buffalo Bills -360 -7.5 (-110) Under 47.0 (-110)