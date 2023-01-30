NFL

NFL Super Bowl LVII MVP Odds | Eagles QB Jalen Hurts favorite

Author image
Joe Lyons
2 min read
Twitter Linkedin
Jalen Hurts
Jalen Hurts
Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on the latest in marketing

BetOnline has released the latest odds to win Super Bowl LVII MVP as the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs go head-to-head in Arizona.

Jalen Hurts favorite to win Super Bowl MVP for Eagles

According to the latest odds, Philadelphia Eagles QB Jalen Hurts leads the charge to win Super Bowl MVP and secure a second championship following the franchise’s first in 2017.

At 24-years-old and 175 days, Hurts became the youngest QB in league history to reach a Super Bowl and scored one rushing touchdown in the NFC Championship victory over San Francisco.

Super Bowl MVP Odds

Behind Jalen Hurts, Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes is a close second to win Super Bowl MVP ahead of teammate Travis Kelce, Eagles WRs AJ Brown and DeVonta Smith and RB Miles Sanders.

Following Sunday’s last second win against Cincinnati, Mahomes has now guided three lead-changing drives in his playoff career that began with 1:00 or less on the clock and is the only player in NFL history with more than one.

In five years as a starter, Mahomes has hosted five AFC Championship games, will play in three Super Bowls with one win, one MVP award with another pending from this season and a Super Bowl MVP.

Content You May Like

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on the latest in marketing
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Joe Lyons

Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites Basketball Insiders, The Sports Daily and Business2Community. Joe has also been published by Nottingham Forest FC, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of sports including soccer, basketball, darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting. His sports betting work can be found on The Sports Daily and Basketball Insiders. Joe has a keen eye for the sports betting industry in the USA which covers the NBA and NFL, tracking and analysing the market as it changes throughout the season.
View All Posts By Joe Lyons

Joe Lyons

Twitter Linkedin
Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites Basketball Insiders, The Sports Daily and Business2Community. Joe has also been published by Nottingham Forest FC, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of sports including soccer, basketball, darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting. His sports betting work can be found on The Sports Daily and Basketball Insiders. Joe has a keen eye for the sports betting industry in the USA which covers the NBA and NFL, tracking and analysing the market as it changes throughout the season.
View All Posts By Joe Lyons

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
Jalen Hurts
NFL

LATEST NFL Super Bowl LVII MVP Odds | Eagles QB Jalen Hurts favorite

Author image Joe Lyons  •  1h
DeMecoRyans 1
NFL
49ers Defensive Coordinator DeMeco Ryans Set For Texans Head Coach Job
Author image Kyle Curran  •  1h

The San Francisco 49ers season ended last night, after they lost to the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Game. This means that 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans is free…

Drake X Chiefs
NFL
Drake Finally Picks A Winner After Wagering Over $1million On Chiefs To Beat Bengals
Author image Kyle Curran  •  3h

Canadian rapper Drake has pocketed $2 million after placing $1 million on the Kansas City Chiefs to beat the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday in the AFC Championship game.  Drake hasn’t…

mahomeshouse
NFL
Travis Kelce leads Chiefs to Super Bowl, silences Cincinnati Mayor and calls him a ‘jabroni’
Author image David Evans  •  13h
Mahomes
NFL
Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce expected to play vs Bengals
Author image Joe Lyons  •  Jan 29 2023
How To Bet On The 2023 NFC Championship Game in Florida Top FL NFL Sportsbooks
NFL
Brock Purdy NFC Championship Game Prop Bet Odds, Lines and Picks
Author image Joe Lyons  •  Jan 28 2023
philly fan on pole
NFL
Philadelphia Braces for Eagles Win with Greased Poles for NFC Championship
Author image David Evans  •  Jan 27 2023
Arrow to top