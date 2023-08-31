The NFL week 1 fixtures 2023/24 are out as American Football fans gear-up for another six months of top- class action. We get going with the Super Bowl winners, the Chiefs taking on Detroit on Thursday (Sept 7), and you can see the key head-to-head stats, plus moneyline odds and betting trends for all the 16 game week 1 matches.



NFL Week 1 Fixtures 2023/24: Head-To-Head Stats, Moneyline Odds & Betting Trends

See below all the NFL week 1 fixtures and their head-to-head records (based on all regular season and postseason games), plus the latest moneyline betting odds.

20:20 Detroit Lions @ Kansas City Chiefs Thurs 7 Sept 2023



Played: 14 times

Detroit Wins: 5

Kansas Wins: 9

Tied: 0

Last Met: 29 Sept 2019, Chiefs 34 @ Detroit 30

Key Stat: Chiefs have won 6 of their 7 home games vs Detroit

Bet Money Line Play Detroit Lions +235 Kansas City Chiefs -280

13:00 San Francisco 49ers @ Pittsburgh Steelers Sun 10 Sept 2023

Played: 22 times

San Francisco Wins: 12

Pittsburgh Wins: 10

Tied: 0

Last Met: 22 Sept 2019: Pittsburgh 20 @ San Francisco 24

Key Stat: Pittsburgh have won their last 2 homes games vs 49ers

Bet Money Line Play San Francisco 49ers -138 Pittsburgh Steelers +118

13:00 Jacksonville Jaguars @ Indianapolis Colts Sun 10 Sept 2023

Played: 44

Jacksonville Wins: 17

Indianapolis Wins: 27

Tied: 0

Last Met: 16 Oct 2022: Jacksonville 27 @ Indianapolis 34

Key Stat: Colts have won their last 5 home games vs Jaguars

Bet Money Line Play Jacksonville Jaguars -210 Indianapolis Colts +180

13:00 Arizona Cardinals @ Washington Commanders Sun 10 Sept 2023

Played: 125 times

Arizona Wins: 47

Washington Wins: 76

Tied: 2

Last Met: 20 Sept 2020: Washington 15 @ Arizona 30

Key Stat: Cardinals have won 4 of their last 5 home games vs Commanders

Bet Money Line Play Arizona Cardinals +265 Washington Commanders -330

13:00 Cincinnati Bengals @ Cleveland Browns Sun 10 Sept 2023

Played: 99 times

Cincinnati Wins: 52

Cleveland Wins: 47

Tied: 0

Last Met: 11 Dec 2022: Browns 10 @ Bengals 23

Key Stat: Browns have won 5 of their last 6 vs Bengals

Bet Money Line Play Cincinnati Bengals -140 Cleveland Browns +120

13:00 Carolina Panthers @ Atlanta Falcons Sun 10 Sept 2023

Played: 56 times

Carolina Wins: 21

Atlanta Wins: 35

Tied: 0

Last Met: 10 Nov 2022: Atlanta 15 @ Carolina 25

Key Stat: Panthers have won 3 of their last 4 vs Falcons

Bet Money Line Play Carolina Panthers +155 Atlanta Falcons -175

13:00 Houston Texans @ Baltimore Ravens Sun 10 Sept 2023

Played: 12 times

Houston Wins: 2

Baltimore Wins: 10

Tied: 0

Last Met: 20 Sept 2020: Ravens 33 @ Texans 16

Key Stat: Ravens have NEVER lost at home to Texans (6 games)

Bet Money Line Play Houston Texans +395 Baltimore Ravens -500

13:00 Tennessee Titans @ New Orleans Saints Sun 10 Sept 2023

Played: 16 times

Tennessee Wins: 9

New Orleans Wins: 6

Tied: 1

Last Met: 14 Nov 2021: Saints 21 @ Titans 23

Key Stat: The Titans have won their last 4 away games at the Saints

Bet Money Line Play Tennessee Titans +160 New Orleans Saints -180

13:00 Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Minnesota Vikings Sun 10 Sept 2023

Played: 56 times

Tampa Bay Wins: 23

Minnesota Wins: 33

Tied: 0

Last Met: 13 Dec 2020: Vikings 14 @ Buccaneers

Key Stat: Tampa have won 3 of their last 4 away games at Minnesota

Bet Money Line Play Tampa Bay Buccaneers +215 Minnesota Vikings -255

16:25 Green Bay Packers @ Chicago Bears Sun 10 Sept 2023

Played: 206 times

Green Bay Wins: 105

Chicago Wins: 95

Tied: 6

Last Met: 4 Dec 2022: Packers 28 @ Bears 19

Key Stat: Green Bay have won their last 8 vs Chicago

Bet Money Line Play Green Bay Packers +100 Chicago Bears -120

16:25 Los Angeles Rams @ Seattle Seahawks Sun 10 Sept 2023

Played: 51 times

LA Rams Wins: 24

Seattle Wins: 27

Tied: 0

Last Met: 8 Jan 2022: LA Rams 16 @ Seahawks 19

Key Stat: Seahawks have won their last 2 vs Rams

Bet Money Line Play Los Angeles Rams +180 Seattle Seahawks -210

16:25 Philadelphia Eagles @ New England Patriots Sun 10 Sept 2023

Played: 15 times

Philadelphia Wins: 8

New England Wins: 7

Tied: 0

Last Met: 17 Nov 2019: New England 17 @ Philadelphia 10

Key Stat: The last 10 games have seen 5 wins each

Bet Money Line Play Philadelphia Eagles -184 New England Patriots +164

16:25 Las Vegas Raiders @ Denver Broncos Sun 10 Sept 2023

Played: 127 times

Las Vegas Wins: 71

Denver Wins: 54

Tied: 2

Last Met: 20 Nov 2022: Raiders 22 @ Broncos 16

Key Stat: Raiders have won their last 6 vs Broncos

Bet Money Line Play Las Vegas Raiders +180 Denver Broncos -210

16:25 Miami Dolphins @ Los Angeles Chargers Sun 10 Sept 2023

Played: 36 times

Miami Wins: 19

Chargers Wins: 17

Tied: 0

Last Met: 11 Dec 2022: Dolphins 17 @ Chargers 23

Key Stat: Dolphins have won 2 of their last 3 away games at Chargers

Bet Money Line Play Miami Dolphins +141 Los Angeles Chargers -161

20:20 Dallas Cowboys @ New York Giants Sun 10 Sept 2023

Played: 122 times

Dallas Wins: 73

New York Wins: 47

Tied: 2

Last Met: 24 Nov 2022: Giants 20 @ Cowboys 28

Key Stat: Cowboys have won 11 of their last 12 vs Giants

Bet Money Line Play Dallas Cowboys -170 New York Giants +150

20:15 Buffalo Bills @ New York Jets Mon 11 Sept 2023

Played: 125 times

Buffalo Wins: 68

New York Jets Wins: 57

Tied: 0

Last Met: 11 Dec 2022: New York Jets 12 @ Bills 20

Key Stat: Bills have won 5 of their last 6 vs Jets

Bet Money Line Play Buffalo Bills -147 New York Jets +127

Note: Odds are subject to change

