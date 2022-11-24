NFL Thanksgiving Football Betting Promo: $20k Thanksgiving Parlay Competition

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on the latest in marketing

NFL Thanksgiving has three games and you can use our bonus code ‘INSIDERS’ to get up to $1000 in free bets with BetOnline, as well as have a chance of winning $20k on their parlay competition.

BetOnline NFL Thanksgiving Betting Offer

You can click below to sign up to BetOnline which will allow you to claim up to $1000 in NFL free bets, as well as take part in the $20k parlay competition.

How To Sign Up To BetOnline And Claim The NFL Thanksgiving Betting Offer

To take part in the BetOnline Thanksgiving betting offer, you must first sign up which you can do so by following our step-by-step guide below.

Click here to sign up to BetOnline Fill out the relevant information to create an account Deposit at least $55 into your account Start betting with BetOnline’s Thanksgiving $20k Parlay competition

What Is The BetOnline Thanksgiving $20k Parlay Competition

The $20,000 Thanksgiving Parlay opened Monday and will officially close this Thursday, November 24th, 2022 at 12:30 pm ET. To register for the contest player must be logged into their account and enter their predictions (ATS & O/U) for all three Thanksgiving Day games.

The $20,000 grand prize will be awarded to the BetOnline player who correctly predicts all six selections on the parlay card. If no one correctly picks all 6 spreads/totals, the $20,000 will not be awarded.

If numerous contestants qualify for the $20,000, the prize will be split evenly amongst the winning contestants. A push is graded as a loss. If a game is cancelled, it is graded as a loss.

For complete prize rules and terms and conditions, visit BetOnline.

NFL Thanksgiving Betting: What Is The Public Betting On In NFL?

There are three games on the schedule for today: Detroit Lions vs Buffalo Bills (12:30pm EST), Dallas Cowboys vs New York Giants (4:30pm EST) and Thursday Night Football with Minnesota Vikings vs New England Patriots (8:20pm EST).

Bills at Lions (+9.5, 54)

64.4% of $ on Lions +9.5

89.2% of $ on Bills ML (-425)

55.2% of $ on OVER 54

Giants at Cowboys (-10, 45.5)

56.6% of $ on Cowboys -10

50.5% of $ on Cowboys ML (-460)

56.7% of $ on OVER 45.5

Patriots at Vikings (-2.5, 42.5)

54.8% of $ on Vikings -2.5

51.0% of $ on Vikings ML (-135)

50.4% of $ on UNDER 42.5

NFL Thanksgiving Markets And Odds

Take a look at some of the special NFL Thankgiving betting markets that you can use your $1000 free bet on.

Thanksgiving Records Broken

Most Receiving Yards – A. Johnson 188 +500 Most Passing Yards – T. Aikman 455 +700 Most Sacks – C. Jordan 4 +1600 Most Receiving TDs – S. Sharpe 4 +2000 Most Passing TDs – P. Manning 6 +2500 Most Rushing Yards – OJ Simpson 273 +3300

Thanksgiving Passing Yards Leader

J. Allen +250 K. Cousins +300 D. Prescott +400 J. Goff +425 M. Jones +625 D. Jones +1000

Thanksgiving Receiving Yards Leader

J. Jefferson +200 S. Diggs +350 A. St.Brown +500 C. Lamb +600 G. Davis +1000 J. Meyers +1400 A. Thielen +2000 D. Slayton +2000 M. Gallup +2000 TJ Hockenson +2500

Thanksgiving Rushing Yards Leader

S.Barkley +350 D.Cook +375 T.Pollard +500 R.Stevenson +650 D.Singletary +750 J.Williams +750 Josh Allen +1200 E.Elliott +1400 Daniel Jones +2000 Damien Harris +2500

Will there be a special teams/defensive TD on Thanksgiving?

Yes -200

No +150

Will any Thanksgiving game go to overtime?

No -900

Yes +500

Thanksgiving Football Betting Pick

Minnesota Vikings vs New England Patriots: Patriots +3 @ +118 with BetOnline

Content You May Like