NFL Week 1 Public Betting and Emerging Trends Ahead of First Sunday of the Season

Charlie Rhodes
See what keen observers and avid fans are expecting to happen across this season’s opening round, as we take a look at the latest NFL Week 1 public betting trends.

NFL Week 1 Public Betting Figures and Trends

Below you will find all the latest NFL Week 1 odds and lines, along with the current percentage of bets placed in each game, courtesy of Action Network.

Team % of Bets Moneyline Spread Over/Under
Carolina Panthers

 +148 +3.5 (-110) Over 40 (-110)
Atlanta Falcons

 -176 -3.5 (-110) Under 40 (-110)
Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under
Houston Texans

 +370 +10 (-110) Over 44 (-110)
Baltimore Ravens

 -480 -10 (-110) Under 44 (-110)
Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under
Cincinnati Bengals

 -134 -2.5 (-110) Over 47.5 (-110)
Cleveland Browns

 +114 +2.5 (-110) Under 47.5 (-110)
Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under
Jacksonville Jaguars

 -210 -4.5 (-114) Over 45.5 (-110)
Indianapolis Colts

 +176 +4.5 (-106) Under 45.5 (-110)
Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under
Tampa Bay Buccaneers

 +200 +6 (-110) Over 45.5 (-110)
Minnesota Vikings

 -245 -6 (-110) Under 45.5 (-110)
Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under
Tennessee Titans

 +140 +3 (-105) Over 41.5 (-110)
New Orleans Saints

 -166 -3 (-115) Under 41.5 (-110)
Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under
San Francisco 49ers

 -138 -2.5 (-110) Over 40.5 (-110)
Pittsburgh Steelers

 +118 +2.5 (-110) Under 40.5 (-110)
Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under
Arizona Cardinals

 +265 +7 (-105) Over 38.5 (-110)
Washington Commanders

 -330 -7 (-115) Under 38.5 (-110)
Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under
Green Bay Packers

 -104 +1 (-110) Over 43.5 (-110)
Chicago Bears

 -112 -1 (-110) Under 43.5 (-110)
Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under
Las Vegas Raiders

 +176 +4 (-105) Over 44 (-110)
Denver Broncos

 -210 -4 (-115) Under 44 (-110)
Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under
Miami Dolphins

 +128 +2.5 (+100) Over 50.5 (-114)
Los Angeles Chargers

 -152 -2.5 (-122) Under 50.5 (-106)
Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under
Philadelphia Eagles

 -184 -3.5 (-115) Over 45 (-106)
New England Patriots

 -154 +3.5 (-105) Under 45 (-114)
Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under
Los Angeles Rams

 +200 +5.5 (-106) Over 45.5 (-110)
Seattle Seahawks

 -245 -5.5 (-114) Under 45.5 (-110)
Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under
Dallas Cowboys

 -166 -3.5 (-105) Over 46.5 (-110)
New York Giants

 +140 +3.5 (-115) Under 46.5 (-110)
Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under
Buffalo Bills

 -138 -2.5 (-110) Over 46.5 (-105)
New York Jets

 +118 +2.5 (-110) Under 46.5 (-115)

The Washington Commanders have commanded (pardon the pun) the highest percentage of bets ahead of Week 1, where they face a Cardinals side who lost their last seven NFL games at the end of last season.

Elsewhere, the Bills and the Jaguars make up the only three teams with a public betting percentage over 70%. The later face an Indianapolis side who also happened to lose their last seven games, whilst Jacksonville themselves stormed to the AFC South title.

The money has also been pouring in for the Miami Dolphins, Las Vegas Raiders, and the Tennessee Titans, who all enter Week 1 as slight underdogs but with big chances of winning.

NFL Content You May Like

Charlie Rhodes

Charlie is an accomplished journalist specialising in football, but with extensive interest across every and all sports, and their intersection with the betting industry. Bearing a keen eye for detail, and considerable experience encompassing news, long-form content and betting, he has previously been published on leading brands such as 90min.com and FootyAccumulators. He also worked alongside former Goldman Sachs executives on a peer-to-peer fintech trading start-up (SportsStack).
Charlie Rhodes

