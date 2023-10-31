See what keen observers and avid fans are expecting to happen in this week’s Thursday Night Football clash between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Tennessee Titans as we take a look at the latest NFL public betting trends.

NFL Thursday Night Football Public Betting Figures and Trends

According to the latest figures, 75% of bettors are picking the Tennessee Titans spread against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday Night Football to kick off Week 9 – with the line set at +3.0 and odds of -110.

Just 25% are siding with the hosts’ spread at -3.0 who will look to bounce back from defeat against the Jacksonville Jaguars last week and improve their record to 5-3 for the season.

The Titans are being heavily favored by bettors for good reason. Ryan Tannehill was ruled out of Sunday’s clash against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 8, which paved the way for rookie quarterback Will Levis to make his NFL debut.

The 24-year-old out of Kentucky was selected with the 33rd overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft earlier this year and put on one hell of a show in his first outing. He recorded 238 yards on 19/29 passing, four touchdowns and no interceptions with a QB rating of 130.5

He also rushed for 11 yards and two first downs. Levis became the third player ever to record four TD passes on debut, and in doing so almost single-handedly revived DeAndre Hopkins – who caught three in the end zone for 128 total yards.

As for the Pittsburgh Steelers, they sit with a respectable 4-3 record and they’ve beaten some good teams this season. Their wins have come against the Cleveland Browns, Las Vegas Raiders, Baltimore Ravens and LA Rams.

They recently fell to defeat against the surging Jacksonville Jaguars, but the hosts will fancy their chances of getting back in the win column on primetime.

Steelers vs Titans Odds

Moneyline: Pittsburgh Steelers: -150 | Tennessee Titans: +130

Pittsburgh Steelers: -150 | Tennessee Titans: +130 Point Spread: Steelers (-3.0) -110 | Titans (+3.0) -110

Steelers (-3.0) -110 | Titans (+3.0) -110 Total Points: Over 36.0 –110 | Under 36.0 -110