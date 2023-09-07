American Football

NFL Week 1 Schedule 2023/24: Head-To-Head Stats, Moneyline Odds & Betting Trends

Author image
Andy Newton

Sports Editor
5 min read
nfl teams new1
nfl teams new1

The NFL week 1 schedule 2023/24 are out as American Football fans gear-up for another six months of top- class action. We get going with the Super Bowl winners, the Chiefs taking on Detroit on Thursday (Sept 7), and you can see the key head-to-head stats, plus moneyline odds and betting trends for all the 16 game week 1 matches.

Looking for some action on American Football? Check out the best NFL betting sites.

NFL Week 1 Schedule 2023/24: Head-To-Head Stats, Moneyline Odds & Betting Trends

See below all the NFL week 1 schedule and their head-to-head records (based on all regular season and postseason games), plus the latest moneyline betting odds.

20:20 Detroit Lions @ Kansas City Chiefs Thurs 7 Sept 2023

Played: 14 times
Detroit Wins: 5
Kansas Wins: 9
Tied: 0
Last Met: 29 Sept 2019, Chiefs 34 @ Detroit 30
Key Stat: Chiefs have won 6 of their 7 home games vs Detroit

Bet Money Line Play

Detroit Lions

+235 betonline ag

Kansas City Chiefs

 -280 betonline ag

13:00 San Francisco 49ers @ Pittsburgh Steelers Sun 10 Sept 2023

Played: 22 times
San Francisco Wins: 12
Pittsburgh Wins: 10
Tied: 0
Last Met: 22 Sept 2019: Pittsburgh 20 @ San Francisco 24
Key Stat: Pittsburgh have won their last 2 homes games vs 49ers

Bet Money Line Play

San Francisco 49ers

-135 betonline ag

Pittsburgh Steelers

 +115 betonline ag

13:00 Jacksonville Jaguars @ Indianapolis Colts Sun 10 Sept 2023

Played: 44
Jacksonville Wins: 17
Indianapolis Wins: 27
Tied: 0
Last Met: 16 Oct 2022: Jacksonville 27 @ Indianapolis 34
Key Stat: Colts have won their last 5 home games vs Jaguars

Bet Money Line Play

Jacksonville Jaguars

 -240 betonline ag

Indianapolis Colts

+200 betonline ag

13:00 Arizona Cardinals @ Washington Commanders Sun 10 Sept 2023

Played: 125 times
Arizona Wins: 47
Washington Wins: 76
Tied: 2
Last Met: 20 Sept 2020: Washington 15 @ Arizona 30
Key Stat: Cardinals have won 4 of their last 5 home games vs Commanders

Bet Money Line Play

Arizona Cardinals

 +260 betonline ag

Washington Commanders

 -310 betonline ag

13:00 Cincinnati Bengals @ Cleveland Browns Sun 10 Sept 2023

Played: 99 times
Cincinnati Wins: 52
Cleveland Wins: 47
Tied: 0
Last Met: 11 Dec 2022: Browns 10 @ Bengals 23
Key Stat: Browns have won 5 of their last 6 vs Bengals

Bet Money Line Play

Cincinnati Bengals

 -130 betonline ag

Cleveland Browns

 +110 betonline ag

13:00 Carolina Panthers @ Atlanta Falcons Sun 10 Sept 2023

Played: 56 times
Carolina Wins: 21
Atlanta Wins: 35
Tied: 0
Last Met: 10 Nov 2022: Atlanta 15 @ Carolina 25
Key Stat: Panthers have won 3 of their last 4 vs Falcons

Bet Money Line Play

Carolina Panthers

+160 betonline ag

Atlanta Falcons

 -180 betonline ag

13:00 Houston Texans @ Baltimore Ravens Sun 10 Sept 2023

Played: 12 times
Houston Wins: 2
Baltimore Wins: 10
Tied: 0
Last Met: 20 Sept 2020: Ravens 33 @ Texans 16
Key Stat: Ravens have NEVER lost at home to Texans (6 games)

Bet Money Line Play

Houston Texans

+360 betonline ag

Baltimore Ravens

-450 betonline ag

13:00 Tennessee Titans @ New Orleans Saints Sun 10 Sept 2023

Played: 16 times
Tennessee Wins: 9
New Orleans Wins: 6
Tied: 1
Last Met: 14 Nov 2021: Saints 21 @ Titans 23
Key Stat: The Titans have won their last 4 away games at the Saints

Bet Money Line Play

Tennessee Titans

 +135 betonline ag

New Orleans Saints

 -155 betonline ag

13:00 Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Minnesota Vikings Sun 10 Sept 2023

Played: 56 times
Tampa Bay Wins: 23
Minnesota Wins: 33
Tied: 0
Last Met: 13 Dec 2020: Vikings 14 @ Buccaneers
Key Stat: Tampa have won 3 of their last 4 away games at Minnesota

Bet Money Line Play

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

 +200 betonline ag

Minnesota Vikings

-240 betonline ag

16:25 Green Bay Packers @ Chicago Bears Sun 10 Sept 2023

Played: 206 times
Green Bay Wins: 105
Chicago Wins: 95
Tied: 6
Last Met: 4 Dec 2022: Packers 28 @ Bears 19
Key Stat: Green Bay have won their last 8 vs Chicago

Bet Money Line Play

Green Bay Packers

-105 betonline ag

Chicago Bears

 -115 betonline ag

16:25 Los Angeles Rams @ Seattle Seahawks Sun 10 Sept 2023

Played: 51 times
LA Rams Wins: 24
Seattle Wins: 27
Tied: 0
Last Met: 8 Jan 2022: LA Rams 16 @ Seahawks 19
Key Stat: Seahawks have won their last 2 vs Rams

Bet Money Line Play

Los Angeles Rams

 +180 betonline ag

Seattle Seahawks

-210 betonline ag

16:25 Philadelphia Eagles @ New England Patriots Sun 10 Sept 2023

Played: 15 times
Philadelphia Wins: 8
New England Wins: 7
Tied: 0
Last Met: 17 Nov 2019: New England 17 @ Philadelphia 10
Key Stat: The last 10 games have seen 5 wins each

Bet Money Line Play

Philadelphia Eagles

 -195 betonline ag

New England Patriots

 +170 betonline ag

16:25 Las Vegas Raiders @ Denver Broncos Sun 10 Sept 2023

Played: 127 times
Las Vegas Wins: 71
Denver Wins: 54
Tied: 2
Last Met: 20 Nov 2022: Raiders 22 @ Broncos 16
Key Stat: Raiders have won their last 6 vs Broncos

Bet Money Line Play

Las Vegas Raiders

 +150 betonline ag

Denver Broncos

 -170 betonline ag

16:25 Miami Dolphins @ Los Angeles Chargers Sun 10 Sept 2023

Played: 36 times
Miami Wins: 19
Chargers Wins: 17
Tied: 0
Last Met: 11 Dec 2022: Dolphins 17 @ Chargers 23
Key Stat: Dolphins have won 2 of their last 3 away games at Chargers

Bet Money Line Play

Miami Dolphins

 +141 betonline ag

Los Angeles Chargers

 -161 betonline ag

20:20 Dallas Cowboys @ New York Giants Sun 10 Sept 2023

Played: 122 times
Dallas Wins: 73
New York Wins: 47
Tied: 2
Last Met: 24 Nov 2022: Giants 20 @ Cowboys 28
Key Stat: Cowboys have won 11 of their last 12 vs Giants

Bet Money Line Play

Dallas Cowboys

 -163 betonline ag

New York Giants

+143 betonline ag

20:15 Buffalo Bills @ New York Jets Mon 11 Sept 2023

Played: 125 times
Buffalo Wins: 68
New York Jets Wins: 57
Tied: 0
Last Met: 11 Dec 2022: New York Jets 12 @ Bills 20
Key Stat: Bills have won 5 of their last 6 vs Jets

Bet Money Line Play

Buffalo Bills

 -145 betonline ag

New York Jets

 +125 betonline ag

Note: Odds are subject to change

Author image


Andy Newton

Andy Newton

Horse racing, sports betting tipster and journalist that uses key trends and stats to find winners, plus new betting angles for readers. Andy Newton has leading industry contacts, including with some of the best horse racing stables in the UK with his long association with TrainersQuotes and FromTheStables. Has written for GeeGeez and BetBright, plus was the former sports betting editor of odds comparison site Easyodds and Juicestorm. Has also appeared on betting podcasts for MatchBook and has featured in the popular Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Guide. Andy's ghost written for former top jockey Richard Dunwoody too and has a monthly column in the Racing Ahead horse racing magazine. Now a regular on SportsLens, giving his views, trends and tips mainly on horse racing (US & UK) and football (soccer), plus specializes in long form SEO sports betting content for news, tips and all things betting on any sport. If there's a stat to be explored and it's a sport, Andy will find a betting angle.









Arrow to top