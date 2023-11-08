See what keen observers and avid fans are expecting to happen in this week’s Thursday Night Football clash between the Chicago Bears and Carolina Panthers as we take a look at the latest NFL public betting trends.

NFL Thursday Night Football Public Betting Figures And Trends

According to the latest figures, 55% of bettors are picking the Carolina Panthers spread against the Chicago Bears on Thursday Night Football to kick off Week 10 – with the line set at +3.5 and odds of -110.

Just 45% are siding with the favorites spread at -3.5 this week, but the game is expected to be as close as the public betting suggests with both sides in awful form this season.

Carolina have won just one game this season with rookie quarterback Bryce Young at the helm, but this week they take on a Chicago side who have lost just as many games after nine weeks.

With both sides coming into the game this week on 7 losses for the season there is no telling what might happen on Thursday night, but Chicago do hold home advantage.

In their last game, the Bears lost by one touchdown against the New Orleans Saints, as they continued to struggle in the league without star QB Justin Fields.

Justin Fields is considered day-to-day after returning to practice Friday on a limited basis — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) November 7, 2023

Fields has been listed as doubtful to play on Thursday night, but he hasn’t been ruled out completely as thee quarterback continues to recover from a hand injury.

Carolina are coming into Thursday night’s game off the back of a significant defeat to the Indianapolis Colts, but the week prior to that they picked up their first win of the season against the Texans.

Bears Vs Panthers Odds And Line

Moneyline: Chicago Bears: -185 | Carolina Panthers: +165

Chicago Bears: -185 | Carolina Panthers: +165 Point Spread: Bears (-3.5) -110 | Panthers (+3.5) -110

Bears (-3.5) -110 | Panthers (+3.5) -110 Total Points: Over 39.0 -110 | Under 39.0 -110