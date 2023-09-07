The NFL week 1 schedule 2023/24 are out as American Football fans gear-up for another six months of top- class action. We get going with the Super Bowl winners, the Chiefs taking on Detroit on Thursday (Sept 7), and you can see the key head-to-head stats, plus moneyline odds and betting trends for all the 16 game week 1 matches.
NFL Week 1 Schedule 2023/24: Head-To-Head Stats, Moneyline Odds & Betting Trends
See below all the NFL week 1 schedule and their head-to-head records (based on all regular season and postseason games), plus the latest moneyline betting odds.
20:20 Detroit Lions @ Kansas City Chiefs Thurs 7 Sept 2023
Played: 14 times
Detroit Wins: 5
Kansas Wins: 9
Tied: 0
Last Met: 29 Sept 2019, Chiefs 34 @ Detroit 30
Key Stat: Chiefs have won 6 of their 7 home games vs Detroit
13:00 San Francisco 49ers @ Pittsburgh Steelers Sun 10 Sept 2023
Played: 22 times
San Francisco Wins: 12
Pittsburgh Wins: 10
Tied: 0
Last Met: 22 Sept 2019: Pittsburgh 20 @ San Francisco 24
Key Stat: Pittsburgh have won their last 2 homes games vs 49ers
13:00 Jacksonville Jaguars @ Indianapolis Colts Sun 10 Sept 2023
Played: 44
Jacksonville Wins: 17
Indianapolis Wins: 27
Tied: 0
Last Met: 16 Oct 2022: Jacksonville 27 @ Indianapolis 34
Key Stat: Colts have won their last 5 home games vs Jaguars
13:00 Arizona Cardinals @ Washington Commanders Sun 10 Sept 2023
Played: 125 times
Arizona Wins: 47
Washington Wins: 76
Tied: 2
Last Met: 20 Sept 2020: Washington 15 @ Arizona 30
Key Stat: Cardinals have won 4 of their last 5 home games vs Commanders
13:00 Cincinnati Bengals @ Cleveland Browns Sun 10 Sept 2023
Played: 99 times
Cincinnati Wins: 52
Cleveland Wins: 47
Tied: 0
Last Met: 11 Dec 2022: Browns 10 @ Bengals 23
Key Stat: Browns have won 5 of their last 6 vs Bengals
13:00 Carolina Panthers @ Atlanta Falcons Sun 10 Sept 2023
Played: 56 times
Carolina Wins: 21
Atlanta Wins: 35
Tied: 0
Last Met: 10 Nov 2022: Atlanta 15 @ Carolina 25
Key Stat: Panthers have won 3 of their last 4 vs Falcons
13:00 Houston Texans @ Baltimore Ravens Sun 10 Sept 2023
Played: 12 times
Houston Wins: 2
Baltimore Wins: 10
Tied: 0
Last Met: 20 Sept 2020: Ravens 33 @ Texans 16
Key Stat: Ravens have NEVER lost at home to Texans (6 games)
13:00 Tennessee Titans @ New Orleans Saints Sun 10 Sept 2023
Played: 16 times
Tennessee Wins: 9
New Orleans Wins: 6
Tied: 1
Last Met: 14 Nov 2021: Saints 21 @ Titans 23
Key Stat: The Titans have won their last 4 away games at the Saints
13:00 Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Minnesota Vikings Sun 10 Sept 2023
Played: 56 times
Tampa Bay Wins: 23
Minnesota Wins: 33
Tied: 0
Last Met: 13 Dec 2020: Vikings 14 @ Buccaneers
Key Stat: Tampa have won 3 of their last 4 away games at Minnesota
16:25 Green Bay Packers @ Chicago Bears Sun 10 Sept 2023
Played: 206 times
Green Bay Wins: 105
Chicago Wins: 95
Tied: 6
Last Met: 4 Dec 2022: Packers 28 @ Bears 19
Key Stat: Green Bay have won their last 8 vs Chicago
16:25 Los Angeles Rams @ Seattle Seahawks Sun 10 Sept 2023
Played: 51 times
LA Rams Wins: 24
Seattle Wins: 27
Tied: 0
Last Met: 8 Jan 2022: LA Rams 16 @ Seahawks 19
Key Stat: Seahawks have won their last 2 vs Rams
16:25 Philadelphia Eagles @ New England Patriots Sun 10 Sept 2023
Played: 15 times
Philadelphia Wins: 8
New England Wins: 7
Tied: 0
Last Met: 17 Nov 2019: New England 17 @ Philadelphia 10
Key Stat: The last 10 games have seen 5 wins each
16:25 Las Vegas Raiders @ Denver Broncos Sun 10 Sept 2023
Played: 127 times
Las Vegas Wins: 71
Denver Wins: 54
Tied: 2
Last Met: 20 Nov 2022: Raiders 22 @ Broncos 16
Key Stat: Raiders have won their last 6 vs Broncos
16:25 Miami Dolphins @ Los Angeles Chargers Sun 10 Sept 2023
Played: 36 times
Miami Wins: 19
Chargers Wins: 17
Tied: 0
Last Met: 11 Dec 2022: Dolphins 17 @ Chargers 23
Key Stat: Dolphins have won 2 of their last 3 away games at Chargers
20:20 Dallas Cowboys @ New York Giants Sun 10 Sept 2023
Played: 122 times
Dallas Wins: 73
New York Wins: 47
Tied: 2
Last Met: 24 Nov 2022: Giants 20 @ Cowboys 28
Key Stat: Cowboys have won 11 of their last 12 vs Giants
20:15 Buffalo Bills @ New York Jets Mon 11 Sept 2023
Played: 125 times
Buffalo Wins: 68
New York Jets Wins: 57
Tied: 0
Last Met: 11 Dec 2022: New York Jets 12 @ Bills 20
Key Stat: Bills have won 5 of their last 6 vs Jets
Note: Odds are subject to change
