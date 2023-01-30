NFL

NFL Super Bowl LVII Odds | Eagles Early Favorites

Joe Lyons
BetOnline have released the odds to win Super Bowl LVII in February as the Philadelphia Eagles open the market as early favorites over the Kansas City Chiefs.

Philadelphia Eagles Favorites To Win Super Bowl

Following a terrific 31-7 victory in the NFC Championship game against the San Francisco 49ers, the Philadelphia Eagles need one more win to secure a second franchise Super Bowl.

The Eagles finished top of the NFC with the NFL’s best record at 14-3 and swept aside the New York Giants in impressive fashion before setting up Sunday’s decisive showdown in Philadelphia.

49ers QB Brock Purdy and his backup Josh Johnson were both injured during the game which presented a nightmare scenario for San Francisco, who even played RB Christian McCaffrey at QB.

Jalen Hurts tallied 121 passing yards on 15/21 completions with one rushing TD in the third quarter to make it 27-7 and all but seal the deal for Nick Sirianni’s side.

Super Bowl Odds

  • Moneyline: Philadelphia Eagles: -130 | Kansas City Chiefs +110
  • Point Spread: Eagles (-2) -110 | Chiefs (+2) -110
  • Total Points: Over 49.5 –110 | Under 49.5 -110

According to the latest odds from NFL betting sites, the Eagles are the favorites whilst Kansas City will act as underdogs despite Patrick Mahomes’ heroics to win the AFC Championship.

Mahomes has now guided three lead-changing drives in his playoff career that began with 1:00 or less on the clock and is the only player in NFL history with more than one.

In five years as a starter, Mahomes has hosted five AFC Championship games, will play in three Super Bowls with one win, one MVP award with another pending from this season and a Super Bowl MVP.

Whoever wins, the Super Bowl in Glendale, Arizona at the University of Phoenix Stadium is sure to be an elite sporting spectacle which will draw some of the biggest crowds of any event on the planet.

Joe Lyons

Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites Basketball Insiders, The Sports Daily and Business2Community.
Joe Lyons

