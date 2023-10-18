NFL

NFL Thursday Night Football Public Betting: 62% pick New Orleans Saints spread

Author
Joe Lyons
Sports Editor
See what keen observers and avid fans are expecting to happen in this week’s Thursday Night Football clash between the Jacksonville Jaguars and New Orleans Saints as we take a look at the latest NFL public betting trends.

NFL Thursday Night Football Public Betting Figures and Trends

According to the latest figures, 62% of bettors are picking the New Orleans Saints spread to beat the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday Night Football – with the line set at -1.0 and odds of -110.

Just 38% are siding with the visitors’ spread at +1.0 who will look to continue their impressive win streak on the road, gain a fourth consecutive victory and move to 5-2.

The Jaguars are on a roll. They opened the season with a Week 1 victory against the Indianapolis Colts, but alarm bells were raised by consecutive defeats in the following weeks to the Chiefs and Texans.

Like all great teams do, Jacksonville bounced back in impressive fashion and have recorded three straight wins against the Falcons, Bills and Colts again to set themselves up with the league’s second-best record.

There is some concern regarding the availability of star quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who recently told reporters he is optimistic regarding his status for Thursday Night Football.

As for the New Orleans Saints, they sit with a respectable 3-3 record. A disappointing Week 6 loss to the Texans prevented them from moving to 4-2, in a game they’ll feel they should’ve won.

The Saints were able to shut out the New England Patriots in an emphatic Week 5 victory on the road winning 34-0, but inconsistencies from week-to-week could be something that hampers their campaign.

They have good offensive weapons, including one of the league’s best receivers in Chris Olave – but it will be a tall order to beat the Jaguars at home on Thursday despite what the odds currently suggest.

Saints vs Jaguars Odds

  • Moneyline: New Orleans Saints: -120 | Jacksonville Jaguars: +100
  • Point Spread: Saints (-1.0) -110 | Jaguars (+1.0) -110
  • Total Points: Over 39.5 –110 | Under 39.5 -110

