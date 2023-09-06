See what keen observers and avid fans are expecting to happen across this season’s opening round, as we take a look at the latest NFL Week 1 public betting trends.

NFL Week 1 Public Betting Figures and Trends

Below you will find all the latest NFL Week 1 odds and lines, along with the current percentage of bets placed in each game, courtesy of Action Network.

Team % of Bets Moneyline Spread Over/Under Detroit Lions +235 +6.5 (-105) Over 54.5 (-105) Kansas City Chiefs -290 -6.5 (-115) Under 54.5 (-115) Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under Carolina Panthers +148 +3.5 (-110) Over 40 (-110) Atlanta Falcons -176 -3.5 (-110) Under 40 (-110) Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under Houston Texans +370 +10 (-110) Over 44 (-110) Baltimore Ravens -480 -10 (-110) Under 44 (-110) Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under Cincinnati Bengals -134 -2.5 (-110) Over 47.5 (-110) Cleveland Browns +114 +2.5 (-110) Under 47.5 (-110) Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under Jacksonville Jaguars -210 -4.5 (-114) Over 45.5 (-110) Indianapolis Colts +176 +4.5 (-106) Under 45.5 (-110) Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under Tampa Bay Buccaneers +200 +6 (-110) Over 45.5 (-110) Minnesota Vikings -245 -6 (-110) Under 45.5 (-110) Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under Tennessee Titans +140 +3 (-105) Over 41.5 (-110) New Orleans Saints -166 -3 (-115) Under 41.5 (-110) Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under San Francisco 49ers -138 -2.5 (-110) Over 40.5 (-110) Pittsburgh Steelers +118 +2.5 (-110) Under 40.5 (-110) Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under Arizona Cardinals +265 +7 (-105) Over 38.5 (-110) Washington Commanders -330 -7 (-115) Under 38.5 (-110) Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under Green Bay Packers -104 +1 (-110) Over 43.5 (-110) Chicago Bears -112 -1 (-110) Under 43.5 (-110) Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under Las Vegas Raiders +176 +4 (-105) Over 44 (-110) Denver Broncos -210 -4 (-115) Under 44 (-110) Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under Miami Dolphins +128 +2.5 (+100) Over 50.5 (-114) Los Angeles Chargers -152 -2.5 (-122) Under 50.5 (-106) Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under Philadelphia Eagles -184 -3.5 (-115) Over 45 (-106) New England Patriots -154 +3.5 (-105) Under 45 (-114) Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under Los Angeles Rams +200 +5.5 (-106) Over 45.5 (-110) Seattle Seahawks -245 -5.5 (-114) Under 45.5 (-110) Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under Dallas Cowboys -166 -3.5 (-105) Over 46.5 (-110) New York Giants +140 +3.5 (-115) Under 46.5 (-110) Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under Buffalo Bills -138 -2.5 (-110) Over 46.5 (-105) New York Jets +118 +2.5 (-110) Under 46.5 (-115)

The Washington Commanders have commanded (pardon the pun) the highest percentage of bets ahead of Week 1, where they face a Cardinals side who lost their last seven NFL games at the end of last season.

Elsewhere, the Bills and the Jaguars make up the only three teams with a public betting percentage over 70%. The later face an Indianapolis side who also happened to lose their last seven games, whilst Jacksonville themselves stormed to the AFC South title.

The money has also been pouring in for the Miami Dolphins, Las Vegas Raiders, and the Tennessee Titans, who all enter Week 1 as slight underdogs but with big chances of winning.

