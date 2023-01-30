NFL Super Bowl LVII MVP Odds | Eagles QB Jalen Hurts favorite

BetOnline has released the latest odds to win Super Bowl LVII MVP as the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs go head-to-head in Arizona.

Jalen Hurts favorite to win Super Bowl MVP for Eagles

According to the latest odds, Philadelphia Eagles QB Jalen Hurts leads the charge to win Super Bowl MVP and secure a second championship following the franchise’s first in 2017.

At 24-years-old and 175 days, Hurts became the youngest QB in league history to reach a Super Bowl and scored one rushing touchdown in the NFC Championship victory over San Francisco.

Super Bowl MVP Odds

Behind Jalen Hurts, Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes is a close second to win Super Bowl MVP ahead of teammate Travis Kelce, Eagles WRs AJ Brown and DeVonta Smith and RB Miles Sanders.

Following Sunday’s last second win against Cincinnati, Mahomes has now guided three lead-changing drives in his playoff career that began with 1:00 or less on the clock and is the only player in NFL history with more than one.

In five years as a starter, Mahomes has hosted five AFC Championship games, will play in three Super Bowls with one win, one MVP award with another pending from this season and a Super Bowl MVP.

