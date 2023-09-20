See what keen observers and avid fans are expecting to happen in this week’s Thursday Night Football clash between the San Francisco 49ers and New York Giants as we take a look at the latest NFL public betting trends.

NFL Thursday Night Football Public Betting Figures and Trends

According to the latest figures, 82% of bettors are picking the San Francisco 49ers spread to beat the New York Giants on Thursday Night Football – with the line set at -10.0 and odds of -110.

Just 18% are siding with the visitors’ spread at +10.0, who will look to cause a huge upset against the new Super Bowl favorites and build on last week’s phenomenal comeback in Arizona.

The Niners have looked like a well-oiled machine in their opening fixtures, easing to a 30-7 victory on the road against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 1 and comfortably putting away the Los Angeles Rams 30-23 last time out.

Christian McCaffrey is leading the league by a wide margin in total rushing yards (268) and Brock Purdy has looked as solid as ever at quarterback, passing for two touchdowns and 426 yards to start the campaign.

San Francisco are scoring the third-most points per game (15) and allowing the third-least (15), which is a testament to the well-balanced nature of their roster on both sides of the ball with all the components of a successful team.

Outside linebacker Drake Jackson has recorded three sacks in two games, tied for second-most in the NFL and the 22-year-old is making an immediate impact in his sophomore year.

Star wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk is reportedly a game-time decision for the hosts which could be a significant miss. He’s tallied two receiving touchdowns and 172 yards in the air so far.

The Giants failed to get a point on the board in a 40-0 shutout at home to the Dallas Cowboys in Week 1 and struggled to begin with in the following game against the Arizona Cardinals until a miraculous second half comeback.

Trailing 20-0 at the interval, the Giants scored 31 points in the second period to win 31-28 in Glendale as Daniel Jones threw for 321 yards and two touchdowns – alongside another six points on the ground.

Star running back Saquon Barkley is unlikely to feature with a sprained ankle sustained in Arizona which is expected to keep him out for up to three weeks.

49ers vs Giants Odds

Moneyline: San Francisco 49ers: -550 | New York Giants: +425

San Francisco 49ers: -550 | New York Giants: +425 Point Spread: 49ers (-10.0) -110 | Giants (+10.0) -110

49ers (-10.0) -110 | Giants (+10.0) -110 Total Points: Over 44.5 –110 | Under 44.5 -110

